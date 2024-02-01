Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript January 30, 2024

Operator: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Southern Missouri Bancorp Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of the call. There's an opportunity for question-and-answer session at the end. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference call over to Stefan Chkautovich, CFO of Southern Missouri Bancorp. Please go ahead.

Stefan Chkautovich : Thank you, Kathy. Good morning, everyone. This is Stefan Chkautovich, CFO with Southern Missouri Bancorp. Thank you for joining us. The purpose of this call is to review the information and data presented in our quarterly earnings release dated Monday, January 29, 2024, and to take your questions. We may make certain forward-looking statements during today's call, and we refer you to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. I'm joined on the call today by Greg Steffens, our Chairman and CEO; and Matt Funke, President and Chief Administrative Officer. Matt will lead off our conversation today with some highlights from our most recent quarter.

Matt Funke : Thank you, Stefan, and good morning, everyone. This is Matt Funke. Thanks for joining us. I'll start off with the highlights from our December quarter, the second quarter of our fiscal year. Quarter-over-quarter profitability was down a bit as the higher cost of funds weighed on our margin, but for this current environment, we remain relatively pleased with the results and the outlook ahead. We've absorbed the largest part of the impact of the prior year's sharp increase in short-term rates, and we've seen 22.1% net interest income growth year-over-year due to a larger balance sheet with the addition of the Citizens loan and securities portfolio early in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year, along with continued solid deposit and loan growth so far this fiscal year.

We earned $1.07 diluted in the December quarter, that's down $0.09 from the linked September quarter and down $0.19 from the December 2022 quarter. During the quarter, the bank executed a securities loss trade, selling bonds with a book value of $12.4 million, realizing a loss of $682,000, or $0.05 of earnings per fully diluted share after tax. These proceeds were reinvested into $11.9 million of higher rate bonds, which are expected to result in an earn-back of the realized loss in less than two years. Excluding this loss for the quarter, non-interest income would have been $6.3 million, net income after tax, $12.7 million, earnings per diluted share of $1.12 and our return on average assets would have been 1.12%. Book value per share was $41.66 and has increased by $4.98 or 13.6% over the last 12 months with AOCI roughly unchanged since the year ago period.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.25% as compared to 3.45% reported for the year ago period and 3.44% reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the linked quarter. This decrease was attributable to a higher cost of deposits as well as an increase in cash balances. Net interest income was down 2.6% quarter-over-quarter and up 22.1% year-over-year as we grew average earning asset balances. We had a slightly lower amount of margin benefit from accretion of purchase accounting marks in the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter and a larger benefit as compared to the year ago period, which was just in advance of the Citizens merger. On the balance sheet, gross loan balances increased by $32 million during the second quarter compared to one year ago at December 31, 2022, gross balances were up $737 million or 25%.

The Citizens merger, which closed during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, accounted for $447 million of net year-over-year growth and our adjusted annual growth rate over those 12 months adjusting out the acquired Citizens loans would be a little under 10%. Due to strong deposit growth quarter-over-quarter, cash and equivalents grew $128 million and compared to December 31, 2022, cash and equivalents are up $162 million. Deposit balances increased by almost $154 million in the second quarter and increased by $989 million compared to December 31 of the prior year. That included an $851 million increase net of fair value attributable to the Citizens merger, which again was during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Strong growth in deposits this quarter was a result of CD and savings account growth from well-received special rates offered during the quarter as well as seasonal deposit inflows.

With all that, I'll hand it over to Greg for some discussion on credit.

Greg Steffens: Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to report. Overall, our asset quality remains strong as of December 31, with adversely classified assets at $39 million or a little over 1% of total loans, a decrease of about $3 million or 10 basis points over the last quarter. Non-performing loans were $5.9 million in 12/31, which is relatively flat compared to last quarter and totaled 0.16% of gross loans. In comparison to December of 2022, non-performing loans increased a little over $1 million, but in line as a percentage of total loans outstanding. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $7 million, down nearly $20 million from September and at a low 19 basis points on gross loans. This is a decrease of 53 basis points compared to the linked quarter and down 5 basis points from one year ago.

