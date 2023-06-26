Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Rose on Solid Earnings Report

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, small-cap stocks performed well with varying results from the indexes. The Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 6.07% while the Russell 2000 Value Index was 0.67% down in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a semiconductor company that provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions. On June 23, 2023, Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) stock closed at $144.70 per share. One-month return of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was -3.09%, and its shares lost 0.19% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has a market capitalization of $4.763 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) provides silicon, software, and solutions used in a variety of technologies. Shares responded positively to a solid earnings report in which management discussed improving order patterns that suggest the inventory correction is over and points to an improving growth profile in the first half of the year."

Semiconductor, Technology, Component

Photo by Jonas Svidras Unsplash

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 22 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in another article and shared Carillon Tower Advisers' views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.