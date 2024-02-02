Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2024

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.15, expectations were $2.14. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Welcome to the Quest Diagnostics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call. At the request of the company, this call is being recorded. The entire contents of the call, including the presentation and question-and-answer session that will follow, are the copyrighted property of Quest Diagnostics with all rights reserved. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the written consent of Quest Diagnostics is strictly prohibited. I’d now like to introduce Shawn Bevec, Vice President of Investor Relations for Quest Diagnostics. Please go ahead, sir.

Shawn Bevec: Thank you, and good morning. I'm joined by Jim Davis, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Sam Samad, our Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we may make forward-looking statements and will discuss non-GAAP measures. We provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures in the tables to our earnings press release. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Risks and uncertainties that may affect Quest Diagnostics' future results include, but are not limited to, those described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. For this call, references to reported EPS refer to reported diluted EPS and references to adjusted EPS refer to adjusted diluted EPS.

Any references to base business, testing, revenues or volumes refer to the performance of our business excluding COVID-19 testing. Growth rates associated with our long-term outlook projections, including total revenue growth, revenue growth from acquisitions, organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings growth are compound annual growth rates. Finally, revenue growth rates from acquisitions will be measured against our base business. Now here is Jim Davis.

Story continues

Jim Davis: Thanks, Shawn, and good morning, everyone. For the full-year 2023, we delivered strong revenue growth of 7% in our base business and delivered on our earnings commitment as we transitioned away from COVID testing. The results we announced this morning reflect a strong fourth quarter and full year for our base business, in which we made substantial progress on our strategy to drive top-line growth across our core customer channels and improve profitability. Throughout the year, we advanced our growth strategy with innovative testing solutions, new and expanded relationships with health systems and a robust pipeline of M&A and professional lab services opportunities. We also delivered double-digit revenue growth in several clinical areas, including advanced cardiometabolic, prenatal and hereditary genetics and neurology.

We also strengthened our oncology offering with a strategic investment in higher growth, minimal residual disease testing. In addition, our efforts to improve quality and productivity delivered our invigorate goal, which helped us to offset the cost headwinds we faced throughout the year. This morning, we issued guidance for 2024 that reflects a return to overall revenue growth, while balancing the earnings tailwinds and headwinds we see for the year. Looking beyond 2024, we are well-positioned to deliver our long-term financial outlook to drive mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit earnings growth. I'm grateful to our dedicated Quest colleagues for making this happen. Every day, they bring our purpose to life, working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time.

Before discussing highlights from 2023, I'd like to share some recent regulatory updates. First, as you know, Congress once again delayed Medicare reimbursement cuts and the next data collection process under PAMA that were scheduled to take place in 2024. While we are pleased with the delay, we continue to work closely with our trade association to seek a permanent fix to PAMA through SALSA, the saving access to Laboratory Services Act. ACLA's highest priority this year is to secure passage of SALSA. Second, ACLA and nearly 7,000 other individuals and groups submitted comments last quarter on a rule proposed by the FDA to regulate laboratory developed tests as medical devices. Lab-developed tests are essential medical innovations that are already highly regulated under federal legislation known as CLIA.

In addition to the oversight by states, accredited bodies and Medicare as it makes coverage determinations. If enacted, the FDA's proposed rule would compromise patient access to a central lab testing. It would also slow diagnostic innovation and add unnecessary health care costs. We agree with ACLA that the FDA does not have the statutory authority to unilaterally regulate LDTs and believe that resuming discussions with the FDA, Congress, ACLA and other stakeholders on a legislative solution is the most prudent path forward. Now I'll recap our strategy and discuss highlights from the fourth quarter. Then Sam will provide more detail on our financial results and talk about our financial guidance for 2024. Our strategy to drive growth is focused on delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our core customers: physicians, hospitals and consumers.

We enable growth across our customer channels through advanced diagnostics with an intense focus on faster-growing clinical areas, including molecular genomics and oncology. In addition, acquisitions are a key growth driver with an emphasis on accretive hospital outreach purchases as well as smaller independent labs. Our strategy also includes driving operational improvements across the business with strategic deployment of automation and AI to improve quality, efficiency, workforce experience and service. Here are some updates on the progress we have made in these areas in the fourth quarter. In Physician Lab Services, we delivered mid-single-digit base business revenue growth. We attribute this growth to return to care, overall market growth and share gains driven by the competitive strengths of our scale and innovative offerings.

We continue to execute hospital outreach and independent lab acquisitions, which generate volume for our physician channel. In January, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire select assets of Lenco, an independent New York-based laboratory company and expect to complete the transaction later this quarter. In addition, we acquired outreach assets of Steward Health Care, which will deepen our reach to patients in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Ohio. As we said earlier, our acquisition pipeline is very strong, and we expect to complete additional transactions in 2024. Our strong relationships with health plans were also a key driver of growth in 2023 as we grew revenues from health plans by high single-digits versus the prior year.

