RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aaron Diefenthaler: Thanks, Lydia. Good morning from [indiscernible] Peoria. Welcome to RLI's fourth quarter earnings call for 2023. Joining us are Craig Kliethermes, President and CEO; Jen Klobnak, Chief Operating Officer; and Todd Bryant, Chief Financial Officer. As usual, Craig will start with some preliminary highlights, Todd will run down the financials, and Jen will offer commentary on current market conditions and our product portfolio. Lydia will then open the line for questions, and Craig will close with some final thoughts. Craig?

Craig Kliethermes: Well, thank you, Aaron, and good morning, everyone. We ended this quarter and year with profitable growth across all segments. Notably, it is our 28th consecutive year of underwriting profit. We've been able to grow our top-line at a double-digit pace for the last three years, resulting in doubling of the size of our company over the last six. We believe disciplined underwriting is a core competency of our company, which has proven out in the consistency of our financial results, which we have delivered over time. Remaining profitable enables us to provide a stable and secure market to our customers and partners for the long haul. All in, we completed another successful year and are enthusiastic about our opportunities going forward. I will let Todd and Jen go into more detail on the financials in the market in general. Todd, it's all yours.

Todd Bryant: Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everyone. Yesterday, we reported fourth quarter operating earnings of $1.54 per share, aided by both positive underwriting and investment income. Overall, we posted a combined ratio of 82.7% for the quarter and grew top-line 13%, which Jim will discuss further. On a full-year basis, gross premiums written increased 15%, and we managed an 86.6% combined ratio, marking our 28th consecutive year of underwriting profitability. Investment income advanced 40% on the year, as improved reinvestment rates and a larger invested asset base have been accretive. Operating cash flow remained strong at $464 million for the year and continued to support growth in invested assets. Net earnings per share were $2.49 for the quarter and $6.61 for the year.

The full year result was down from last year, which was heavily influenced by the realized gains achieved on the sale of our stake at Maui Jim in the third quarter of 2022. Fluctuating levels of unrealized gains and losses on the equity portfolio also impact the comparison of net earnings between periods. From an underwriting income perspective, the quarter's 82.7% combined ratio compares to 82.1% reported last year. Both periods benefited from relatively benign catastrophe activity and reductions in losses from prior period events. Overall, our loss ratio was up 0.5 point, while our expense ratio advanced 0.1 points, which we will discuss further. In Property, we recorded $4 million in losses from current year storms and maintained a low loss ratio on non-catastrophe events.

With respect to prior period events, we reduced loss reserves a total of $3 million on prior year's catastrophes and $2 million on other claims. In addition, based on currently available information, we reduced our net estimate of Maui wildfires to $61 million from the $66 million reported in the third quarter. The $5 million reduction is evenly split between losses and reinstatement premiums. Overall, the segment's loss ratio was 19.5% in the quarter and 42.9% on a year-to-date basis. In 2023, net catastrophe losses were notably higher, influenced in part by higher first dollar retention on our reinsurance treaties. Despite this, the segment recorded a combined ratio of 78.5% on a year-to-date basis as earned premium growth from rates achieved over the trailing four quarters continued to moderate the net impact of storm losses.

From a prior year's reserves perspective, Casualty drove the majority of the overall benefit recorded. Casualty posted $9 million of favorable loss emergence across a number of products. We continue to remain cautious on both current and prior years, particularly for auto-related exposures. For Surety, favorable reserve development was just under $1 million, driven by the commercial sector. Turning to expenses. Compared to last year, our expense ratio increased 0.1 points for the quarter and 0.4 points on a year-to-date basis, closing the year at 39.9%. As discussed on our third quarter call, reinsurance reinstatement premiums related to the Maui wildfires impact the comparison. These premiums are fully earned as recorded and result in lower net premiums earned from a trend perspective.

These elevated ceded premiums earned adversely impact the expense ratio comparisons and account for 0.3 points of the increase on a year-to-date basis. For the quarter, we recorded just over $2 million in non-recurring expense in our Surety division that is notable on a comparative basis to last year's fourth quarter. In addition, all three segments include increased bonus and profit sharing amounts in the quarter. Amounts achieved are driven by continued strength of operating results and notable growth in comprehensive earnings and book value during the quarter. Overall, we continue to increase investments in people and technology to support them, improve the customer experience and drive long-term efficiencies. Moving to investment results, headwinds experienced in Q3 in terms of tailwinds in the fourth quarter as stocks and bonds moved higher, driving positive total portfolio returns of 6.4%.

Purchase activity remained in-line with prior quarters and focused on high-grade bonds where we continue to find opportunities to support investment income. Yields averaged over 5% during the quarter and a higher balance of cash equivalents offers flexibility without impacting income potential. Away from the traditional investment portfolio, investee earnings were down in the quarter as 2023 reflects only firm while last year included the final true-up of earnings from Maui Jim, which as I mentioned, was sold in the third quarter. As referenced in our press release, we have excluded Maui Jim's impact on operating earnings, which offers a better comparison. From a balance sheet perspective, debt leverage remains well below historic levels as we paid down debt in the third quarter, and we will await a more favorable environment to contemplate issuance.

