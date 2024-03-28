In this article, we will look at the top 15 cities to teach English in Latin America. We have also discussed the challenges of teaching English in Latin America. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the Top 5 Cities to Teach English in Latin America.

Latin America and the Caribbean are currently facing a shortage of teachers, with an estimated need for 3.2 million teachers to meet educational goals by 2030. Despite varying salaries across countries, most teachers are poorly compensated compared to professionals with similar training. For instance, Julio César Rodríguez Molano in Colombia earns a meager $813 despite his advanced degrees. The disparity between salaries and the cost of living is glaring, leaving many teachers struggling to make ends meet.

The shortage of teachers stems from various factors, including job insecurity, inadequate government support, and outdated infrastructure. Attrition rates are concerning, with many teachers leaving the profession due to low wages and burnout, exacerbating the shortage further. Moreover, the digital divide exacerbates challenges, with many educators lacking access to essential training in technology and digital tools. The pandemic has worsened the situation, with prolonged school closures leading to significant learning setbacks and a further exodus of students from the education system.

It is also concerning to note that Latin America grapples with strikingly low levels of English proficiency. For example, Haiti ranks 98th in the list 113 countries based on the proficiency levels, with 113 being the lowest proficiency. Despite localized efforts to enhance language education, Latin America has emerged as the region with the one of the poorest grasp of English. This deficiency primarily stems from substandard language instruction within public schooling systems and obstacles to accessing supplementary training due to a scarcity of language institutes or prohibitive costs.

Moreover, the landscape of English instruction is marked by profound inequalities. While English is mandated in most countries, access remains unequal, particularly in rural areas and public schools. Notably, less than 10% of schools in Mexico teach English, exacerbating the linguistic divide. Adult proficiency, especially among those aged over 40, is shaped by professional demands or personal investments in language learning. To read more about English teaching, see Top 10 Tropical Countries for Teaching English Abroad.

Nonetheless, TEFL jobs in Latin America offer a promising blend of vibrant cultures, breathtaking landscapes, and bustling cities, making it a sought-after destination for teaching English abroad. Popular countries are Costa Rica, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. While salaries may not match those in Asia or the Middle East, the low cost of living ensures comfortable living.

Speaking of jobs, one of the best online English teaching jobs in Latin America can be achieved through LatinHire. The platform is currently looking for qualified online English teachers to instruct Latino adults or children. With the opportunity to earn up to $2200 per month, LatinHire offers extensive flexibility, allowing teachers to work between 16 hours a month to 48 hours a week.

According to Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL)’s findings, English is the predominant language of study across Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries, with Colombia and Mexico showing particularly high interest, as approximately 74% of learners in these countries opt for English.

Beyond English, French enjoys popularity as the second most studied language, reflecting cultural and historical ties within the region. Moreover, intriguingly, Spanish has seen a resurgence in countries like Mexico and Puerto Rico, possibly due to increased tourism and remote work opportunities. Meanwhile, generational differences shape language preferences, with younger learners gravitating towards French while older demographics exhibit interest in Italian and Portuguese, reflecting diverse cultural influences.

Additionally, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) highlights the dynamic nature of language learning in response to global events, such as the surge in Ukrainian following the Russian invasion and the sustained popularity of Korean. Looking ahead, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) anticipates shifts in learning motivations, potentially influenced by upcoming events like the World Cup, as well as the continued growth of certain languages. Through these insights, Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) hihglighted the multifaceted nature of language learning in Latin America, shaped by historical legacies, contemporary trends, and global dynamics.

