Perrigo plans largest North American distribution center in Holland

HOLLAND — Holland City Council voted to approve a 12-year PA-198 Industrial Facilities Tax Abatement for Perrigo last week, setting the stage for a new 357,000-square-foot distribution center in Holland.

The project signifies a total investment of $18,642,262, which includes almost $13 million in real property improvements and $5.7 million in personal property improvements.

Perrigo's headquarters in Grand Rapids.

The distribution center will be the company’s second in the area, located at 770 Interchange Drive. It will serve North America as the company’s largest distribution operation and the main office for Holland operations.

When completed, the project is expected to add about 30 new employees, with an average yearly wage of $50,000-$75,000.

Perrigo broke ground on a separate distribution center at 796 Interchange Drive in 2020. That investment, totaling $13 million, was the company’s third expansion in the region and created 40 new jobs.

The company also has a 66,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center in Holland Township and invested in a $7 million expansion at the company’s location on 64th Street in Holland.

The tax abatement vote comes less than a month after the company announced plans to lay off hundreds of workers in the coming months as part of a three-year initiative, Project Energize.

The company's North American corporate headquarters is located on Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile. It also has production facilities in Allegan.

The newest project is expected to be complete in August.

