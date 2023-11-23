ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 21, 2023

ReneSola Ltd misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.01 EPS, expectations were $0.07.

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Emeren’s Group Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note we are recording today's conference call. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Yujia Zhai, Managing Director of Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Zhai.

Yujia Zhai: Thanks, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter of 2023 results. We released our shareholder letter after the market closed today, and it's available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that's posted on our IR website that we will reference during our prepared remarks. On the call with me today are Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer. Before we continue, please turn to slide two. Let me remind you that remarks made during this call may include predictions, estimates, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent Emeren Group's current judgment for the future.

However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of differ materials. Those risks are described under risk factors and elsewhere in Emeren Group's filings with SEC. Please do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Emeren Group's opinions only as of the date of this call. Emeren Group is not obligated to update you on any revisions to these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during the conference call are in U.S. dollars. With that, let me now turn the call over to Mr. Yumin Liu. Yumin?

Yumin Liu: Thank you, Yujia. Thank you everyone for joining our call today. I will start by giving you a big picture look at how we perform in the third quarter of 2023. Then I'll delve into our project pipeline and our guidance. Following that, Ke will provide a detailed rundown of our financial results for Q3. We closed Q3 with revenue of $13.9 million, gross margin of 40.8%, and net loss of $9.4 million. Our revenue was below our guidance, mainly due to the timing of our final government approval for our 53 megawatt solar NTP product portfolio in Hungary. We expected to receive the approval based on the government official processing timeline before mid-August. Had we received approval within their standard timeline? Our revenue would have been near the low-end of our guidance range.

Story continues

The good news is that we received government approval yesterday on November 20, 2023, and we will recognize the revenue in Q4. Our Q3 results were further impacted by several one-time non-cash expenses. First, we recorded a $4.8 million foreign exchange loss as a result of a strong dollar. Second, we recorded a $4.5 million one-time expense from impairment and write-off of assets of several pending projects as a result of permitting challenges. In addition, we expensed $1.3 million of development costs related to our pretier projects that previously would have been capitalized under our old tiering system. Excluding these items, our bottom line performance would have been breakeven. Of our $13.9 million revenue for the quarter, we continued to benefit from our IPP assets, particularly our U.K. 50 megawatt Branston project and our China 156 megawatt portfolio of rooftop solar assets, which combined, generated $9.4 million revenue in the quarter with strong margins.

All over in Q3, we successfully completed the grid connection of our first solar storage project in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. This project has a capacity of 1.2 megawatt hour, operates behind the meter and is backed by a private local off-taker. It has been strategically designed to yield high returns through daily price arbitration, emphasizing our commitment to sustainable and financially responsible energy solutions. In addition, we have a growing portfolio of projects in the planning and execution phase in China. The total advanced-stage pipeline of such 80 megawatt hour is all similar Commercial and Industrial sized storage projects, including several under construction. Furthermore, we recently announced the successful sale of a state-of-the-art portfolio comprising five Battery Energy Storage Systems or BESS in Italy to Matrix Renewables with a total capacity of 410 megawatt.

A solar array, reflecting the sun's rays, with a technician in the foreground.

Our total storage project portfolio with Matrix now has a cumulative capacity of 3.8 gigawatt hours. This portfolio is strategically located in the Italian Southern region of Apulia, significantly enhancing the regional energy infrastructure. We expect the project to achieve the Ready-To-Build status by late 2024. Since the announcement, we have been approached by several top-tier renewable energy investment funds who are interested in partnering with us on our portfolio of BESS projects. For North American in Q3, our team continued focus on our strategic goal of solar and storage [Technical Difficulty] pipeline by acquiring new project sites and advancing the development of existing project pipeline. We have grown our advanced-stage storage pipeline significantly since last quarter to 3.8 gigawatt hour, which will contribute to our overall success.

These solar storage projects are major milestones for us and represent a defining chapter in our journey towards becoming a leading global renewable energy company and storage powerhouse. As part of our strategic plan, we plan to further expand our storage portfolio under our light IPP strategy. Furthermore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing our storage business strategies, solidifying our dedication to sustainable and innovative energy solutions. During the quarter, we also grew our advanced-stage solar project pipeline. By the end of 2023, we anticipate an advanced-stage solar project pipeline of at least 3.5 gigawatt, of which we anticipate monetizing approximately 400 megawatt to 500 megawatt of projects in 2024 and beyond.

By the end of Q3, our advanced-stage storage project pipeline has increased to over 10 gigawatt hours. For the full-year 2023, we now anticipate revenue to be in the range of $110 million to $113 million due to project timing. We expect net income to be between $3 million to $4 million, with gross margin of approximately 25% to 28%. We expect our Q4 revenue to be between $50 million and $53 million, gross margin to be in the range of 21% to 25%, and net income to be in the range of $4 million to $5 million. Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Ke Chen to discuss our financial performance. Ke?

Ke Chen: Thank you, Yumin, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. I will now go over our financial results for the third quarter. Our revenue of $13.9 million decreased 42% year over year from Q3 2022 and 59% sequentially from Q2 2023. The lower-than-guided revenue was primarily due to extended permit approval process for a 53 megawatt NTP project in Hungary, which was elaborated by Yumin earlier. Gross profit was $5.7 million, compared to $12.7 million in Q2 2023 and $4.5 million in Q3 2022. Gross margin was 40.8%, above the high end of our guidance, recording a gross margin of 37.4% in Q2 2023 and 18.9% in Q3 2022. Operating expenses were $9.6 million, up from $7.6 million in Q2 2023 and up from $3.5 million in Q3 2022.

The year-over-year increase primarily from $4.5 million of onetime expense from impairment and write-off of assets of several pending projects as a result of permitting challenges. In addition, we expensed $1.3 million of development costs related to our pre-tier projects that previously would have been capitalized under our old tiering system. Net loss attributable to Emeren Group Ltd's common shareholders was $9.4 million, compared to net income of $8.3 million in Q2 2023 and net loss of $1.1 million in Q3 2022. Diluted net loss attributable to Emeren Group Ltd's common shareholders per American Depositary Share, or ADS, was $0.17, compared to diluted net income of $0.14 in Q2 2023 and diluted net loss of $0.02 in Q3 2022. Turning to our cash flow statement.

Cash used in operating activities was $4.6 million; cash provided by investing activities was $10.1 million; and cash used in financing activities was $6.7 million. In terms of cash position, cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2023 were $59.2 million compared to $60.5 million in Q2 2023. Net asset value, or NAV, is approximately $5.77 per ADS. Our debt-to-asset ratio at the end of Q3 2023 was about 9.9% compared to 10.1% in Q2 2023. Furthermore, during the third quarter, we purchased approximately $4 million ADS and plan to continue to execute on the share buyback program, which has approximately $11 million remaining in authorization. With that, we would like to open up the call for any questions. Operator, please go ahead.

See also 18 Best Expat Retirement Countries in The World and 20 Top Selling Water Brands in the US.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.