Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: A $1,399 smartphone with a massive camera

Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy smartphone has landed, and the impressive phone packs some flashy new features that are sure to attract Android fans in need of an upgrade.

Available March 6, the Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Android-powered Galaxy S20 comes in three pricey flavors: the $999 base S20; the $1,199 S20+; and the top-of-the-line, $1,399 S20 Ultra. Each phone comes with 5G connectivity standard, a first for Samsung’s lineup and a move all brands are sure to follow.

I got my hands on the top dog S20 Ultra, which sports an absolutely massive camera bump complete with an over-the-top 100x zoom. It’s a heck of a smartphone, but its biggest selling point, that camera, isn’t a must-have. Here’s what the phone offers:

$1,399 starting price

Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon 865 professor

12GB/ 16GB of RAM

5G connectivity

100x Space Zoom

What you get with each phone

The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are more alike than not despite their price differences. Each phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and can be outfitted with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The S20+ comes with up to 512GB of storage, while the S20 Ultra can be upgraded to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of space. No matter which version you choose, you’re going to get a powerhouse of a smartphone.

Each phone also comes in three different sizes. The S20 features Samsung’s 6.2-inch Infinity-O Display, while the S20+ gets a 6.7-inch panel and the S20 Ultra gets a massive 6.9-inch screen. To put that in perspective, the Ultra is taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and its 6.5-inch panel, but not by much. Still if the Pro Max is too big for your pocket, the S20 Ultra is definitely not going to fit.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a lot of potential, but falls short. (Image: Dan Howley/Yahoo Finance) More

Like Samsung’s S10 line, the S20’s displays cascade off the sides of the phones. But this time around, Samsung made the curve of its screens less dramatic; that’s a welcome change, as the previous look was beginning to feel stale. I’m still more of a fan of flat screens like the one found on Samsung’s Galaxy S10e, but the S20’s panels are still stunning to behold.

Each of the S20s also gets faster display refresh rates. A refresh rate is the speed at which information on the screen updates. The base rate on the S20 line is 60Hz, or 60 updates per second, but you can increase that to 120Hz, making for far smoother animations and a generally more appealing experience.

The problem, however, is that the extra oomph needed to power that bump in refresh rate will eat into your phone’s battery life. So if you’re looking to get the most out of a charge, stick to the 60Hz refresh rate.

Those cameras

Outside of their sizes, the biggest difference between the S20 and S20+, and the S20 Ultra is their cameras. Both the S20 and S20+ get wide-angle, ultra-wide angle and telephoto lenses with a 2x optical zoom that can boost up to a 4x hybrid optical zoom that Samsung says uses sensor cropping to capture photos with lossless zoom. The S20 Ultra, on the other hand, has an up to 10x lossless zoom.

A shot of the Empire State Building taken at 1x zoom with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. (Image: Dan Howley/Yahoo Finance) More

Then there’s what Samsung calls Space Zoom, which uses software that gives the S20 and S20+ an up to 30x zoom and the S20 Ultra a whopping 100X zoom.

Story continues