On the other hand, 2U, Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) as the parent company of edX, played an important role in the partnership with The TEFL Organization last year, facilitating the expansion of educational opportunities in teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). Firstly, through edX's platform, which boasts a 48 million learners

globally, 2U, Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) enabled access to The TEFL Org's professional certificate program, providing a comprehensive curriculum covering 120 hours of instruction. This collaboration was aimed to address a significant demand, with approximately 100,000 ESL teaching positions opening annually worldwide, as highlighted by industry reports. Secondly, 2U, Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s expertise in online education amplified the reach and impact of The TEFL Org's offerings, empowering learners with internationally recognized qualifications. Finally, 2U, Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s commitment to advancing education aligned seamlessly with The TEFL Org's mission to prepare aspiring educators, reflected in the program's design tailored to meet the evolving needs of the education sector. Through this partnership, 2U continued to drive innovation in online learning.

Top 15 Cities to Teach English in Latin America

Methodology

To list the top 15 cities to teach English in Latin America, we identified 12 countries in Latin America with the highest employment to population ratio using ILO’s database. Then, in each of these countries, we identified the largest and most populous cities and obtained the average salary of an English teacher in those cities. Out of the 22 cities, 15 with high highest average salaries have been listed below and ranked in ascending order of monthly salaries.

15. Managua, Nicaragua

Average Salary: $450

Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, offers a vibrant atmosphere for teaching English. Its growing economy drives demand for English language skills, creating ample opportunities for teachers. With its central location in Central America, Managua serves as a gateway for travelers and businesses.

14. San Salvador, El Salvador

Average Salary: $500

The city's central location within the country makes it a hub for economic and cultural activity, offering teachers ample opportunities for professional growth and exploration. Moreover, Its affordability compared to other major cities in Latin America also makes it an attractive option for English teachers looking to stretch their earnings.

13. Guatemala City, Guatemala

Average Salary: $550

With a multicultural environment, exemplified by American School of Guatemala and Inter-American School, the city provide a plethora of opportunities for English language instruction. The city's flourishing economy, fueled by sectors such as tourism and business outsourcing, demands proficient English speakers, creating a high demand for English teachers.

12. Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Average Salary: $700

With an average salary of $700, Tegucigalpa is one of the cities where English teachers make the most in Latin America. The city has a rich cultural tapestry and is known for its warm hospitality. Hence, teachers may find great opportunities to engage with eager learners and immerse themselves in the local community.

11. Tijuana, Mexico

Average Salary: $800

Tijuana's strategic location on the US-Mexico border presents unparalleled opportunities for language educators. With its proximity to the United States, there's a high demand for English language instruction among locals aspiring to enhance their career prospects in cross-border industries like tourism, manufacturing, and trade.

10. Ciudad del Este, Paraguay

Average Salary: $850

Teaching English in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay presents a unique and rewarding experience for teachers. Situated at the border with Brazil and Argentina, the city enjoys a vibrant multicultural atmosphere, making it an ideal environment for language learning. As Paraguay continues to integrate into the global economy, the demand for English proficiency is on the rise.

9. Asunción, Paraguay

Average Salary: $900

With a growing demand for English education in both academic and professional spheres, teachers in this city can find fulfilling employment prospects. Additionally, the cost of living in Asunción is relatively low compared to other Latin American capitals, offering a comfortable lifestyle for English teachers.

8. Guayaquil, Ecuador

Average Salary: $980

Guayaquil, Ecuador, boasts a dynamic environment for teaching English with renowned institutions like British School of English providing top-notch resources and training. Its growing economy, fueled by industries like tourism and international trade, creates a high demand for English proficiency.

7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Average Salary: $1100

Rio de Janaeiro has a lively culture, reflected in world-famous events like Carnival which motivates language learners to engage actively with the English language. It is also considered one of the safest cities to teach English in Latin America.

The city's booming tourism industry ensures a constant demand for English-speaking professionals, creating ample job opportunities for teachers.

6. Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Average Salary: $1128

The city’s growing economy demands English proficiency for international trade and tourism, creating a high demand for English teachers. Moreover, it has a relatively low cost of living making it attractive for foreigner teachers and allowing them to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle while saving money. Additionally, the warm climate and promising culture provide a pleasant environment for both work and leisure.

