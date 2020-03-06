Why smartphones are finally exciting again

The smartphone market has been in a rut for some time now. Ever since tech companies settled on the flat, rectangular design of current touchscreen phones, there’s been little fundamental growth as far as the overall look and feel of our most personal devices.

Sure we’ve gotten more cameras, and improved durability, but a phone released today still more or less looks like a phone from 6 years ago. That, in turn, has, at least partially, led to a stagnation, and even decrease, in smartphone sales growth, along with other factors like the end of subsidized two-year upgrades.

That’s all beginning to change, though. Just this week, Chinese electronics company TCL debuted a tri-fold device that unfolds from a phone into a full-size tablet. With the advent of folding and sliding screens, other manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola are also experimenting with new, far-out designs. Just as companies set about testing different styles with the very first crop of smartphones, we’re once again at the start of a major shift in the way our phones look and feel.

The TCL tri-fold concept is a new kind of smartphone design that could become the new normal in the future. (Image: TCL)

And those changes could come sooner than you think.

The foldable revolution

If you’re old enough to remember a time before smartphones, you likely owned a flip phone. With their simple, feature phone interfaces, and compact design, flip phones were, at one point, the go-to cellphone for consumers. And, as an aside, nothing will ever be more satisfying than slapping a flip phone shut to hang up a call.

Smartphones killed flip phones, but thanks to folding screens developed by the likes of Samsung and Motorola, those slap-happy phones are making a comeback with far more advanced technologies. And unlike traditional smartphones, with their large, pocket-busting footprints, foldables could give users all of the use of a smartphone, in a smaller package.

“Foldable phone functionality is just beginning to be discovered (as in, what types of applications and use cases benefit from a foldable screen),” Gartner senior principal analyst Tuong Nguyen explained via email.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip has a fantastic design and styling that makes it the first truly appealing foldable smartphone. (Image: Howley)

“One possibility is it consolidating, or extending (depending on how you look at it) the different computing form factors we use today (laptops, tablets, ultramobiles, smartphones) into one,” he added.

So far, smart flip phones have proven incredibly expensive by most measures. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, my personal favorite smart flip phone, costs $1,380, while Motorola’s Razr, which has received a good deal of negative attention due to its build quality, starts at $1,499.

The durability of both phones has also been called into question, with the Z Flip’s panel being susceptible to piercing and gouging, and the Razr’s display bubbling after a few days of use.

Samsung’s original Galaxy Fold, which cost a whopping $1,980, also had problems with its design. A gap near its hinge allowed dust and particulates to work their way behind the phone’s display, pushing on it until blemishes were visible.