As we've indicated, we successfully completed negotiations for all our strategic health plan renewals that were scheduled in 2023. Health plans and self-insured employer clients recognize the clinical and economic value we deliver to them and their members. To date, more than half of health plan revenues now come from value-based contracts, which enable faster growth compared to our traditional health plan contracts. In addition, working with health plans, we continue to reduce so-called lab leakage to high-cost out-of-network labs, partly by redirecting the volume to Quest. Importantly, this is good for both patients as well as employers, which pay for the majority of health care costs. In hospital lab services, we drove high single-digit base business revenue growth in the fourth quarter with strength in both reference and professional laboratory services.

Hospital reference testing, in particular, grew much faster than historical trends and well above our estimated growth for the market. Increasingly, health systems recognize that our innovative laboratory testing and collaborative lab management solutions can help them improve quality, productivity, affordability and care. They also continue to face labor and cost pressures prompting more of them to reach out to us to help with their lab strategy. Our professional lab services help manage a hospital's lab, supply chain and workforce. We also provide insights from our analytical solutions to help hospitals manage utilization to deliver the right test to the right patient at the right time. In the fourth quarter, we completed two PLS relationships that will contribute modest growth in the first quarter of this year.

We also provide health systems the opportunity to transition their non-core outreach laboratory assets to us through acquisitions. By selling their outreach assets to Quest, these hospitals are better able to redeploy scarce capital to areas of their business that have a greater impact on patient care. Our consumer-initiated testing service, questhealth.com, generated revenues of approximately $45 million in the full year 2023, with strong base business growth. Our return on ad spend and customer acquisition costs remained favorable in the fourth quarter. Another element of our CIT strategy is to drive revenue growth through channel partners. In 2023, we generated more than $30 million through this channel. We are also excited about new product releases in 2024, including blood testing for PFAS or forever chemicals via questhealth.com.

A healthcare specialist providing a risk assessment for a patient.

PFAS chemicals have been used in industrial and consumer products for decades and may contaminate food and water. In late January, the CDC issued new guidelines that recognize the value of PFAS blood testing for individuals that may have elevated exposure levels, which may increase risk of kidney cancer, eye cholesterol and other health conditions. According to a study in the Journal of Endocrine Society, PFAS chemicals accounted for approximately $22 billion in U.S. health care costs in 2018. In Advanced diagnostics, we experienced double-digit growth across several clinical areas in the fourth quarter, including advanced cardiometabolic, prenatal and hereditary genetics and neurology. Growth in neurology was driven largely by our Alzheimer's disease portfolio of tests, which is among the most comprehensive in the fast-evolving field of Alzheimer's care.

Our innovations include our AV detect blood test for early risk assessment based on amyloid beta proteins and Apo lead genetic risk. This week, we also added P-Tau181 to our AV detect blood test line to complement insights from amyloid beta testing. In addition, our Alzheimer's disease test portfolio includes several CSF tests for diagnosis and monitoring based on amyloid beta, P-Tau181 and Apo lead. We intend to add additional biomarkers later this year and continue to expand our menu. In molecular genomics and oncology, we are on track to launch our Haystack minimal residual disease test to physicians later this year from our Oncology Center of Excellence in Lewisville, Texas. We also believe Haystack MRD can help support clinical research and recently announced clinical trial collaborations using this innovative technology with the Rutgers Cancer Institute, Alliance Foundation trials in TriSalus Life Sciences.

In the fourth quarter, we announced a collaboration with Universal DX, which has developed an innovative blood test for screening for colorectal cancer, including precancerous lesions. We look forward to supporting Universal's effort to gain regulatory approval for this test. Through our collaboration with Scipher, we are expanding patient access to the PRISM-RA test for aiding treatment selection for rheumatoid arthritis. Turning to operational excellence. Our Invigorate program delivered our targeted 3% annual cost savings and productivity improvements. Here are three examples of how we're improving operations. First, we continue to make progress in using front-end automation to enhance specimen processing. In 2023, we completed front-end automation upgrades in our Pittsburgh and Dallas laboratories, which will improve quality and productivity.

This year, we'll add five additional sites. Second, we also expanded the use of AI to improve quality, efficiency and workforce experience in several clinical areas. AI can quickly identify patterns that signify possible disease and digital images of patient cultures and slides. In 2023, we expanded the use of AI in microbiology to help identify bacteria as well as in cytogenetics to identify chromosomal abnormalities. Looking forward, we are encouraged by the opportunities to use AI in several additional clinical areas including cytology, pathology and parasitology. Third, in 2023, we deployed an AI tool at our Clifton lab that helps laboratory staff continuously identify ways to be more productive in their daily routines. And we look forward to introducing this AI job helper in other labs and support processes.

