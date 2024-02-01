RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2024

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Good morning. My name is Angela, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the RenaissanceRe Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. After the prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the call over to Keith McCue, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Keith McCue: Thank you, Angela. Good morning, and welcome to RenaissanceRe's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Kevin O'Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Qutub, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and David Marra, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Underwriting Officer. First, some housekeeping matters. Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including new and updated expectations for our business and results of operations following the Validus transaction. It's important to note that actual results may differ materially from the expectations shared today. Additional information regarding the factors shaping these outcomes can be found in our SEC filings and in our earnings release.

During today's call, we will also present non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to GAAP metrics and other information concerning non-GAAP measures may be found in our earnings release and financial supplement, which are available on our website at renre.com. And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin O'Donnell: Thanks, Keith. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining today's call. In 2023, RenaissanceRe achieved several strategic milestones. We began the year with two overarching goals: first, to achieve a step change in property catastrophe reinsurance pricing, and second, to grow into one of the best underwriting markets in a generation. I can now say we successfully achieved both of these goals and exceeded even our own high expectations. As a result, we delivered excellent financial returns for the year and position the business to create enduring shareholder value moving forward. This was evident in robust contributions from each of our three drivers of profit, underwriting fees and investment income during both the fourth quarter and the year.

For the quarter, we reported $623 million of operating income and a 33% operating return on common equity. For the year, we reported $1.8 billion of operating income and a 29% operating return on common equity. Also for the year, we grew our principal metric, change in tangible book value plus accumulated dividends by 48%. Before I turn the call over to Bob to discuss these results in more detail, I'd like to take a few minutes to share a bit more context on our strategic achievements in 2023. Starting with the step change in property catastrophe reinsurance. To achieve this step change, we needed to fundamentally realign the protections we provided to our customers against large catastrophic events. We did this by significantly increasing rates and retentions and improving terms and conditions.

We also rationalized structures to reduce overly broad exposure to relatively small events. Ultimately, we provided an additional margin of safety against volatility, protecting our equity and our returns. We accomplished these objectives at January 1 last year and sustained the step change momentum throughout the year. As a result, in 2023, we constructed what was the largest and most profitable underwriting portfolio in our history. As I will discuss later, the momentum behind this portfolio is persisting into 2024. Turning to our second strategic goal. We recognize the importance of growth in this stable favorable underwriting environment, and we substantially accelerated our growth by acquiring one of the best reinsurance assets in the market, Validus Re. Leading up to our acquisition of Validus, reinsurance and property catastrophe were disfavored.

But we had conviction in our vision of being the best underwriter. We recognize the competitive advantage that the large, well-diversified Validus Re portfolio could bring to us. This is in part because there is substantial value and incumbency in the reinsurance industry. This is especially true in strong markets. A critical component of RenaissanceRe's value proposition to customers and brokers is our provision of consistent capacity across market cycles. This consistency, coupled with increased incumbency, was our formula for strategic success in 2023. In addition to a substantial amount of attractive premium, the Validus acquisition brought us several additional benefits. This included the addition of the Validus team which has quickly become a valuable part of the RenaissanceRe team.

We continue to be impressed by their professionalism, strong work ethic and deep industry knowledge. Our industry-leading risk expertise has been enhanced by their contributions. In addition, we now have a deeper and broader relationship with AIG, a long time and valuable client. In summary, these two strategic achievements delivering the step change in locking in profitable growth by delivering the Validus portfolio are great examples of our ability to execute decisively when market conditions are favorable. We have built the industry's leading platform to accept reinsurance risk efficiently and effectively. Looking ahead to 2024, this platform positions us to continue delivering strong financial performance and creating enduring value to our shareholders.

Consequently, at the recent January 1 renewal, our overwriting objective was to retain RenaissanceRe's legacy lines while renewing the Validus business we choose to keep. Critically, we sought to do so without disrupting the favorable market conditions brought about by the step change in reinsurance. I am pleased to report that we were overwhelmingly successful in this endeavor. Clients and brokers broadly supported our efforts to become a larger and more relevant partner, a role that we are proud to serve. The result was beneficial to all of our stakeholders. Our customers benefited from increased access to our highly rated, well-capitalized balance sheets. Brokers benefited from access to an expanded and more influential market known for providing certainty of execution and a market-leading view of risk.

