Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip feels like the start of a revolution

Samsung has debuted its second-generation foldable phone in the Galaxy Z Flip. Priced at a hefty $1,380, the Flip is the follow up to the troubled Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first folding phone that was recalled due to dirt accumulating below the display.

I got to use the Z Flip for the better part of a day, and beyond its initial wow factor, the phone truly feels like the first successful foldable smartphone ready for consumers' hands.

What it's like to use the Z Flip

I crave attention, which is why I do internet TV "stuff" for Yahoo Finance, and why I feel the world needs my opinion on gadgets. So, naturally, one of the first things I did when I fired up the Flip was show it to everyone within a 20-foot radius.

Nearly everyone who saw the phone was excited to see how it worked and what it was like to open and close it. And if you're old enough to have used a traditional flip phone, the Z Flip will hit you right in the nostalgia part of your brain. It also drew plenty of comparisons to a makeup compact when half open.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip has a fantastic design and styling that makes it the first truly appealing foldable smartphone. (Image: Howley)

When fully open, the Z Flip is a bit taller than Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Z Flip's 6.7-inch display is also larger, though slightly thinner, than the Pro's 6.5-inch panel. As with most premium Samsung smartphones, the Z Flip sports a Super AMOLED (active matrix of organic light-emitting diodes) screen, that packs gorgeous colors and deep blacks.

Netflix movies, photos, and web pages look great on the Z Flip's display. There's still a noticeable crease in the panel's fold, but that's to be expected with such a device. When viewed head-on, though, the crease largely disappears, so it shouldn't interfere with watching videos or browsing the web.

Flipping it open, snapping it shut

The Z Flip's hinge mechanism is able to stay open when half folded, letting you place the phone on a desk or table and use the bottom half as a kind of stand, while you browse content. Samsung is marketing this as a means to take photos without having to use a separate stand, or make video calls via Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Duo software without having to hold your phone.

That largely makes sense, but you're not going to be able to watch something like Netflix on the top part of the screen.

The Z Flip doesn't feel oversized when folded, making it ideal for slimmer pockets. (Image: Howley)

As for opening and closing the Z Flip, don't expect to be able to pull it out of your pocket and whip the screen up. The hinge will keep you from being able to do that, and it's likely a smart move on Samsung's part considering you don't want to accidentally toss your expensive new phone.

You can, however, slap this bad boy shut as you would a traditional flip phone. Samsung even built in special bumpers to keep the Z Flip's screen from slamming against itself when you snap it shut. I loved slapping my old flip phone shut, and closing the Z Flip is just as satisfying.

It's worth noting that the Z Flip's ultra-thin glass display and hinge are virtually silent when you open and close the phone. Motorola's new Razr foldable, on the other hand, has a distinct creaking noise when you open and close it.