Strong year-to-date comprehensive earnings drove book value per share of 31% when adjusting for dividends to nearly $31 per share. Our capital management strategy again includes a special dividend of $2 per share paid in the fourth quarter in addition to our ordinary $0.27 quarterly dividend. Consistent financial performance and conservative capital stewardship has allowed RLI to return over $1.4 billion to our shareholders in the last 10 years. All in all, a very good quarter and a strong finish to the year. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Jen.

Jen Klobnak: Thank you, Todd. I'll jump right into our segment results. Premium in the Property segment grew 24% for the quarter on a 55 combined ratio. Consistent with prior periods, our E&S property group led the way with 29% growth, including a rate increase of 31%. Following the quiet hurricane season, the market is starting to loosen with competitors increasing their limits. As rates continue to climb, we have allowed our hurricane exposure to decline a bit while the competition picks up. It's a bit early to provide insight on market behavior based on reinsurance renewals as those changes can take a while to filter down to the underwriter's desk at some companies. We are allowing more flexibility for our underwriters, especially on renewals, so we can continue to navigate the market effectively and capitalize on this generational price level.

Our marine book grew by 15%, led by inland marine. The division posted a 6% rate increase in the quarter. The team has achieved consistent, profitable growth by providing solutions when our producers come across unique risks and by attaining rate over time. We appreciate the team's commitment to our customers and their contribution to our bottom-line. Our Hawaii book grew the top-line 13% in the fourth quarter. The team continues to focus on supporting our insurers and our producers who were impacted by the Maui wildfires. Our timely response to their needs has once again strengthened relationships and differentiated our team in the market. The Property segment's improvement from the fourth quarter a year ago is driven by increased rates. Total rate increase for the segment was 24%.

Earned premiums growth outpaced expenses, which caused a notable decline in the expense ratio. We believe the market will continue to provide opportunities in each of our property businesses in the near term. Surety premiums grew 11% in the quarter on an 85% combined ratio. All Surety products contributed to the growth. We have added a number of underwriters and support staff to the division over the last couple of years who have added to our underwriting and customer support capabilities to ensure we provide excellent service to our producers and principles. At the same time, we have transitioned also with several accounts where the principal financial condition has deteriorated. We are growing at a slower pace in the surety industry, and we believe that it is a prudent strategy during this period of inconsistent economic conditions and increased competition.

The segment's combined ratio increased from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to the expense ratio. We continue to invest in this business through people and technology to support long-term growth. We believe slow and steady growth is the right strategy at this time in the cycle for our Surety business. Casualty segment premiums grew by 8% on a 99 combined ratio for the quarter. Growth was led by personal umbrella with premium up 32%. This includes a 7% rate increase for the quarter. We have received regulatory approvals that we expect will accelerate rate increases into 2024. As loss frequency for this product has returned, we are managing growth through updates to select underwriting guidelines. Our transportation product group also grew premium by 20%, including an 11% rate increase.

This is a diverse portfolio as we added several small products last year that contributed to the top-line. This group is in a challenging market with plenty of competition, consolidation of insurers in the public space, and pressure on rates by our competitors, despite the fact that there is plenty of loss activity that should cause rational underwriters to take pause. As we have in the past, we will continue to push on rate to cover loss trends and walk away from business that is underpriced. Within the Casualty segment, we have two areas where premiums decreased. Our executive products group premium declined by 5%, which included a 5% rate decrease. Brokers continue to push for notable rate decreases on public D&O in particular. We try to be accommodated, but we will not support business at an adequate rate, which have become more frequent during the softening market.

Finally, Energy Casualty now renewed $3 million of premium in the quarter. We closed this business in July of 2023. During the full calendar year, we wrote $2.2 million of premium, which creates a small gap in the top-line for 2024. The segment's combined ratio increased from last year's fourth quarter due to the loss ratio. This is a function of the change in mix of business as well as our continued prudent stance on loss estimates. Although we have achieved increased rates, we recognize loss trends are still relatively high. Our investments in claims and underwriting talent and relationships with producers should provide continued growth opportunities for this segment in the near term. Lastly, I'll make a few comments on reinsurance renewals.

As has been widely discussed, we found the reinsurance market much more orderly this year. We renew about 60% of our reinsurance treaties effective January 1. Although there was a lot of posturing from reinsurers seeking material rate increases on Casualty business, our risk-adjusted rate increases on casualty coverages were 5% to 10% on largely the same structures and placement percentages. On Property coverages, we eliminated minor non-concurrencies that had been introduced last year. The estimated risk-adjusted rate change on Property coverages was flat to a slight decrease. We maintain retentions and structures as expiring. We were able to place more of our catastrophe later, while we marginally increased co-participations on our working property coverage treaty.

With all of the changes to retention over the last two renewals for Property, we expect to retain a little bit more of Property segment premiums in 2024 compared to 2023. The broad support from the reinsurance community demonstrates confidence in our approach to underwriting our business. While we are constantly working on improvements to our products and processes, we have a healthy, diverse product portfolio. Inevitably, there will be challenges that will arise in 2024. But like the Kansas City Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco, "We might get tackled, but we'll bounce right back up and keep going." Kudos to our employee owners for serving our customers well, especially during this recent growth period and for producing a financial result that continues to make RLI a stable insurance partner in the market.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Lydia for questions.