Our capital partners benefited from increased access to desirable risk and our shareholders, of course, benefited from improvements in each of our three drivers of profit. The underwriting environment remains robust. And our success retaining the Validus portfolio provides a significant tailwind. As Bob will discuss in a minute, our investment portfolio should meaningfully add to our bottom line. And growth in our fee generating business Capital Partners should persist. That concludes my initial comments. I'll provide a more detailed update on the renewal and our segments at the end of the call. But first, Bob will discuss our financial performance for the quarter.

Robert Qutub: Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. We finished 2023 with an exceptional fourth quarter with a return on average common equity of 84% and operating return on average common equity of 33%. This quarter was the capstone to one of RenaissanceRe's historically strongest years, where we earned operating income of $1.8 billion and delivered an operating return on average common equity of 29%. In 2023, we outperformed across all 3 drivers of profit with underwriting income of $1.6 billion, fees of $237 million and retained investment income of $831 million. We also grew our principal metric. Tangible book value per share plus change in accumulated dividends by 48% and book value per share by 58%. This growth was primarily driven by our strong earnings and the acquisition of Validus as well as mark-to-market gains and a one-time deferred tax benefit related to Bermuda's adoption of a 15% corporate tax rate incepting in 2025, which I'll discuss in more detail shortly.

Importantly, we have positioned ourselves to continue delivering strong shareholder returns, driven by several factors. First, the acquisition of Validus Re will be a material contributor to our financial results. The integration is proceeding smoothly. Teams are working well together. And as Kevin said, we had a very successful January 1 renewal. Second, we have built a solid foundation across all three drivers of profit and expect them to continue contributing meaningfully to our results. And finally, we are an excellent capital and liquidity position, which will provide us with opportunities to deploy and manage our capital to the benefit of our shareholders. I'll dive deeper into our financial results in a moment. However, let me discuss some new disclosures related to the purchase accounting adjustments from the Validus transaction and a one-time deferred tax benefit that we recorded to the Bermuda corporate income tax legislation.

Starting with accounting for balances. As we discussed with you last quarter, our calculation of operating income now includes an additional adjustment to exclude the impact of purchase accounting. These purchase accounting adjustments include the impact of amortization of net value of business acquired, other purchase intangibles and at fair value adjustments. By removing the impact of purchase accounting from operating income, we will better reflect the performance of our business, provide a more comparable metric to that of our peers and ultimately offer greater transparency to our core results for shareholders. We've included additional disclosures on these purchase accounting adjustments in our financial supplement. Specifically, on Page 32, you can see that at the end of 2023, the purchase accounting adjustments are $917 million, this included $90 million of goodwill with the remaining $827 million in amortizing intangibles.

Other than goodwill, we expect these assets to amortize over 10 years with about 40% of amortizing by the end of 2024. As these assets are amortized, they will increase acquisition costs and net claims and claim expenses, which will increase our reported combined ratio to provide clarity on these adjustments. We have included a schedule on Page 33 of the financial supplement that shows an adjusted combined ratio that excludes the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Throughout my comments, I will refer to this combined ratio as the adjusted combined ratio. Moving now to an update on Bermuda's corporate income tax and the deferred tax benefit we booked in the quarter. In December, the Bermuda government adopted a 15% corporate income tax incepting in 2025 in response to the OECD global minimum tax rules.

As a result, all things equal, we expect our effective tax rate will increase starting in '25. It is important to remember that our non-Bermuda balance sheets are already in tax-paying jurisdictions, so the incremental impact will be less than 15%. As part of this, we have recorded a net deferred tax assets, or DTA, of $594 million. This includes an amount related to an economic transition adjustment provided for in the Bermuda legislation, which is intended to provide a fair and equitable transition into the tax regime. The DTA increased our book value and tangible book value in the quarter by $11.27 per share, and it were not included in operating income. This DTA will be utilized predominantly over a 10-year period starting in 2025. It will reduce, but not eliminate, our Bermuda cash tax payments in those years.

