Stocks sink as China woes spark global sell-off: Stock market news today
US stocks were part of a global sell-off Tuesday as a retail-heavy week began by showing continued consumer resilience in the US, but China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 1% as bank shares tumbled amid the prospect of stricter oversight. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 1.1%. The moves added pressure to a glum August for stocks after the indexes had a rebound day on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising over 1%.
Home Depot (HD) kicked off retail earnings week by beating estimates but warning of "continued pressure" on consumers, as the company said customers are pulling back on home-renovation projects. Target (TGT) is up next on Wednesday, while Walmart (WMT) reports Thursday.
Retail sales numbers out Tuesday morning, meanwhile, suggested continued health for the US consumer. Retail sales rose 0.7% in July from the previous month, more than Wall Street's estimates for 0.4% growth.
China's continued economic woes took center stage globally, as the country reported a further decline in health for its economy. China's central bank unexpectedly cut a range of key interest rates in a bid to spur growth in its sputtering economy. Notably, it also suspended the publication of its youth jobless data after months of spirals.
Dow sheds more than 350 points
Stocks closed in the red on Tuesday on the heels of China's surprise rate cut, despite a resilient US consumer.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell roughly 1%, or 360 points, as the S&P 500 (^GSPC) led the day's declines, down 1.16%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also saw losses accelerate into the close, dropping 1.14%
Nvidia sees stock surge ahead of earnings
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been on a tear, up more than 8% over the past two sessions, as Wall Street analysts signal bullish optimism ahead of next week's earnings.
As Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré reports:
"We expect a significant beat" for Nvidia's fiscal second quarter, wrote Baird's Tristan Gerra and his team in a note to investors on Tuesday.
The analysts cited "very significant momentum in AI demand for Nvidia" and raised their price target on the stock to $570 from $475 while maintaining an Outperform rating.
On Monday, shares of the Santa Clara, Calif.-based chipmaker rose 7% after a bullish note from Morgan Stanley analysts.
"NVIDIA remains our Top Pick, with a backdrop of the massive shift in spending towards AI, and a fairly exceptional supply demand imbalance that should persist for the next several quarters," wrote Joseph Moore and his team.
Ron DeSantis tells Disney to drop lawsuit, says he's 'moved on'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signaled Monday that he wants to end his longtime feud with Disney (DIS).
"We've basically moved on. They’re suing the state of Florida. They're going to lose that lawsuit," DeSantis said in an interview with CNBC.
"So what I would say is, drop the lawsuit," DeSantis added. "Let's move forward. I'm totally fine with that, but I'm not fine with giving extraordinary privileges to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else."
The ongoing political firestorm, which has seen multiple lawsuits and countersuits from both sides, stems from what has largely been seen as a politically targeted response over Disney's reaction to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law, which forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.
In 2022, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek condemned the law at the company's annual shareholder meeting after initially deciding not to speak publicly on the matter.
In response, DeSantis signed a bill into law that allows him to take control of the company's long-standing special tax district, formerly known as Reedy Creek.
Most recently, Florida's attorney general filed a motion to dismiss an April lawsuit from the entertainment giant, arguing immunity for DeSantis.
Disney had alleged in federal court that DeSantis and other officials launched a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" for its stance on the parental rights bill when the state stripped the company of the self-governing power it held for 55 years.
Disney shares were down about 1.5% on Tuesday.
Fears of a slump grow after China cuts rates and withholds economic data
Disappointing economic data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday fueled concerns of a sluggish recovery as Beijing unexpectedly cut policy rates and withheld information on youth unemployment.
The country missed expectations in retail sales and industrial production for July, the new data showed, adding to signs that the nation's economic troubles have yet to reverse. Industrial production rose 3.7% annually in July, missing a forecast of a 4.4% year over year increase, while retail sales lifted by 2.5%, well below analysts' targets of 4.5%.
China's central bank also cut key interest rates ahead of the fresh round of data, indicating that the government is eager to juice economic growth.
China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 15 basis points to 2.5%, marking the most significant cut since the first full year of the pandemic, in 2020. In another move that has drawn criticism from market observers, China chose to omit the latest youth unemployment statistics, to grapple with complexities in the numbers. That key indicator of the nation's economic health previously hit a record high of 21.3% percent in June.
