Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

John Damian : Thank you, and welcome to Radian's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 conference call. Our press release, which contains Radian's financial results for the quarter and full year was issued yesterday evening and is posted to the Investors section of our website at www.radian.com. This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures that may be discussed during today's call, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity. A complete description of all of our non-GAAP measures may be found in press release Exhibit F and reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures may be found in press release Exhibit G.

Today, you will hear from Rick Thornberry, Radian's Chief Executive Officer; and Sumita Pandit, Chief Financial Officer. Also on hand for the Q&A portion of the call is Derek Brummer, President of Radian Mortgage. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please review the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements included in our earnings release and the risk factors included in our 2022 Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

These are also available on our website. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Thornberry : Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today. I am pleased to report another excellent quarter and to wrap up a successful year for Radian. For 2023, we increased book value per share by 15% year-over-year, generating net income of $603 million and delivering a return on equity of 15%. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, GAAP revenues grew to $1.2 billion in 2023. Our primary mortgage insurance in force, which is the main driver of future earnings for our company, reached an all time high of $270 billion. Radian Guaranty paid a total of $400 million in ordinary dividends, Radian Group, during the year. We returned $279 million of capital to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Our regular dividend yield continues to be the highest in the industry. Our overall capital and liquidity positions remain very strong. Available holding company liquidity at year-end was approximately $1 billion and our PMIERs cushion was $2.3 billion, an increase of $533 million from the prior year. Reflecting our strong financial performance and capital position, we received a ratings upgrade from S&P in January, to A minus for Radian Guaranty and BBB minus for Radian Group. Radian Group is now rated as investment grade by all three primary rating agencies. I would also like to highlight that as a result of our team's disciplined focus on managing costs during a challenging business environment, we reduced our combined consolidated cost of services and other operating expenses by 17% or $77 million in 2023 as compared to 2022, which was at the higher end of our target range for reductions.

These results demonstrate the continued strength of our high quality and growing mortgage insurance portfolio and our capital position, as well as our ongoing strategic focus on managing operating expenses. In terms of our mortgage insurance business, we continue to leverage our proprietary analytics and RADAR Rates platform to successfully identify and capture economic value in the market. As a result, we wrote $10.6 billion of high quality new insurance written in the fourth quarter and $52.7 billion for the year. We continue to see positive credit performance in our mortgage insurance portfolio during the year, and our persistency rate remains strong. It is important to note here that borrowers in our insured portfolio have significant equity in their homes, which helps to mitigate the risk of loss by decreasing both the frequency and severity of paid claims.

In fact, we estimate that as of year-end 2023, 86% of our total insurance in force had at least 10% embedded equity and 82% of our defaulted loans had at least 20% embedded equity. It is also worth repeating that higher interest rates resulted in higher yields on our $6.3 billion investment portfolio. The increased investment yield supports higher returns and generates incremental income that flows directly to our bottom line. In terms of the housing market, recent industry forecast for 2024 project total mortgage originations of approximately $2 trillion, which would represent an increase compared to 2023. This outlook projects a decline in mortgage interest rates in 2024 to approximately 6% by the fourth quarter. And these lower mortgage rates, coupled with continued strong home purchase demand is expected to drive a 15% to 20% increase in purchase originations and an increase in refinance originations as well.

While declining interest rates are projected to increase refinance volume, we expect persistency to remain strong given that approximately 80% of our in-force portfolio consists of loans with interest rates below 6%, therefore, those borrowers would have little to no refinance incentive. And as we've said before, the increased purchase volume is a positive for our mortgage insurance business, given the MI penetration on purchase transactions is currently 10 to 14 times higher than for refinances. Based on the origination forecast, we estimate that the private mortgage insurance market will be between $300 billion and $350 billion in 2024. It is also worth mentioning that while low inventory and strong market demand continue to create challenges for first time homebuyers, these dynamics help to mitigate downside risk in home values, which is a positive for our insured portfolio.

Given that our mortgage insurance business benefits from increases in demand, home prices and purchase volume, our overall outlook for the business remains positive. With regard to our homegenius business, throughout 2023, our team navigated the impact of higher interest rates and limited inventory, which constrained mortgage and real estate activity. Our team focused on deepening and expanding our customer relationships, managing expenses to improve operational efficiency across our businesses and making strategic investments in data, analytics and technology. We believe this business is well positioned to benefit from a declining interest rate environment as refinance and home purchase activity rebounds. We will continue to manage our cost structure and align our strategy and investments to the market environment.

