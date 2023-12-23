PVH Corp Chief People Officer Julie Fuller Sells 3,650 Shares

Julie Fuller, Chief People Officer of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), sold 3,650 shares of the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $120.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $440,883.50.

PVH Corp is a global apparel company, owning brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. The company designs and markets branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, underwear, and a range of other products. PVH Corp operates through its diversified portfolio of brands across multiple channels including wholesale, retail, e-commerce, and licensing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,940 shares of PVH Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and six insider sells.

On the valuation front, PVH Corp's shares were trading at $120.79 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.215 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.27, which is lower than the industry median of 19.155 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.29, with a GF Value of $93.81, indicating that PVH Corp is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation analysis.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

