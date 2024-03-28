Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,250.61
    +2.12 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,760.70
    +0.62 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,383.45
    -16.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,133.18
    +18.83 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.75
    +1.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    2,241.80
    +29.10 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    +0.21 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1910
    -0.0050 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2644
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2680
    +0.0220 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,855.78
    +1,709.08 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,959.79
    +27.81 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     
Breaking News:

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison over FTX collapse

Live

Stock market today: Stocks steady as booming first-quarter comes to close

Brett LoGiurato and Ines Ferré
Updated

Stocks were little changed on Thursday as markets were set to close a fruitful first quarter of 2024.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were all hovering near the flatline. The benchmark S&P set its latest record close of the year on Wednesday, while the Dow surged nearly 500 points.

With markets closed for the Good Friday holiday, Thursday will mark the final trading session of the quarter. It's been a banner one for Wall Street: Both the S&P and Nasdaq are up around 10% so far this year.

What largely started as a megacap-driven rally has shown signs of broadening. Wall Street firms almost can't keep pace with the S&P's surge and have continued to move up their year-end price targets. And history suggests the momentum could continue.

A final reading on fourth-quarter GDP released on Thursday morning showed the US economy grew at a rate of 3.4% versus a prior estimate of 3.2%. On the employment front, initial jobless claims for last week came in at 210,000, versus estimates for 212,000.

Though Wall Street is closed Friday, investors will be watching for the main data event of the week: the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which contains the Federal Reserve's preferred "core" PCE inflation measure.

9 updates
  • Ines Ferré

    Trending tickers on Thursday

    Nikola (NKLA)

    Nikola shares soared on Thursday after the maker of trucks powered by battery and hydrogen fuel cells unveiled plans for the first commercial hydrogen fueling station in Alberta, Canada.

    "This initiative will look to propel Western Canada towards a cleaner, hydrogen-driven transportation sector," said Ole Hoefelmann, Nikola's president of Energy.

    The company and its partners plan to build a network of refueling stations to support Nikola's hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks.

    RH (RH)

    Shares of RH — formerly Restoration Hardware — jumped 16% after the high-end home furnishing retailer posted a fourth-quarter net income of $11.4 million. The company said it faced the "most challenging housing market in 3 decades."

    RH expects business conditions to remain challenging until interest rates ease and the housing market begins to rebound. The company anticipates customer demand will pick up throughout fiscal 2024.

    Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

    Walgreens stock popped more than 1% on Thursday after the pharmacy chain posted $37.05 billion in revenue for its fiscal second quarter, beating expectations of $35.86 billion.

    The company also reported a net loss of $6 billion due to the decline in the value of its investment in VillageMD. Citing a challenging retail environment, Walgreens narrowed its 2024 earnings outlook.

  • Ines Ferré

    Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for defrauding FTX investors

    FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of defrauding his customers, investors, and lenders. The sentence was announced by Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over Bankman-Fried's trial.

    The entrepreneur who presided over the largest crypto collapse in history had faced up to 110 years behind bars. Prosecutors had requested a sentence of 40 to 50 years, while Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for six and a half years.

    Bankman-Fried addressed the court before sentencing and said he was "sorry about what happened."

    FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New York. The chief executive of the cryptocurrency company Sam Bankman-Fried founded attacked the onetime crypto power player on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in a letter to a federal judge scheduled to sentence him next week, saying his claim that customers, lenders and investors were not harmed was callously false and he was living a “life of delusion.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
    FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried outside a Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New York. (Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Ines Ferré

    Bitcoin trades back above $71,000

    Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose back above $71,000 on Thursday. The cryptocurrency has rallied this week as money flowed into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

    Bitcoin was trading up more than 3% to hover near $71,250 as of 11:30 Eastern.

    The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of over $73,000 on March 14 and fell to around $61,000 last week.

  • Dani Romero

    February pending home sales show 'slow and steady progress'

    Contract signings for existing homes are starting to show some signs of recovery.

    Pending home sales grew 1.6% in February from the previous month, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors. The 75.6 index reading is the biggest month-over-month gain since last December. An index level of 100 is equal to the pace of contract activity in 2001.

    The gain in the index, a leading indicator to assess the housing market’s health, shows how a pickup in inventory is boosting the market as high rates continue to keep both buyers and sellers on the sidelines, and leaving pending sales down in the resale market by 7.0% annually.