This provision is independent from any credit or expense offsets that the Bermuda government may adopt in the future. Throughout this process, the Bermuda government has consulted extensively with stakeholders, including the international business community with a strong focus on maintaining Bermuda's attractive business environment and robust regulatory framework. Over the course of 2024, our focus will be on working together with our trade groups and other international businesses to engage with the government as it implements this new tax regime. Moving now to our results and starting with our first driver of profit, underwriting where we reported consistently strong underwriting results in 2023. We delivered a 77% adjusted combined ratio for the year and a 74% adjusted combined ratio for the quarter with 7 percentage points of favorable development across both segments in the quarter.

Estimated industry catastrophe losses approached $120 billion this year. Our strong underwriting results reflect the actions we took at the beginning of 2023 to increase reinsurance rates and attachment points and tightened terms and conditions. As I've discussed with you, our 2023 focus was to grow inorganically through Validus diversified book as well as organically in classes of business where we have been seeing the best returns such as property and excess of loss and specialty. We accomplished this. The 1/1 renewal was again tremendously successful, and we renewed the combined RenaissanceRe and Validus portfolio according to plan. In addition, throughout 2023, we proactively shaped the portfolio to favor attractive lines. 2023 net premiums written were $7.5 billion, up 4%, but there was significantly more growth in our target areas.

Property catastrophe net premiums written were up 23% or 42% without reinstatement premium and specialty was up 47%. While gross premiums written were $8.9 billion, down $351 million, they were roughly flat when you exclude the impact of $235 million of reinstatement premiums. Within gross premiums, we had growth in property catastrophe, specialty and general casualty of $914 million when you exclude the impact of reinstatement premiums. This was offset by reductions in other property, professional liability and mortgage. Collectively, the actions we took through 2023 should serve as a tailwind to both our top and bottom lines in '24. Moving now to our Casualty and Specialty segment, where gross premiums and net premiums written were up 20% and 26%, respectively, in the quarter as we bought Validus business onto our platform.

Net earned premiums were $1.4 billion, up 46%, also driven by Validus. In the first quarter, we're expecting net earned premiums to be about $1.5 billion. For the year, Casualty and Specialty net premiums written were up 3.5%. This year, we continued to manage the cycle, growing in specialty and general casualty, while reducing in professional liability and mortgage. Our Casualty and Specialty adjusted combined ratio was 94% for the quarter and the year. This was consistent with our expectations, and we continue to expect mid-90s adjusted combined ratio as we integrate the Validus portfolio in 2024. Additionally, the casualty acquisition cost ratio of 31% was elevated in the fourth quarter due to the impact of purchase accounting adjustments.

This contributed 2.3 percentage points to the ratio. There's been a lot of focus across the industry on the robustness of casualty reserves given social and economic inflation trends. As we've discussed in the past, we have a prudent reserving process and are confident in our reserves. Turning now to our Property segment, starting with property catastrophe, where the fourth quarter is a quiet period for property catastrophe renewals and gross premium written were $55 million, roughly half of which were reinstatement premiums. Net premiums earned were up 78% in the quarter, driven by organic growth through the year and additional premium earned from Validus. We reported excellent results in property catastrophe for the quarter and for the year, with an adjusted combined ratio of 16% and 29%, respectively.

While there are a few large catastrophes in the quarter, including Hurricane Otis and European windstorms, these largely did not make it into reinsurance towers or lead to significant catastrophe losses. Within catastrophe, we reported 26% favorable development in the quarter. This positive development was across the 2017 to '22 underwriting years with a significant amount related to Hurricane Ian. Moving now to other property where we reported strong results through 2023. This reported a 79% adjusted quarterly combined ratio in Q4 and an 82% adjusted combined ratio for the year. The other property Q4 current accident year loss ratio of 53%, included a 4 percentage point impact from large class, including Hurricane Otis and increased losses from previous events.

