Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Hello, ladies and gentlemen. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Resideo Technologies Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer portion of the call. It is now pleasure to turn today's call over to Mr. Jason Willey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Willey, you may now begin.

Jason Willey: Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Resideo's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. On today's call will be Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Trunzo, our Chief Financial Officer. A copy of our earnings release and related presentation materials are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.resideo.com. We would like to remind you that this afternoon's presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Resideo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. With that, I will turn the call over to Jay.

Jay Geldmacher: Thank you, Jason, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We finished 2023 on a strong note. Q4 revenue and profitability were above the midpoint of our outlook and cash generation was strong. With full-year operating cash flow of $440 million. We built momentum throughout the year in order activity within products and solutions. We also made significant progress on our key strategic operational initiatives and in meaningful reducing structural costs. During 2023, we made substantial progress reshaping our portfolio and operations. With the divestiture of Genesis and the outsourcing of our casting facility in San Diego. Work continues on rebalancing our product portfolio, manufacturing operations, and ADI footprint to help position the business for profitable long-term growth.

We expect to have more to share on both fronts as we move through 2024. We also advanced the ball on the partnership front, strengthening our relationship with major insurance providers establishing new relationships in the energy management market, including our recent announcement with Ford and meaningfully expanding the depth of homebuilder relationships. We have spoken previously about our progress building content with home builders. This work is led by our First Alert and BRK professional brands. We have expanded content with existing builders and increased the number of partners we're selling to, adding over 20 new builder partners in 2023. We believe we are well positioned to drive growth in this channel, as the new construction market recovers.

