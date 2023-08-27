In this article, we look at the top 15 flower exporting countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis about the floral industry and head over directly to the Top 5 Flower Exporting Countries in the World.

Cut flowers are the 344th most traded product in the world, with a total trade volume of $10.5 billion by 2021, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) which is an online data platform focused on geography and economic activity across the globe. More than 90% of the flowers traded are exported from the 15 countries that we will discuss in this article. Exports of flowers have grown by 24.1% between 2020 and 2021. The United States is the largest importer of flowers with an import bill of $2.14 billion in 2021. Germany ranked second on the list having imported flowers worth $1.63 billion in the same year, followed by the United Kingdom on third at $1.01 billion.

Floral Industry Overview

The global floral industry is growing at a rapid rate. Trade publication Florist Review has projected cut flower sales to total $48 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.35%. The Netherlands is one of the biggest players in the industry due to its rich floral tradition, and for staying in the market while the rest of Europe began shutting its greenhouses in the 1970s in wake of the energy crisis. On the other hand, emerging markets like Kenya are also beginning to claim a major chunk of the floral market share. A recent report highlighted that cut flowers had become the second largest export of the African nation after tea. 40% of all roses sold in the European Union are supplied by Kenya today.

Major Companies in the Flower Industry

There are several companies across the world that contribute to the growth of the floral industry. Some that deserve mention include 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the United States, Danziger Group in Israel, Dümmen Orange in the Netherlands, and Karen Roses in Kenya.

Flower and food gifts distributor, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is one of the largest companies in the floral industry in the US. Headquartered in Jericho, New York, it employs a workforce of over 4,700 people. According to the Financial Times, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) generated a revenue of $2.10 billion in 2022. However, it recorded a net loss of $44.41 million.

The company was founded in 1976 by Jim McCann who opened his first retail flower shop in Manhattan. Over the next ten years, Jim went on to open 13 more stores in the New York metropolitan area. In 1986, he acquired the 1-800-Flowers phone number and named his company 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. It was renamed and registered as 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in 1999 with the announcement of its IPO.

Over the last two decades, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has diversified its product offerings through acquisitions to meet customers’ gifting needs. The company acquired The Popcorn Factory in 2002, Cheryl’s Cookies in 2005, DesignPac Gifts, LLC in 2008, Harry & David in 2014, Shari’s Berries in 2019, Vital Choice in 2021, and Alice's Table in 2022.

The McCann family in 2015 also founded a non-profit organization, Smile Farms, Inc. that provides employment to people with disabilities in the agriculture sector. It is the official philanthropic partner of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Danziger Group is headquartered in Mishmar Hashiva, Israel. Founded in 1953, it has over 1,500 employees that produce flowers and young plants in their greenhouses and farms in not just Israel, but also Colombia, Kenya, and Guatemala. Major floral offerings of the group include cut flowers, perennials, and bedding plants. Danziger Group also has businesses in sectors of bio-tech, vegetable production, and field crops.

Dümmen Orange is a Dutch company with its headquarters in De Lier. It was founded in 1963 and today has over 3,500 varieties of flowers and plants, including cut flowers, pot plants, tropical plants, and flower bulbs. Dümmen Orange generated a revenue of $603 million in 2021. The company uses a mix of traditional techniques and modern technology to deliver high quality flowers in different varieties to meet consumer requirements.

Kenya has become a hub of flower production and export. One such company contributing significantly in the floral sector is Karen Roses which has its headquarters in Nairobi. The family-owned private company operates 6 farms over 80 hectares. The business founded in 1989 supplies cut flowers across Europe and the Middle East. Karen Roses has also recently acquired a solar power generator to reduce its cost of production and adopt practices that are environment friendly.

Methodology

We have ranked the top 15 flower exporting countries in the world using data released by the Observatory on Economic Complexity (OEC) for 2021. That is the latest year for which export numbers are available. Countries are ranked in ascending order of the dollar volume of their exports.

Top 15 Flower Exporting Countries in the World

15. Vietnam

Export Value: $63.1 million

Japan, Australia, and South Korea are the three largest export markets for Vietnam’s floral industry. Dalat and Dong Thap are the two major horticultural centers in the country. Both cities are popular tourist destinations as well and it is a common sight to see tourists and locals taking photographs with flowers during springtime and the Lunar New Year when flowers are in blossom. Lotus is the national flower of Vietnam.

14. Turkey

Export Value: $63.4 million

Turkey’s flower industry utilizes over 5,000 hectares for production. Carnations form the largest chunk of flowers exported by the country. Netherlands, the UK, and Russia are among the fastest growing markets for Turkey’s floral exports. Flowers are the 426th most exported product in Turkey. The country ranked as the 14th largest exporter of flowers in the world in 2021 with over $63 million in exports.

13. Germany

Export Value: $67.7 million

Germany is the second largest importer of cut flowers in the world after the United States and also ranks among the top flower exporting countries in the world. Main destinations of German flower exports worth $67.7 million in 2021 were Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland.

12. South Africa

Export Value: $70.4 million

The 80% of South Africa’s floral exports comprise proteas and fynbos, with the remaining made up by lilies and chrysanthemums. Nearly half of all flower exports and imports are handled by the Multiflora market in Johannesburg. South Africa is the 12th largest exporter of flowers in the world. Most of its floral exports go to Botswana, Namibia, and Vietnam.

11. Spain

Export Value: $81.8 million

The floral industry is booming in Spain. Roses accounted for 27% of all flowers exported by the country in 2021, followed by carnation. Flowers are the 534th most exported commodity in Spain, according to the OEC. Netherlands, France, Portugal, Russia and Italy are the top five destinations for Spanish floral exports. Spain is also the 17th largest importer of cut flowers, and had an import bill of $108 million in 2021.

10. Canada

Export Value: $82.1 million

Canada is the tenth largest exporter of flowers in the world, with almost all of the trade (99.8%) in 2021 taking place with the United States. Other export destinations included France, Panama, and Slovenia. During the same year, Canada imported flowers worth $123 million, mainly from Colombia and Ecuador.

9. Israel

Export Value: $85.8 million

Next on the list is Israel which is the ninth largest exporter of flowers in the world. Roses, tulips, lilies, crown anemone, and cyclamen are some of the prominent flowers that are grown in Israel. The country has been earning over $50 million in flower exports since the year 2000. Gamla Flowers in Mishmeret town in central Israel is a major Israeli flower exporting company.

8. Malaysia

Export Value: $103.2 million

Malaysia ranks eighth on the list of top flower exporting countries in the world. Japan accounted for more than 50% of Malaysia’s $103 million trade volume of flower exports in 2021 according to the OEC. Malaysia also imported cut flowers worth $10 million in the same year. Hibiscus is the national flower of Malaysia and is grown in most parts of the country. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Other flowers that are common in Malaysia include Orchids, Frangipani, and Jasmine.

7. China

Export Value: $151.4 million

China is the largest exporter of goods in the world since 2009. Flowers rank 789th in the list of most exported products from China. Japan is the largest importer of flowers exported from China, whereas South Korea is the fastest growing export market for flowers grown in China. The country ranks seventh in the list of top 15 flower exporting countries in the world.

6. Italy

Export Value: $153.6 million

Italy is the sixth largest exporter of cut flowers and the eighth largest importer of the same. Flowers are the 468th most exported product from Italy. Major destinations the item is exported to are Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the United States. Italy is also the eighth largest importer of flowers and had an import bill in excess of $250 million in 2021. Nearly three-fourths of those came from the Netherlands.