All things equal, we expect an attritional loss ratio in the low 50s going forward. We reported favorable development of 4 percentage points in the quarter and 6 percentage points for the year, almost all of which related to attritional losses. We have continued to reduce our other property class of business, primarily in the pro rata and retro quota share lines with both gross and net premiums written down in the quarter. Net premiums earned also declined to $359 million. We're bringing premium from Validus into the book and in Q1, expect net premiums earned in another property of about $325 million. While net earned premiums will be down, we have built a much profitable goal. Moving now to fee income and our capital partners business, where fee income continued to increase with fourth quarter fees of $71 million, up 133% from the comparable quarter.

For the year, these were $237 million, up 100%. In 2023, we consistently grew both management and performance fees quarter-on-quarter. Growth in fees was almost entirely driven by our joint venture vehicles and follows successful capital raising to support premium growth and continued strong underwriting performance. Starting in the first quarter of 2024, we expect management fees of around $50 million and performance fees to stay relatively stable, absent large losses. Once again, we effectively deployed capital in our partners business, in our capital partners business to match attractive risk with capital. This enabled us to bring on more pretty catastrophe premium onto our platform, including additional risk from the Validus portfolio. In 2023, we raised $1.2 billion in third-party capital across our joint venture vehicles with an additional $495 million effective January 1, 2024.

We continue to be good stewards of capital, returning $1.3 billion of our third-party capital investors with two-thirds of this relating to the release of trap capital in our Upsilon vehicle. As expected, AIG invested $350 million in our Capital Partners business effective January 1, with $300 million in DaVinci and $50 million in Fontana. We facilitate most of this investment by reducing our ownership stake in DaVinci from 28% to 24%. Moving now to investments, where retained net investment income was $256 million for the quarter, up 18% from Q3 and $831 million for the year more than double 2022. In the fourth quarter, we saw a sharp rally in treasury, leading to a $490 million of retained mark-to-market gain and effectively eliminating to retained unrealized loss that we have been carrying in our fixed maturity portfolio.

Our retained yield to maturity came down by 0.6 percentage points to 5.4% and this is roughly on par with our net investment income return. As we go forward, we expect to maintain our net investment income at a similar level. For Q1, we anticipate that retained net investment income will come in around $260 million. After funding and closing Validus, our retained investment portfolio has grown by about $3 billion to $21 billion. Duration has increased from 2.6 years in Q3 to 3.2 at the year-end. Now finally, turning to expenses, where our operating expense ratio increased in the quarter by about 1.6 percentage points to 6%. This was driven by performance-related compensation expense and increased headcount. These factors also drove a slightly higher annual operating expense ratio of 5%, up 0.6 percentage points from 2022.

Going forward, we expect the operating expense ratio to stay relatively flat to 2024. Corporate expenses were also elevated by about $60 million in the quarter as a result of the Validus acquisition. These transaction-related expenses are excluded from operating income with about two-thirds of these expenses being one-time charges and the remaining one-third related to ongoing integration costs. These ongoing costs should carry over into 2024 before tapering off later in the year. And in conclusion, we finished an excellent year with an exceptional quarter. All three drivers of profit made strong contributions to our results. Both segments performed very well due in part to the underwriting actions we have taken this year across both segments.

Management and performance fees increased through the year as our Capital Partners team substantially grew our joint venture vehicles and a strong underwriting market. And finally, net investment income doubled over the year as we grew our investment portfolio at attractive yields. As we look forward, we believe that the Validus acquisition will benefit all three drivers of profit, generating significant value for our shareholders. And with that, I'll now turn the call back to Kevin.

Kevin O'Donnell: Thanks, Bob. As you can see, financially, we had a great year, and our expectations are high for what we expect to accomplish in 2024. In my opening comments, I explained to you how we first led the change in property cat reinsurance pricing; and second, locked in profitable growth through the acquisition of Validus. At this point, I'd like to provide more information on how the January 1 renewal preceded and the underwriting decisions that we made. Our strong underwriting performance was the result of our disciplined repricing and restructuring of our portfolio. We proactively made improvements to have better pricing and better structures further from loss. In many ways, 2023 was a robust test of the profitability of property reinsurance portfolio and the effectiveness of the step change.