And we continue to build on our strong track record for managing our capital resources. We have consistently demonstrated a strategic focus on capital optimization over the past several years. We believe the strength of our capital position significantly enhances our financial flexibility now and going forward. Sumita will discuss our capital actions during the quarter and during the year, including the details of our current position. And as you've heard me say before, our company is built to withstand economic cycles, significantly strengthened by the PMIERs capital framework, dynamic risk-based pricing and the distribution of risk into the capital and reinsurance markets. Sumita will now cover the details of our financial position.

Sumita Pandit : Thank you, Rick, and good afternoon to you all. We produced another strong quarter of operating results in the fourth quarter of 2023, earning net income of $143 million or $0.91 diluted earnings per share. For the full year, we earned net income of $603 million or $3.77 diluted earnings per share. Adjusted diluted net operating income per share was slightly higher than the GAAP metrics at $0.96 for the quarter and $3.88 for the full year. We generated a return on equity of 15% in 2023 and grew our book value per share 15% year-over-year to $28.71. This book value per share growth was an addition to $146 million of dividends paid to our stockholders during 2023. We also repurchased $133 million of our shares during the year.

And in 2023, we were proud to deliver an industry leading total shareholder return of 55%. Our revenues were strong in both the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Despite reduced mortgage and real estate transaction volumes during 2023 resulting from higher interest rates and limited housing inventory, we generated over $1.2 billion of total revenues during the year, a 4% increase compared to our total revenues in 2022. Slide 11 through 13 in our presentation includes details on our mortgage insurance in-force portfolio as well as other key factors impacting our net premiums earned. Our primary mortgage insurance in force grew 3% year-over-year to an all-time high of $270 billion as of year-end, generating $230 million in net premiums earned in the quarter and $909 million for the full year.

A close up of a contract being underwritten and signed by an executive of the company.

As previously announced, Radian Guaranty entered into two new excess of loss reinsurance agreements in the fourth quarter that are expected to provide additional protection in stress loss scenarios. These agreements are consistent with our strategy to effectively manage capital and to help mitigate the overall risk profile and potential volatility of our mortgage insurance business. The resulting increase in our ceded premiums from these transactions is reflected in our fourth quarter results on Slide 13 of our quarterly presentation. Contributing to the growth of our insurance in force was $52.7 billion of new insurance written for '23, including $10.6 billion written during the fourth quarter. The reduction in our volumes reflects the industry-wide decline in mortgage originations.

While the industry-wide decline, primarily due to increased rates, provided headwinds for our new business, it has also significantly benefited the persistency rate of our insurance in force, which remained high at 84% in the fourth quarter based on the trailing 12 months, compared to 80% a year ago. We provide more detail on our persistency trends on Slide 11. We expect our persistency rate to remain strong even after consideration of the recent pullback in mortgage rates. As Rick mentioned, more than 80% of our insurance in force had a mortgage rate of 6% or less as of the end of the fourth quarter, and is therefore less likely to cancel in the near term due to refinancing. In addition, 69% of our insurance in force had a mortgage rate of 5% or less at year-end.

While increases in mortgage rates have reduced originations on NIW, high persistency rates have supported growth in insurance in force and earnings par demonstrating the durability of our business model in varied interest rate environment. As shown on Slide 13, the in-force portfolio premium yields for our mortgage insurance portfolio remained stable during 2023 as expected, ending at 38.1 basis points consistent with year-end 2022. With strong persistency rate and the current positive industry pricing environment, we expect the in-force portfolio premium yield to remain generally stable for the upcoming year as well. The higher interest rate environment has also benefited our investment income, which grew 32% year-over-year to $258 million in 2023, including $69 million in the fourth quarter.

As shown on Slide 16, the rise in our net investment income was driven by increases during the year in both the size and average yield of our investment portfolio. Our unrealized net loss on investments reflected in stockholders' equity improved in the fourth quarter by $190 million at year-end, improving our book value per share. We expect that our strong liquidity and cash flow position will provide us with the ability to hold these securities to maturity and recover the remaining unrealized losses. Our services revenue, which is derived primarily from our homegenius segment, totaled $46 million in '23, including $12 million earned in the fourth quarter. As Rick mentioned, we believe this business is well positioned to benefit from a declining interest rate environment as refinance and home purchase activity rebound.

And we will continue to manage our cost structure and align our strategy and investments to the market environment. I will now move on to our provision for losses. Credit trends continue to be positive. Throughout 2023, our defaults continue to cure at rates greater than our previous expectations, resulting in releases of prior period results that have significantly offset reserves established for new defaults. These releases of prior period results have continued to trend down over the past several quarters as the amount of our total reserve balance net of reinsurance has declined from $756 million as of January 1, 2022, to $340 million as of December 31, 2023, resulting in less reserves available for potential future releases if conditions are warranted.

