In this article, we will take a look at the top 12 English speaking countries in Asia. If you want to skip our discussion on the market for English language learning, you can go directly to the Top 5 English Speaking Countries in Asia.

English stands out as one of the fastest-growing languages globally. From 2011 to 2021, the number of English speakers rose from 1.05 billion to 1.3 billion, representing an increase of around 245 million. As of 2023, there are 1.4 billion native and non-native English speakers worldwide. Meanwhile, Mandarin Chinese emerged as the second fastest-growing language, with an increase of 69.88 million speakers between 2011 and 2021 and a total of 1.1 billion speakers as of 2023. The rapid growth of the English language can be attributed to the increasing population of the world, growing at an annual rate of around 1%. Additionally, English has become the predominant language for international business. Globalization has further contributed to English maintaining its status as the preferred mode of communication among dealers and retailers. Among the top 10 English speaking countries in Asia are the Philippines and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the most fluent English speaking country in Asia is Singapore, as per the English Proficiency Index report. You can also check out the Top 10 English Speaking Countries in Europe here.

The global market for English language learning was valued at around $21.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness significant growth, reaching approximately $70.7 billion by 2030. The market is predicted to compound at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the period between 2022 and 2030. In the United States, the English language learning market was valued at $5.6 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, in China, the second-largest global economy, the market is projected to reach around $17.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.6% during the analysis period. The analysis includes various learner categories, such as businesses and institutional learners, independent learners, blended learners, and offline and online learners.

Story continues

Key Firms Promoting English Language Education

Major industry players are providing services for learning the English language, recognizing its essential role in global communication. Berlitz Languages, Inc. stands out as a prominent player in the global English learning market. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Berlitz is a major language-learning company that offers a diverse range of courses worldwide. The company has a presence across 577 locations in approximately 70 countries. To enhance language learning, Berlitz partnered with Microsoft, using Azure AI Speech for pronunciation assessments. In 2022, AI-driven language learning helped teach over 500,000 students.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is a well-recognized online learning platform. Working with top universities and organizations, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) provides detailed English language programs covering grammar, vocabulary, and writing. Learners can also earn certificates upon completion of the courses. The recent success of Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is evident in its Q3 2023 earnings call transcript. The company revealed a significant increase in total revenue, which reached $165.5 million, indicating a 21% growth compared to the previous year's $136.4 million. Moreover, on April 13, 2023, Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) unveiled new virtual reality course experiences developed in collaboration with major institutions such as Duke University, Peking University, and the University of Washington. Additionally, Coursera announced the creation of an Augmented Reality Professional Certificate and Specialization in partnership with Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META).

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) is another popular online learning platform that offers a variety of courses, including English language courses. Udemy's English courses include many proficiency levels and often include video lectures, quizzes, and interactive exercises, providing an easy way for learners to enhance their English language skills. In the earnings call for the third quarter of 2023, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) reported a 17% year-over-year (YoY) increase in total revenue, reaching $184.7 million. This exceeded the projected range for the quarter by $4.7 million. Udemy Business's Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) also rose by 26% YoY to reach $443.1 million.

Furthermore, on November 16, 2023, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) announced a strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) subsidiary, Google, as part of the newly introduced Google Cloud Endorsed Content Program. This collaboration aims to provide a resource for cloud professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge of Google Cloud's emerging technologies, such as generative AI, and prepare for future certification exams.

Here's what White Brook Capital Partners said about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“The magnificent seven, that underpin the S&P 500 performance, which includes Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), now comprise almost 30% of the market capitalization of the S&P500. At least three of the seven stocks have heightened downside risk and suffer from already high penetration, weakening end markets, competitive risk, and lofty valuation. They have been remarkably resilient to increased interest rates and the potential for slowing growth. Small and midcap stocks, on the other hand, have been systemically penalized by fears of recession and continue to price that eventuality even as significantly better outcomes have become more probable. Today, it’s relatively easy to find attractive investments in this segment.”

Top 12 English Speaking Countries in Asia

christian-joudrey-9bdt03k4ujw-unsplash

Our Methodology

To identify the top 12 English speaking countries in Asia, we consulted Education First’s English Proficiency Index (EPI) report. This index evaluates and ranks the proficiency of populations in the English language. Furthermore, we also considered the percentage of the population in these countries that can speak English, either fluently or to some extent. The countries are ranked in ascending order of their EPI scores. With this context in mind, let’s begin our list of English speaking countries in Asia.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Top 12 English Speaking Countries in Asia

12. Sri Lanka

English Proficiency Index Score: 487

Situated in South Asia, Sri Lanka has a population of around 21.8 million, with approximately 40% of its residents being English speakers. English is one of the three official languages of Sri Lanka, along with Sinhalese and Tamil. English proficiency in Sri Lanka is shaped by both the education system and interactions with tourists. As a result, a significant portion of the Sri Lankan population possesses varying degrees of fluency in English.

11. Pakistan

English Proficiency Index Score: 488

Situated in Southern Asia, Pakistan’s schools have made English a compulsory subject for all students. According to recent statistics, approximately 58% of Pakistan's population can speak English to some extent. Despite the linguistic diversity in the country, a significant number of people have achieved proficiency in English.

10. Bangladesh

English Proficiency Index Score: 493

English speakers in Bangladesh are mainly found in urban areas. The country’s capital, Dhaka, has the highest number of English speakers. The use of English in the country dates back to the British colonial period, where it was the language of education and government. In recent times, there's been an increase in English speakers in the country, particularly among the youth. This shift can be attributed to the growth of English-medium schools and the increasing presence of English-language TV channels and websites due to globalization.

9. Nepal

English Proficiency Index Score: 494

Many people in Nepal use English as a second or foreign language. Nepal is one of the Asian countries where English is spoken as the main commercial language. Around 35% of the population can communicate in English. Nepali remains the official language of the country. The country is in ninth place on our list of top 12 English speaking countries in Asia.

8. China

English Proficiency Index Score: 498

China, situated in East Asia, is renowned for Mandarin, which stands as the second most widely spoken language globally. However, changes in the educational systems have resulted in a greater number of students learning English. Additionally, tourism in China, along with trade, has also increased the use of the English language in recent years.

7. Vietnam

English Proficiency Index Score: 502

Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, has about 20% of its population speaking English to some extent. The official language of the country is Vietnamese. In areas of Vietnam that are popular among tourists, there is a higher prevalence of English speakers. The country is in seventh place on the list of the top 12 English-speaking countries in Asia.

6. India

English Proficiency Index Score: 516

Hindi serves as the official language of India. Meanwhile, English is spoken widely in the country, with around 40% of the population having a certain level of proficiency in the language. English is often taught in Indian schools as part of the curriculum, and it serves as a medium of communication in many educational institutions and businesses across the country.

In addition to India, Malaysia and South Korea are among the top 12 English speaking countries in Asia.

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 English Speaking Countries in Asia.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 12 English Speaking Countries in Asia is originally published on Insider Monkey.