Total delinquent loans were a $0.3 million, down $20 million from September. This quarter's drop in past due and delinquent loans is primarily from the chair of the large relationship that was delinquent that we noted in last quarter's call. As compared to the prior quarter ended September 30, ag real estate balances were down nearly $2 million, and they were up $15 million compared to December 31 a year ago. Ag production and equipment loan balances were down $18 million over the quarter due to normal seasonality, but they were up $33 million year-over-year due in part to Citizens acquired loans and the slower marketing periods for some of our farmers this year. In the 2023 agricultural seats at our farmers experienced a successful harvest with above-average yields, particularly in cotton, rice and corn.

Despite facing a similar drought in most markets, water availability for irrigation contributed to better than average yields. Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate our farmers will diversify their crop specifically away from corn due to the combination of lower corn prices, the impact of the 2023 drought on river levels, and higher input costs that all have contributed to more anticipated expense for that crop. While rice cultivation is expected to increase, cotton farmers aim to maintain production levels and soybean acres will likely remain stable. Financial reviews indicate that most farmers will meet their 2023 obligations, but are entering 2024 with somewhat lower working capital than the prior year, attributed to declining commodity prices, drought impacts, and increased input costs.

Still, we feel good about the agricultural segment of our portfolio. During the renewal season, we conduct stress tests on our farm cash flows, ensuring strong underwriting of these credits as we move into new production lines. Looking at the loan portfolio as a whole, gross loans grew $32 million or 3.5% annualized during the quarter. We are in the slowest part of the year for loan growth due to seasonal factors, especially related to agriculture. The bank experienced some well-rounded growth stemming from multifamily, non-owner-occupied CRE, C&I, construction, and owner-occupied one to four family. This loan growth was led by our west and south regions, which are in good growth markets. We are continuing to prioritize making credit available to our core clients.

Between that and normal winter seasonality, we would not anticipate seeing much net loan growth during the March quarter, even though our pipeline continues to include many construction line draws. That said, due to improved liquidity, stable credit, and increasing commercial demand, we expect to opportunistically evaluate additional high quality credits that could lead to a real pickup in loan growth this summer. Our pipeline for loans to fund in the next 90 days totaled $141 million at quarter end as compared to $158 million at September 30th and $122 million one year ago. Our volume of loan originations was approximately $242 million in the December quarter, an increase of $12 million as compared to the September quarter. In the December quarter a year ago, we originated $281 million.

The leading categories this quarter for lending were C&I and multifamily. Our non-owner-occupied CRE concentration at the bank level was approximately 323% of Tier 1 capital and allowance for credit losses at 12/31, down by one percentage point as compared to September 30th. Stefan?

Stefan Chkautovich: Thanks, Greg. Matt hit some of the key financial items already, but I wanted to share a few details. Looking at this quarter's net interest margin of 3.25%, it included about 14 basis points of fair value discount accretion on acquired loan portfolios and premium amortization on assumed deposits compared to the linked September quarter of 16 basis points and the prior year's December quarter of 6 basis points. The primary contributor to the net interest market compression compared to the linked-quarter was the increase in the cost of deposits by 42 basis points to 2.61%, primarily led by CDE and savings specials, which partially offset from lower FHLB balances. At the end of last quarter, we paid off all overnight borrowings.

In total, the cost of liabilities increased 38 basis points to 3.11%. In comparison, our yield on average earning assets was up only 15 basis points in the same period. As our asset repricing lags the impact of higher rates more than our liabilities, we continue to see some net interest margin pressure through the quarter, which resulted in the net interest margin for the month of December being modestly lower than the quarter average. The monthly compression has slowed as a significant percentage of the CD portfolio now rolling over each month has already been impacted by higher rates offered in periods following the sharp move higher in short-term rates. Also, we have reduced special deposit rates offered as we balance availability of liquidity and near-term loan growth expectations, as we have seen an inflection point in the competitive landscape for deposits.