As Rick mentioned, our favorable loss experience continues to be driven primarily by the significant embedded homeowner equity resulting from the strong home price appreciation experienced in recent years. On Slide 18, we provide trends for our primary default inventory. Our ending primary default inventory for 2023 was flat to prior year-end at approximately 22,000 loans, representing a portfolio default rate of 2.2% at both periods. The number of new defaults reported to us by services was approximately 12,500 in the fourth quarter of '23, consistent with the expected seasoning of our insured portfolio and seasonal trends. We continue to maintain our default-to-claim roll rate assumption for new defaults at 8%, resulting in $54 million of loss provision for new defaults reported during the quarter.

Positive reserve development on prior period defaults of $49 million, partially offset this provision for new defaults, due to the favorable cure trends just discussed and higher claim withdrawals by services. As a result, we recognized a net loss of $5 million in our mortgage insurance provision for losses in the fourth quarter following eight consecutive quarters of net provision benefits. Turning to our other expenses. As a result of our significant expense savings efforts, our combined consolidated cost of services and other operating expenses were reduced to $386 million in 2023, a decrease of $77 million or 17% compared to '22. This result was at the higher end of the expense savings range of $60 million to $80 million we had aimed for at the beginning of 2023.

Our results for the fourth quarter includes the impact of certain impairments. Our operating expenses included $14 million in impairments of other long-lived assets in the fourth quarter, primarily related to lease-related assets as we continue to rightsize our office footprint to maximize efficiency and cost savings. In addition, we wrote off as a non-operating expense, our remaining $10 million in goodwill related to the homegenius segment. As of year-end '23, we have no goodwill or other acquired intangible assets remaining on our balance sheet. We continue to actively manage our operating expenses and seek opportunities for additional efficiencies. Moving finally to our capital, available liquidity and related strategic actions. The financial position of our primary operating subsidiary, Radian Guaranty remains strong.

At the beginning of 2023, we provided guidance that we expected to dividend $300 million to $400 million from Radian Guaranty to our holding company. We are pleased that Radian Guaranty paid $100 million of ordinary dividends each quarter in 2023, bringing total dividends to $400 million, consistent with the high end of our previously provided guidance. We estimate the ordinary dividends paid from Radian Guaranty to Radian Group in 2024 will increase and be in the range of $400 million to $500 million. We expect Radian Guaranty to pay $100 million ordinary dividend in the first quarter of this year, followed by larger quarterly dividend payments to Radian Group later in the year. Radian Guaranty's excess PMIERs available assets over minimum required assets increased during the fourth quarter from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion, primarily as a result of the capital relief provided by the two new excess of loss reinsurance agreements executed in October.

Our available holding company liquidity remained stable at approximately $1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. We also have a $275 million undrawn credit facility, providing us with significant financial flexibility. During 2023, we repurchased 5.3 million shares at a total cost of $133 million, including $63 million of shares repurchased during the fourth quarter. As of the end of 2023, our current share repurchase authorization had $157 million remaining and expires in January of 2025. Looking ahead, we have $450 million of senior debt that comes due in October of this year and $525 million of senior debt coming due in March of 2025. As we seek to optimize our capital structure, our recent ratings upgrade from S&P and our current strong liquidity position provides us with flexibility.

We are evaluating options to address these debt maturities and may seek to reduce our debt outstanding during 2024. Our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 highlights the strength and resiliency of our company. In contrast to the challenges, many other mortgage market participants faced over the past year as a result of the overall macroeconomic environment. I will now turn the call back over to Rick.

Rick Thornberry : Thank you, Sumita. Before we open the call to your questions, I want to highlight that we are pleased with our results and remain focused on executing our strategic plans. We are driving operational excellence across our businesses, and in 2023, we successfully reduced our combined consolidated cost of services and other operating expenses by 17% or $77 million. Our growing mortgage insurance portfolio, which reached an all-time high $270 billion, is highly valuable and expected to deliver significant earnings going forward. We continue to strategically manage capital. In 2023, we increased our PMIERs cushion by $533 million, paid $400 million of ordinary dividends from Radian Guaranty to Radian Group, and returned $279 million of capital to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Most importantly, we accomplished all of this working together as a One Radian team. I'd like to recognize and thank the dedicated and experienced team at Radian for the outstanding work they do every day. And thank you to our customers and investors for their continued support and confidence. And now operator, we would be happy to take questions.

