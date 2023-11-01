Stock market news today: Stocks rise as Fed holds rates steady
US stocks rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve voted to hold interest rates at their highest range in 22 years at the conclusion of its latest policy meeting.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2%. Meanwhile the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose about 0.7%.
The Fed held rates steady in a range of 5.25%-5.50% as the central bank waits to see how its aggressive credit tightening campaign filters through the US economy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to begin a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Treasury yields edged lower, with the 10-year yield (^TNX) trading around 4.8%. Yields ticked lower earlier Wednesday after the US Treasury's quarterly refunding update revealed the Treasury will auction $112 billion in debt next week, roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations.
Stock investors were watching the announcement more closely than usual, given how the August update contributed to the recent run-up in yields.
Fed now sees 'strong' US economy
The Federal Reserve held rates unchanged on Wednesday but provided new updates to its assessment of the economy.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports:
In its statement on Wednesday, the Fed upgraded its assessment of the economy to “strong” in the third quarter from “solid” in September.
The central bank noted job gains have "moderated," after having noted in September job growth had "slowed" during the previous inter-meeting period.
"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter," the Fed said. "Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated."
This updated characterization of the economy comes after third quarter GDP data published last week showed growth clocked in at a whopping 4.9% annualized rate over the summer months, driven in large part by strong consumer spending, punctuated by a surge in retail sales in September.
The Fed reiterated that future rate hikes would be contingent on the impact of previous rate hikes on the economy, lag effects and economic developments.
The decision to hold rates steady was unanimous.
"In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook," the statement read. "The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals."
Fed holds rates steady
The Federal Reserve held rates steady in a range of 5.25%-5.50% at the conclusion of its 2-day policy meeting on Wednesday. The central bank has maintained this range since July after it hiked rates to their highest level in 22 years.
Fed chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30pm ET.
Stocks in the green before Fed announcement
About 15 minutes before the Federal Reserve announces its latest policy move, stocks are trading higher.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.4% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.2%. Meanwhile the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose nearly 0.7%. Yields, trended lower with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to 4.81%.
As Bespoke Investment Group recently pointed out in a research note, most of the day's market action on Fed days normally comes after Fed chair Jerome Powell begins his press conference at 2:30.
Trending tickers on Wednesday afternoon
AMD (AMD) stock led Yahoo Finance's trending tickers page after reporting quarterly results that topped Wall Street's expectations for both revenue and earnings per share. The stock rose more than 8% as the company projected annual sales of more than $2 billion.
Paycom (PAYC) shares tanked more than 30% on Wednesday after the company guided for lower sales than the Street had hoped for. Paycom now sees revenue in the fourth quarter in a range of $420 million - $425 million, below expectations for $452 million.
Estee Lauder (EL) stock was under pressure after it the company issued earnings and sales guidance well below street estimates. The company sees earnings per share in a range of 48 cents to 58 cents in the next quarter, below the Street consensus of $1.21. Shares fell more than 16%, approaching a six-year low.
WeWork (WE) stock tumbled roughly 50% on reports that the shared office space provider is preparing a bankruptcy filing.
Could 5% yields be the line that ends the surge?
The US Treasury's quarterly refunding announcemen came in largely in line with Wall Street's expectations on Wednesday. Next week, the Treasury will auction $112 billion in debt next week, just shy of market expectations for $114 billion.
The announcement was a welcomed sign for investors who had been worried higher than expected bond issuance wouldn't be met with enough demand and therefore Treasury yields would continue their march higher. But Wednesday's announcement sent yields lower with the 10-year yield (^TNX) trading around 4.8%
RSM US LLP Principal & Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas wrote on X that the market can and will digest this new supply of bonds "without causing a surge in long term rates."
Charles Schwab chief fixed income strategist Kathy Jones agreed, also writing on X, "Signs point to the likelihood that 5% ish is a level where there's enough demand."
For equity investors, a turn in the bond market could be crucial as rising yields have weighed on stocks since the last Fed meeting in late September.
Private payroll wage growth hits a 2-year low
The US labor market continues to show signs of a tight jobs market with increasing signs that pandemic-era wage boosts are evaporating.
ADP private payroll data released Wednesday showed pay growth slowed to its lowest level in two years during October. Meanwhile, job switchers are being rewarded increasingly less, too.
Pay growth for job changers in October decreased to 8.4%, the smallest yearly increase since July 2021. This came as broadly, the ADP employment report showed 113,000 private payroll jobs were added in October, lower than Wall Street's estimates for 150,000.
"No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in the release. "In all, October's numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it's still enough to support strong consumer spending."
The 'Magnificent Seven' stock market leaders went their separate ways in October
The "Magnificent Seven" tech giants that have led the 2023 stock market rally saw their fortunes diverge in October as earnings, industry narratives, and investor fatigue worked through this group of leaders.
"At this point you can't look at them as seven stocks together," Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday.
Last month, Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) were the only members of the group to post gains greater than 1% with the Seattle-area giants rising 4.7% and 7.1%, respectively. Both companies reported quarterly results that revealed growth in their cloud units above investor forecasts.
Meanwhile, rival Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) saw shares drop more than 5% after downbeat results from its cloud business, while Nvidia (NVDA) lost 6% amid reports the Biden administration could limit AI chip exports to China.
Tesla (TSLA) stock fell nearly 20% after its latest results showed weaker-than-expected profits amid an overall concern about the adoption rate of EVs.
Meta Platforms (META) issued softer-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter, though the stock finished the month basically flat, rising 0.4%. Apple (AAPL) stock logged a similarly lackluster month, falling 0.3% after a more than 8% drop in September; the iPhone maker will report results on Thursday.
Manufacturing activity falls more than expected
The strong September manufacturing report might have been a blip in the radar.
After rising to a reading of 49 in September, October Manufacturing ISM fell to 46.7, a sign of contraction in the manufacturing industry. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a reading of 49.
Multiple respondents to the survey quoted in the release referenced signs of a slowdown in their industry.
“Economy absolutely slowing down. Less optimism regarding the first quarter of 2024," a respondent from the chemical products industry said.
Meanwhile, the new orders index remained in contraction territory at 45.5, lower than the 49.2 recorded in September. The employment index also decreased on Wednesday to 46.8 from a reading of 51.2 the month prior.
Stocks open higher
Stocks were in the green at the open as investors digested an announcement on bond issuance that met Wall Street's expectations ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision expected Wednesday afternoon.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) jumped about 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose just above the flat line and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about 0.3%.
Treasury yields ticked lower after the US Treasury's quarterly refunding update revealed the Treasury will auction $112 billion in debt next week, roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations.
Stock futures fall ahead of Fed policy decision
The major US stock indexes fell ahead of the market open on Wednesday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's call on interest rates and as earnings reports flooded in.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were down 0.33%, or 109 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures dropped 0.39%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell 0.44%.
