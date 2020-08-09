Retail sales, Lyft earnings: What to know in the week ahead

This week investors will turn their attention to another set of corporate earnings results, though the number of reports per day will slow from the heavy pace of the past couple weeks. Economic releases will include two sets of U.S. inflation reports, along with the Commerce Department’s July print on retail sales.

The reports come against a backdrop of a still-dire pandemic situation in the U.S., with confirmed cases over the weekend domestically nearing 5 million infections – by far the worst of any single country worldwide. President Donald Trump over the weekend signed four executive actions to implement a federal eviction moratorium, $400 weekly federal enhanced unemployment insurance benefit, relief for student borrowers and temporary payroll tax suspension, as a move to quickly roll out stimulus to individuals, after two weeks of talks in Congress failed to convene lawmakers around terms of a new relief bill.

Earnings season continues this week with another set of companies reporting quarterly earnings results, including a handful of newly public corporations.

One report set to be closely watched this week will be Lyft’s (LYFT), scheduled for Wednesday after market close.

The quarterly report for the No. 2 ride-hailing company in the U.S. comes after Uber (UBER) last week reported a 75% slump in mobility gross bookings, reflecting evaporated travel demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Uber partially offset its top-line slide with a more than doubling of its food delivery business, but Lyft’s more narrowly focused ride-hailing business will have little to fall back on in absence of normal levels of ridership.

Lyft has also focused only on the North American market for ride-hailing, especially in the U.S., where Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said ride-hailing recovery was “lagging” relative to the rest of the world given the ongoing pandemic. Lyft, however, has typically been prudent about cost-cutting, setting up a potential buffer on bottom-line results.

Other companies set to report earnings results this week include the newly public Lemonade (LMND), ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) and Vroom Inc (VRM). The insurance company, subscription software company and online car rental company, respectively, each listed within the last three months, making their quarterly reports their first as publicly traded companies. The reports will test the endurance of these companies’ soaring stock prices, which up until now have had few positive or negative catalysts to derail them. All of these three companies have more than doubled their stock prices since listings, as investors snapped up shares of newly public companies to try and get in early on expected growth.

So far this earnings’ season, most companies managed to clear a low bar for second-quarter expectations, with a lack of company guidance surrounding the coronavirus pandemic leading to widely dispersed earnings estimates among Wall Street analysts.

As of Friday, 83% of S&P 500 companies had surprised to the upside on earnings per share for the second quarter, FactSet’s John Butters wrote in a note late last week. If that proportion carries through for the rest of the quarter, it would mark the highest percentage of positive surprises among S&P 500 companies since FactSet began tracking the metric in 2008.

Inflation data, Retail sales

Key economic data reports set for release this week include the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI) results, set for release on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The CPI is set to be especially key, following the index’s biggest jump in 8 years in June, as gasoline prices rebounded by more than 12% to comprise more than half of the gain. Consensus economists expect July’s CPI moderated to a 0.3% month on month rise, from June’s 0.6% increase.