Finally, we made significant progress improving the margins of our base business in 2023. I'd like to personally thank our Quest colleagues whose efforts have helped make this possible. With that, I'll turn it over to Sam to provide more details on our performance and our 2024 guidance. Sam?

Sam Samad: Thanks, Jim. In the fourth quarter, consolidated revenues were $2.29 billion, down 1.9% versus the prior year. Base business revenues grew 4.7% to $2.25 billion. While COVID-19 testing revenues declined approximately 80% to $37 million. Revenues for Diagnostic Information Services declined 2% compared to the prior year, reflecting lower revenue from COVID-19 testing services versus the fourth quarter of 2022, partially offset by strong growth in our base testing revenue. Total volume, measured by the number of requisitions, increased 1.9% versus the fourth quarter of 2022, with acquisitions contributing 50 basis points to total volume. Total base testing volumes grew 5.2% versus the prior year. Revenue per requisition declined 3.5% versus the prior year driven primarily by lower COVID-19 molecular volume.

Base business revenue per rec was up 0.2%. Unit price reimbursement was positive and consistent with our expectations. Reported operating income in the fourth quarter was $267 million or 11.7% of revenues compared to $135 million or 5.8% of revenues last year. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $338 million or 14.8% of revenues compared to $330 million or 14.2% of revenues last year. The year-over-year increase in adjusted operating income is related primarily to growth in the base business, actions taken in 2023 to reduce support costs and lower performance-based compensation, partially offset by lower COVID-19 testing revenues, wage increases, higher employee health care costs and higher deferred compensation expense. Reported EPS was $1.70 in the quarter compared to $0.87 a year ago.

Adjusted EPS was $2.15 compared to $1.98 last year. Cash from operations was $1.27 billion for full-year 2023 versus $1.72 billion in the prior year, driven primarily by lower COVID-19 testing revenue. Finally, our Board of Directors has authorized a 5.6% increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.71 to $0.75 per share or $3 per share annually effective with the dividend payable in April 2024. The company has raised its dividend annually since 2011. Turning to our full-year 2024 guidance. Revenues are expected to be between $9.35 billion and $9.45 billion. Reported EPS is expected to be in a range of $7.69 to $7.99 and adjusted EPS to be in a range of $8.60 to $8.90. Cash from operations is expected to be approximately $1.3 billion and capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $420 million.

We have posted a presentation on the Investor Relations page of our website that includes an adjusted earnings bridge, which shows some of the key elements to bridge from our 2023 adjusted EPS to the 2024 adjusted EPS guidance we shared today. Our 2024 guidance reflects the following consideration. We are no longer providing detailed base business and COVID revenue guidance. However, note that we are assuming that COVID revenues will decline at least $175 million in 2024, which will partially offset the growth we expect from the base business. Most of the COVID headwind in 2024 will occur during the first quarter as we generated $119 million of COVID revenue in Q1 last year. In terms of M&A, our guidance only contemplates acquisitions that have been announced or closed to date, including the outreach acquisitions from NewYork-Presbyterian and Stewart Health Care, as well as Lenco, the independent lab Jim mentioned earlier.

We will absorb the full year of dilution from our acquisition of Haystack Oncology with an increment impact of approximately $0.20 to adjusted EPS in 2024. We made strong progress improving our base business operating margins in 2023 and expect margin expansion in 2024. We anticipate net interest expense to increase to approximately $190 million in 2024 as a result of higher borrowings following our debt issuance in November. We assume a roughly flat share count compared to the end of 2023. We are expecting adjusted EPS in Q1 to be roughly 21% of our full year earnings. This is slightly below the typical seasonality and reflects the significant amount of weather disruption we've experienced in January. At this point, we anticipate a weather headwind of $0.05 to $0.07 in Q1.

And finally, as Jim mentioned earlier, we are well-positioned to deliver our long-term financial outlook to drive mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit earnings growth. With that, I'll now turn it back to Jim.

Jim Davis: Thanks, Sam. Finally, I'd like to take a moment to remember Dr. Paul A. Brown, who passed away in January of this year. In 1967, Dr. Brown founded MetPath, the predecessor company of Quest Diagnostics, providing basic lab services from his apartment in New York City. Dr. Brown was a pioneer who invented the blueprint for our industry that today is recognized as essential to quality health care, and we are grateful for his vision and leadership. To summarize, we delivered strong base business revenue growth in 2023 and achieved our EPS commitments. Our guidance in 2024 reflects a return to total revenue growth while balancing the earnings tailwinds and headwinds we see for the year. Looking beyond 2024, we are well positioned to deliver our long-term financial outlook to drive mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit earnings growth.

And I'm grateful to our dedicated Quest colleagues who bring our purpose to life every single day, working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time. Now we'd be happy to take your questions. Operator?

See also Best Motorcycle Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US and 20 Countries With The Largest Jewish Population In The World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.