In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 largest companies in the world by revenue. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 Largest Companies in the World by Revenue.

The world's largest companies by revenue operate across various industries and regions. From retail and technology to energy and finance, these corporate giants play a vital role in the global economy.

Revenue Giants: Tech and Retail Companies

Some of the biggest companies in the world by 2023 revenue were Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). These corporations continue to rank among the top companies by revenue and their substantial revenues reflect their influence and market presence.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) also ranks high among the most valuable companies in the world by market cap. The tech giant is famous for its innovative products, aesthetic designs, and user-friendly interfaces. Enjoying a loyal customer base, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most profitable companies in the world.

On January 20, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced the opening of its 100th retail location in the Asia-Pacific region, Apple Hongdae. The new store is situated in the vibrant university neighborhood of Seoul. Apple Hongdae aims to provide a unique space for students, families, and the local community to discover and purchase Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) diverse range of products. In addition to shopping, customers can benefit from expert support from the store's dedicated team members.

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) unwavering commitment to innovation and strong brand image contributes greatly to its position as one of the world’s biggest and most recognized companies. On February 1, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported strong earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.08. The company reported a revenue of $119.58 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $1.31 billion.

Story continues

Retail Corporations Continue to Lead Global Revenue Rankings in 2024

While the largest companies in the world by revenue operate within a range of different sectors, including healthcare, technology, and oil and gas, it is two retail companies, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), that are at the helm.

Retailing involves the selling of products by the producers or wholesalers either through physical stores or online platforms. Retailing can also now include product delivery to the customers. It is an important sector that can connect the manufacturers or wholesalers with the final consumers. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global retail market was valued at around $28.84 trillion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.1% during 2024-2028, pushing the market to reach nearly $42.76 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. Rising disposable income and increased consumer spending, especially in emerging economies, are fueling growth in the market. Innovation in retail technology, including augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), is further augmenting retail market growth. These disruptive technologies are enhancing the customer experience and changing the way retail businesses operate.

As the middle class expands and purchasing power rises, the market is expected to provide ample growth opportunities to businesses operating in this space. As a result, retail corporations are looking to expand their business and create a more engaging shopping experience to retain existing customers and attract new ones. On January 31, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced that it plans to expand and modernize its facilities and stores in America, where the corporation already employs approximately 1.6 million people. The retail giant plans to build or convert over 150 stores in the next 5 years. In the next 12 months, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) aims to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico, which will also create tens of thousands of jobs. The new and remodeled stores will reflect Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) Store of the Future concept, which features improved layouts, expanded product selections, and innovative technology that makes shopping more convenient and enjoyable.

The rise of online shopping is a key trend driving growth in the global retail market. The increasing strength of online shopping and the growing penetration of smartphones across countries are reshaping the retail industry. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the largest company in the world in terms of retail e-commerce sales. On February 1, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported strong earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.20. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 13.91% year-over-year and amounted to $169.96 billion, ahead of market consensus by $3.7 billion.

Now that we have looked at what some of the biggest revenue-generating corporations are up to, let’s take a look at our rankings of the 30 largest companies in the world by revenue.

30 Largest Companies in the World by Revenue

30 Largest Companies in the World by Revenue

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 30 largest companies in the world by revenue. To rank the biggest companies in the world in terms of revenue, we first sifted through the Yahoo Finance and Finviz stock screeners to find the most prominent and largest companies. We then also consulted the Fortune Global 500 list, which is an annual ranking of the world's largest corporations based on their fiscal year revenues. While the list is published annually, we used data obtained for the latest year in their dataset, which is 2023.

Please note that for companies that are publicly traded, we got their trailing twelve-month revenue from YCharts. Relevant data for some of the foreign publicly traded companies was not available at YCharts. For such corporations, we got their trailing twelve-month revenue from Yahoo Finance. For companies that are not publicly traded, we used fiscal year revenue data from the Fortune Global 500 rankings. We have listed the 30 largest companies in the world by revenue below in ascending order.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30 Largest Companies in the World by Revenue

30. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)

Revenue: $189.82 Billion

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is an American multinational managed healthcare and insurance company. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers disability, dental, medical, life and accident insurance and related products and services. With a trailing twelve-month revenue of $189.82 billion as of September 30, 2023, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) ranks among the 30 largest companies in the world by revenue.

29. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Revenue: $196.91 Billion

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is an American multinational energy corporation that had a trailing twelve-month revenue of $196.91 billion in the year that ended December 31, 2023. The corporation primarily focuses on oil and gas refining and marketing. As one of the world’s largest energy companies, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is active in over 170 countries.

28. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX:005930)

Revenue: $198.97 Billion

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX:005930) is a South Korean multinational electronics and information technology company. It is a major manufacturer of consumer electronics and appliances. As one of the largest companies in the world by revenue, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX:005930) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $198.97 billion as of September 30, 2023.

27. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Revenue: $200.92 Billion

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) is a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation. Formed from the merger of Italian Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the French PSA Group, it is now one of the world’s biggest car manufacturers by revenue. The corporation has industrial operations in more than 30 countries and customers in over 130 markets around the world. Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $200.92 billion as of June 30, 2023.

26. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (TPE:2317)

Revenue: $202.03 Billion

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (TPE:2317), also known as Foxconn, is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer. It is also a major technological solution provider. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (TPE:2317) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $202.03 billion as of September 30, 2023.

25. Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Revenue: $216.15 Billion

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is an American multinational healthcare service provider company. The company offers many services such as the distribution of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals and in the US, it serves nearly 90% of the hospitals and more than 60,000 pharmacies. With a trailing twelve-month revenue of $216.15 billion as of December 31, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) ranks among the top 25 largest companies in the world by revenue.

24. BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Revenue: $227.25 Billion

Headquartered in London, England, BP plc (NYSE:BP) is a British multinational oil and gas company. As one of the largest energy companies by revenue, BP plc (NYSE:BP) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $227.25 billion as of September 30, 2023.

23. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Revenue: $227.58 Billion

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an American multinational technology corporation. As a leading developer of computer software systems and applications, it is one of the world’s biggest companies by revenue. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $227.58 billion as of December 31, 2023.

22. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Revenue: $228.13 Billion

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company. As one of the biggest energy companies in the world, it produces and markets natural gas, fuels, and electricity. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $228.13 billion as of September 30, 2023.

21. Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN)

Revenue: $228.96 Billion

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) is a Swiss multinational diversified natural resources and mining company. It is one of the world's largest integrated producers and marketers of commodities. Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $228.96 billion as of June 30, 2023.

20. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Revenue: $245.65 Billion

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is an American multinational corporation that operates an international chain of membership warehouses. It offers for sale branded merchandise at substantially lower prices than retail prices. With a trailing twelve-month revenue of $245.65 billion as of November 30, 2023, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) ranks among the top 20 largest companies in the world by revenue.

19. Cencora Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Revenue: $271.58 Billion

Cencora Inc. (NYSE:COR), formerly AmerisourceBergen, is an American drug wholesale company and a contract research organization. As a leading pharmaceutical solutions organization, it has 1,300 locations in more than 50 countries around the world. Cencora Inc. (NYSE:COR) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $271.58 billion as of December 31, 2023.

18. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Revenue: $291.1 Billion

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is an American healthcare services company that distributes pharmaceuticals and provides health information technology, medical supplies, and care management tools. As one of the largest companies in the world by revenue, McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $291.1 billion as of September 30, 2023.

17. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Revenue: $298.58 Billion

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is a Japanese multinational automobile manufacturer. Manufacturing millions of vehicles each year, it is one of the world’s biggest automotive manufacturing companies. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $298.58 billion as of September 30, 2023.

16. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Revenue: $307.39 Billion

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is an American multinational technology conglomerate holding company. It is the parent company of Google and many former subsidiaries of Google. As one of the largest technology companies in the world, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $307.39 billion as of December 31, 2023.

15. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (SHA:601668)

Revenue: $308.15 Billion

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (SHA:601668) is a Chinese state-owned company. It is the world’s largest construction company and a major general contractor in terms of overseas sales. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (SHA:601668) ranks among the top 15 largest companies in the world by revenue. It has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $308.15 billion as of September 29, 2023.

14. Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Revenue: $316.62 Billion

Headquartered in London, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is a British multinational oil and gas company. It is one of the largest integrated energy companies and it is active in every area of the oil and gas industry, including exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing. Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $316.62 billion as of December 31, 2023.

13. Trafigura Group

Revenue: $318.48 Billion

Headquartered in Singapore, Trafigura Group is one of the world’s largest suppliers of commodities. As a multinational commodity trading company, it independently trades mineral, metals, and energy products. Trafigura Group reported a revenue of $318.48 billion for the year 2022.

12. Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3)

Revenue: $333.05 Billion

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) is a German multinational automotive manufacturer. The company is known as one of the most high-quality automobile manufacturers in the world. Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $333.05 billion as of September 30, 2023. It ranks among the top 12 on our list of the largest companies in the world by revenue.

11. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Revenue: $334.7 Billion

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is an American multinational oil and gas corporation. As one of the world’s largest energy providers and chemical manufacturers, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has a trailing twelve-month revenue of $334.7 billion as of December 31, 2023. It ranks 11th on our list of 30 largest companies in the world by revenue.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Largest Companies in the World by Revenue.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Largest Companies in the World by Revenue is published on Insider Monkey.