    Mortgage rates hovered over 7% every day around mid-February, turning off rate-sensitive buyers.

    “While modest sales growth might not stir excitement, it shows slow and steady progress from the lows of late last year,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun in a press release. “Ongoing job gains are clearly increasing demand along with more inventory.”

    He added: “There will be a steady rise in inventory from recent growth in homebuilding. Additionally, many sellers who delayed listing in the past two years will begin to put their homes on the market to move to a different home that better fits their new life circumstances — such as changes in family composition, jobs, commuting patterns, and retirees wanting to be closer to their grandkids.”

    Regionally, contract signings in the Northeast fell 0.3% from last month, while the West recorded a monthly dip of 6.5% in February. Meanwhile, the Midwest saw a 10.6% gain in transactions with sales under contract, while the South rose 1.1% in February.

    “The high-cost regions in the Northeast and West experienced pullbacks due to affordability challenges,” Yun said. “Home prices rising faster than income growth is not healthy and adds challenges for first-time buyers.”

  • Ines Ferré

    Tesla stock slips, worst performer among 'Magnificent 7' year to date

    Tesla shares were down almost 2% on Thursday morning, snapping three consecutive days of gains.

    The electric vehicle maker has been the worst performer this quarter out of the Magnificent Seven stocks, down roughly 28% since the start of the year. However, the stock had gained during the last three sessions. For the week, Tesla is up roughly 5%.

    This week several Wall Street analysts lowered their price target on the stock ahead of the EV maker's delivery report due sometime next week.

  • Ines Ferré

    AMC shares tanks 12% on potential stock sale

    AMC (AMC) shares tanked roughly 12% on Thursday morning after the theater chain announced an equity distribution agreement which allows the company to sell up to $250 million of its common stock.

    AMC said it intends to use any proceeds to bolster its liquidity and pay or refinance debt, among other purposes.

    Last month CEO Adam Aron said he would cut his compensation after the company posted its latest quarterly results.

    "I share in your frustration. I feel your pain, and I'm heavily incentivized to get the value of your AMC shares back on the right track," Aron said during the company's earnings call in late February.

  • Ines Ferré

    Stocks steady on last trading day of month and quarter

    Stocks held steady at the open on Thursday morning as markets were set to round out their best quarter first quarter in five years.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) all hovered around the flatline at the start of the last trading session of the month. With markets closed for the Good Friday holiday, Thursday will mark the final trading session of the quarter too.

    The S&P and Nasdaq are up roughly 10% since the start of 2024.

    A final reading on fourth quarter GDP released on Thursday morning showed the economy grew at a rate of 3.4% versus a prior estimate of 3.2%. On the employment front, initial jobless claims for last week came in at 210,000 versus estimates for 212,000.

  • Ines Ferré

    Energy sector outperforms in March in signs of broadening rally

    March has been a solid month for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) — and an even better one for oil- and gas-related stocks.

    As the month draws to a close, energy has emerged as the top-performing sector. The S&P 500 Energy Select ETF (XLE), which includes oil giants like ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP), has gained more than 9% compared to the benchmark index's rise of nearly 3% in the same period.

    Read more here:

  • Brian Sozzi

    Behind the scenes with General Motors CEO Mary Barra

    Yahoo Finance just dropped its latest Lead This Way episode with General Motors (GM) longtime chair and CEO Mary Barra. Watch the full episode here.

    It was really a great treat for me to spend a day with Barra touring an EV manufacturing facility in Detroit. The complexity of making electric vehicles at scale is something I don’t think most auto investors appreciate (which explains why Fisker is probably going out of business and Lucid just needed a capital infusion) — I know I didn’t fully grasp it.

    A couple of takeaways from my time with Mary:

    • It’s not easy for a legacy automaker to suddenly make lots of electric cars! In part, this is why the Big Three have been under-earning during the EV transition the past few years.

    • It’s worthwhile to spend some time on Yahoo Finance and study the valuation on GM. You can do that here. A basic numbers crunch suggests the stock is simply too cheap, provided more EV curveballs aren’t thrown the way of the auto industry.

    • Mary Barra remains the right leader for this pivotal time for GM. I don’t envision her leaving anytime soon, and that’s a good thing.