China's problems can become the world's problems as the globe's second largest economy struggles to regain its footing. The International Monetary Fund has previously projected China would drive global growth through close to the end of the decade and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that China’s slowdown was a risk factor for the American economy.
Stocks trending in afternoon trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page on Tuesday:
D.R. Horton (DHI) rose 2% during afternoon trading on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake worth more than $700 million in the nation's largest homebuilder.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell 2.5%, following its banking peers into the red, after the credit rating agency Fitch warned it could slash ratings for dozens of lenders, marking the latest sign that the banking industry faces heightened pressure amid a tense lending environment as interest rates have risen. The warning came a week after Moody's analysts downgraded several small and mid-sized banks.
The Home Depot (HD) rose 0.43% after posting a slight earnings beat on Tuesday but warned of further pressures on consumers.
Discover Financial Services (DFS) dropped 10% on Tuesday a day after the company announced that Roger Hochschild would step down as CEO, effective immediately. John Owen, a board member at Discover, will serve as interim CEO and president.
Stock losses accelerate in midday trading
Stocks continued to decline on Tuesday, dragged down by China's surprise rate cut, despite stronger-than-expected July retail sales data.
Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) saw losses accelerate in midday trading, down about 0.8% each. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.7%.
Home Depot, On Holding, Discover: Stocks trending in midday trading
Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending tickers page in midday trading on Tuesday:
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Home Depot stock fell 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the group posted a slight earnings beat on Tuesday but warned of further pressures on consumers.
On Holding (ONON): The parent company of Swiss shoemaker On Running plunged more than 13% on Tuesday after reporting earnings that fell short of estimates. Guidance also disappointed as On said sales growth will continue to slow.
Sea Limited (SE): Shares of the Southeast Asia internet conglomerate fell 30% after the company reported Q2 revenue results that missed estimates.
Discover Financial Services (DFS): Shares of the financial services company dropped 10% on Tuesday after the company announced on Monday that Roger Hochschild would step down as CEO, effective immediately. John Owen, a board member at Discover, will serve as interim CEO and president.
Strength of US consumer not accurately reflected in markets: BofA
The US consumer has remained resilient in the face of inflation with July retail sales surprising to the upside.
But that resiliency hasn't been fully priced into the market, Bank of America argued in a new note on Monday.
As Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:
After recently eliminating its call for a recession in 2024, BofA's economics team expects consumer spending to rise 2.3% in 2023 (up from 2.1% previously) and 1.1% in 2024 (up from 0.1% previously).
This, BofA equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian argues, means Consumer Discretionary stocks should be priced differently.
"Our economists forecast a soft landing, but investors appear positioned for a [Great Financial Crisis]-style recession," Subramanian wrote in a new note on Monday. "Active funds’ relative weight in Consumer Discretionary is at all-time lows in our data history for both long-only funds and hedge funds."
In the note, Bank of America upgraded the consumer discretionary sector (XLY) to Overweight from Underweight. The call comes as some of the sector ETF's largest holdings including TJX Companies (TJX) are set to report earnings amid a week headlined by retail.
Home Depot posts slight earnings beat as same-store sales fall
Home Depot (HD) stock climbed roughly 2% higher in early trading on Tuesday after the home improvement giant posted a slight earnings beat as consumers spent less on big-ticket discretionary items such as appliances.
As Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma reports:
Two things are catching Wall Street's attention in the early going.
First, Home Depot's same-store sales fell 2% amid a pullback in shopper transactions. This is now the third straight quarter of declining same-store sales for the Georgia-based retailer.
And secondly, the retailer only reiterated its full-year guidance despite a second quarter beat. The company expects full-year sales to drop between 2% to 5% compared to fiscal 2022. Diluted earnings per share are expected to drop between 7% and 13% compared to last year.
"With continued pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories, Home Depot took the conservative approach [with guidance]," Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich wrote in a client note.
Stocks open lower despite strong retail sales
Stocks opened lower on Tuesday despite July retail sales data that came in stronger than expected as the US consumer remains resilient. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) both slipped about 0.4% at the open while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.3%.