Stock market news today: Stocks waver as S&P 500 eyes ninth day of gains
Wall Street stocks searched for direction at the open on Thursday, as investors kept an eye on Federal Reserve policymakers for more clues to interest rate strategy.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) wavered on both sides of the flatline after the benchmark narrowly notched its eighth straight day of gains on Wednesday — the index's longest in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were also largely unchanged.
The market will watch for Jerome Powell to let slip any clues to the chance of a rate cut when he speaks later, after the Fed chair stayed quiet on monetary policy at his appearance Wednesday.
A fresh clutch of corporate reports lies ahead as earnings season winds down. Disney (DIS) shares rose after its after-hours quarterly earnings beat estimates, though they were also likely boosted by a tentative deal between Hollywood studios and striking actors. Other media stocks rallied after the news.
Meanwhile, shares in Arm (ARM) slid as investors digested its first post-IPO results, as well as the $6.2 billion quarterly loss posted by the chip designer's backer SoftBank.
In commodities, oil clawed back some losses after plunging to a three-month low on concerns about global consumption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) added about 0.5% to trade at around $76 and almost $80 a barrel, respectively.