We passed this test. It was a very active year for natural catastrophes with estimates of industry loss approaching $120 billion. In this environment, we delivered a property catastrophe combined ratio of 30% while growing net premiums written 42%, excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums. Overall, our property combined ratio was 53% for the year. This demonstrated to our ability to generate attractive returns for shareholders against the ongoing backdrop of significant natural catastrophe activity. At the recent January 1 renewal, we improved this already strong underwriting portfolio. Due to our overwhelming success in renewing the Validus business, we grew substantially into a market that remains highly favorable. Roughly half of our combined premium renewed at January 1, and our retention rate exceeded our already high expectations.

More critically, we overwhelmingly tapped our combined cat lines. Rates in the property cat market remains strong and markets remain disciplined. Market rates were flat to up a few percentage points, programs that needed rate got rate, improving the overall portfolio. Terms and conditions were largely consistent and retentions held steady. In other property, the market continues to experience rate increases, particularly in the U.S. and parts of Europe. We held our exposures relatively flat while achieving higher rates. In 2024, we will continue to monitor other property. If risk adjusted returns approach similar levels to what we are obtaining in property cat, I expect there will be opportunities to grow exposure to this business. Similar to property, January 1 was a successful renewal for our casualty book.

Our ability to participate broadly across our customers' portfolios once again served us well, helping us renew the business we targeted, had terms and conditions that made sense. This includes the Validus portfolio. Looking forward to 2024, we expect strong performance from a considerably larger book fitting from the Validus lines. This is because we are observing increased discipline in the market. General liability is benefiting from a combination of improving underlying rates, reductions in ceding commissions and improvements in terms and conditions. In specialty lines, the market continues to be attractive and we grew our net premiums written almost 50% in 2023. Validus brings a significant amount of specialty business and provides us an even more influential position in this market.

We were successful in renewing this book at January 1 and are excited about future potential here. Overall, across our segments, our January 1, 2024 underwriting portfolio is larger and more efficient than 2023, and we believe we will continue to benefit over the year. Based on our success at January 1, we are likely to have significant upside against the $2.7 billion of the Validus portfolio we initially expected to retain. We are expecting to renew at least $3 billion of Validus premium and probably more, including most of the property and specialty lines. We achieved this favorable outcome at January 1 by consistently communicating our risk appetite to brokers and customers after we announced the Validus deal. We are now the leading participant on many placements.

This prominent position allowed us to engage early with brokers and customers and work to secure our lines before many others in the market were even approached. Across property and casualty markets, we have been a consistent long-term reinsurance partner, supporting our customers when they needed us most. Our approach gave our customers certainty with our lines and allowed us to successfully combine the Validus and RenaissanceRe REIT portfolio. I would now like to touch on what we refer to as our gross-to-net strategy and how it contributes to our financial performance. It is difficult to overstate the capital efficiencies that we can bring to the large profitable underwriting portfolio we now have. This is because we have a broader array of capital management tools than any other reinsurer.

To begin with, the book of business we assume from our customers is already very diversified. We then increased the efficiency of our portfolios and bring substantial additional capital to our customers through a combination of our highly-rated wholly-owned balance sheets and our capital partners business. All our risk is underwritten by the same teams of underwriters on our REMS system. And we have substantial skin in the game for any risk we write. Given such strong alignment of interest between RenaissanceRe and our partner capital investors, we view this capital as a permanent franchise. This provides our investors the confidence to remain committed with us over the long term. At January 1, we renewed the Validus portfolio onto RenaissanceRe managed balance sheets.

We also deployed our capital partner vehicles and began incorporating the larger portfolio into our ceded reinsurance programs. This year, retro capacity was more available at acceptable terms, which when deployed in combination with capital partners vehicles, improves our overall portfolio and enhance the shareholder return. As a result, after bringing on Validus, we have kept risk relatively flat on a percentage of equity basis. It is rare to find an acquisition with this combination of capital efficiency and very little top line waste. In closing, our performance in 2023, both strategic and financial was outstanding. We delivered exceptional profitability to our shareholders through each of our three drivers of profit. At the same time, we bolstered the future of our company with the addition of one of the best reinsurance in the market, Validus Re. As a result, we expect to deliver material shareholder value over the course of 2024.

And with that, we'll open it up to questions.

