Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2024

Carrie Gillard: Good morning and thank you for joining Shopify's Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Harley Finkelstein, Shopify's President; and Jeff Hoffmeister, our CFO, are with us today. After their prepared remarks, we will open it up for your questions. We will make forward-looking statements on our call today that are based on assumptions and therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. You can read about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties in our press release this morning, as well as in our filings with the US and Canadian regulators. We'll also speak to adjusted financial measures, which are non-GAAP and not a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations between the two are in the tables at the end of our press release. And finally, we report in US dollars. So all amounts discussed today are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. With that, I will turn the call over to Harley.

Harley Finkelstein: Thanks, Carrie, and good morning, everyone. 2023 was a phenomenal year for Shopify. Commerce moved fast and we moved faster. We reshaped the company to be flatter, more agile, and built to address every corner of commerce, never losing sight of our mission to make commerce better for everyone. And as a result, we continued to break down barriers, accelerate the power of entrepreneurship, and fuel our merchants' success. No matter which way you look at our business, be it merchants, products, or channels, we delivered an incredible fourth quarter to finish off an amazing year of growth. From a merchant perspective, more businesses of all sizes continue to choose Shopify. Our overall merchant base grew from entrepreneur to enterprise, a direct result of the powerful growth engine, products, and go-to market we have built.

Compared to 2022, we have 35% more merchants from outside North America launch and grow their businesses on Shopify. We have signed and added to our incredible roster of merchants, bringing on more diverse businesses across verticals, geographies, and channels. Brands like Carrier, Nike Strength, Dollar Shave Club, Banana Republic Home, Authentic Brands Group, Tim Hortons, Guthy-Renker, Buy Buy Baby, Oscar de la Renta, Everlane and On Running to name a few. Our unified commerce platform has been meticulously constructed and designed to enable brands to start, grow and scale on Shopify. Every feature we launch and every developer tool we create are aimed at making the heart things easy and everything else possible. In 2023, our momentum was bolstered by our strong foundation as we made it even easier for merchants to run and manage a business using tools that are crafted to be simple and intuitive to enable them to focus on what matters most of their product.

For streamlining expense management, we launched Shopify Bill Pay and for things like managing taxes, the Shopify Tax platform now allows enterprise-grade tax services to manage end-to-end sales tax compliance within Shopify's existing infrastructure. We expanded our back-office merchant solutions to more countries to allow greater customization, upgrade our checkout extensibility and rolled out one-page checkout to make the world's best converting checkout even faster. We continue to unlock the connectivity of the platform to sell wherever buyers are with products like Shopify Collective and the Marketplace Connect app. We integrated Shop Pay Installments into point-of-sale, rolled at a point-of-sale terminal for enterprise and made markets pro generally available in the US.