Looking at our liabilities that are repricing in comparison to our earning assets, we could continue to see some additional pressure. With this coming stream, we are optimistic that we should see our margins lower. If deposit competition does not re-escalate, the reduced day count in March quarter will have a small negative impact on quarterly net interest income. Lastly, on the net interest margin and net interest income, we are liability sensitive. If the FOMC does start cutting rates this year, we would expect to be a net beneficiary of those cuts especially if the slope of the yield curve would normalize somewhat. Noninterest income had some noise in the quarter from the loss trade we executed, with the resulting loss of $682,000. Excluding this, noninterest income would have been up almost 16% as compared to the year ago period, primarily due to the Citizens merger in fiscal 3Q and up 8% compared to the September linked quarter.

In linked quarter, the increase was from several categories of loan fees and other noninterest income increased as a result of a settlement of legal speeds settled in the bank's favor with total impact of 85,000. This was partially offset by lower wealth and trust management income. Although not impacting the quarterly comparison, we will continue to have a drag on year-over-year comparisons due to NSF policy changes we adopted in July 2023, our first fiscal quarter on how we assess fees for some items that resulted in a reduction of fee income. Noninterest expense was up 35.3% compared to the year ago quarter due to the larger expense base with the addition of the Citizens and up 0.6% compared to the linked quarter. In comparison to the linked quarter, the bank benefited from having no material merger charges.

Last quarter, we had about $134,000 mostly in our other expense line. That benefit was more than offset by higher compensation and benefits from an increased headcount and the associated expenses with higher FTE. We would expect to see another quarterly increase in compensation expense in the March quarter as annual merit increases and cost of living adjustments take effect. As indicated on the last earnings call, we had a slight uptick in occupancy expense as we relocated personnel to better positioned offices in our Kansas City market. As Greg mentioned, credit remains benign, but we did see an uptick in net charge-offs for the quarter to 10 basis points annualized, still a very solid performance by comparison to historical industry figures.

About half of these charge-offs were related from one real estate relationship from the Citizens merger. Our provision for credit losses was $900,000 in the quarter as compared to $1.1 million in the same period for the prior year and in line with the linked quarter. Our allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2023, was $50.1 million or 1.34% of gross loans and 846% of non-performing loans as compared to an ACL of $49.1 million or 1.33% of gross loans and 856% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2023, the linked quarter. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.9 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding, partially offset by a recovery of $1 million, provision attributable to allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposure.

This was due to the construction draws reducing the available credit and increasing our balance or on balance sheet exposure. Our assessment of the economic outlook was little changed. Despite some of the challenges over the last few quarters, as the bank navigated this higher interest rate environment impacting our margin, slowing the overall economy and resulting in lower loan originations and secondary market fees, we feel optimistic about margin and overall earnings for the June quarter and beyond, if we remain in a benign credit environment. Greg, any closing thoughts?

Greg Steffens: Thanks, Stefan. We're now a year past our merger with Citizens Bancshares and 11 months past the systems conversion. We remain focused on core deposit retention in those markets and elsewhere and have seen steady improvements over the quarters and how we're integrating those team members into our operations and procedures. And our team is doing a great job. We have achieved the cost savings we had anticipated at the merger. And from here forward, we are looking to expand in our metro markets. As Stefan noted, and we are also looking to recruit community bankers in some of our new markets, so there could be modest incremental upticks in non-interest expense. We are 100% committed to providing our excellent services in the more rural and middle market communities we added through the Citizens merger in addition to the Kansas City metro area.

We're not currently actively pursuing additional merger opportunities. That being said, continued regulatory and macroeconomic factors pressuring other banks could eventually lead to an uptick in potential interested partners.

Matt Funke: Thank you, Greg. At this time, Kathy, we're ready to take questions from our participants. So if you would, please remind folks how they make queue for questions at this time.

