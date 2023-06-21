In this article, we will discuss the Top 15 Grain Producing Countries in the World. You can skip our overview and go directly to the Top 5 Grain Producing Countries in the World.

Agriculture is a key sector of the global economy and has an increasingly vital role today in feeding the World's growing population. Grains are a primary source of food and nutrition for humans and animals alike. The major types of grains include wheat, rice, and corn, which form the foundation of staple diets across the globe. Wheat, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal crops, is a primary ingredient in various products like bread, pasta, and baked goods. The largest wheat-producing countries are China, India, the United States, and Russia. China, as the World's top wheat producer, contributes approximately 17% of global production, with key wheat-growing provinces being Henan, Shandong, Hebei, and Jiangsu. Moreover, Russia is a significant wheat producer and exporter, with the central and southern regions of the country being the primary cultivation areas. Russian wheat is commonly exported to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Rice is another staple grain consumed by more than half of the World's population, particularly in Asia. Rice cultivation requires warm, tropical, and subtropical climates. China and India, also the top rice-producing countries, are followed by Indonesia and Bangladesh. Rice is predominantly grown in southern and eastern China, with the Yangtze River Basin and the Pearl River Delta being the most productive rice-growing areas. In India, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab are the primary rice-producing states, and the country is a significant exporter of basmati rice. Indonesia, the third-largest rice producer, relies heavily on rice as a staple food, with Java Island being the country's primary rice-producing region. Bangladesh is another major rice producer, with rice cultivation centred around the Ganges-Brahmaputra Delta and the Barind Tract.

Global Food Supply and Russia-Ukraine War

Due to the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation, global food prices have risen significantly since 2020, reaching all-time highs. The global food supply is highly concentrated, with a handful of countries dominating supplies and reserves, which is why food security has been a key issue recently, especially after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has exacerbated the global food crisis, as Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of wheat, barley, and other grains. As per Al Jazeera, the war in Ukraine prevented around 20 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain from reaching Middle Eastern, North African, and Asian markets. A disruption in exports from Ukraine caused a disruption in the global supply of food, leading to increased costs and higher food insecurity.

Future Forecast

As per FAO, world cereal production is expected to be 472 million tonnes in 2022/23, down 2.2% from the previous year. However, the global wheat trade is forecasted to reach a record of 200 million tonnes in 2022/23, increasing by 2.3% from the previous year. This is due to larger sales by Russia, strong purchases by the European Union, and increased imports by China. Coarse grain trade is also expected to increase, mainly due to higher maize trade, but it is forecasted to decline by 5.5% overall.

In conclusion, grain production is vital for global food security and the world economy. The major grain-producing countries, including China, India, the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Argentina, play a crucial role in ensuring the availability and affordability of these essential food staples.

Our Methodology

To come up with the top 15 grain-producing countries in the world, we sampled cereal production data of each country from The World Bank for the year 2021. The World Bank cereal production includes production data of grains including wheat, rice, maize, barley, oats, rye, millet, sorghum, buckwheat, and mixed grains. We then proceeded to rank countries in ascending order of their grain production in 2021.

15. Germany

Total Grain Production in 2021: 42.35 million metric tons

As of 2020, Germany had 11.66 million hectares of arable territory which amounts to roughly 33% of the country’s total land area. Some of the country’s top agricultural exports include wheat, potatoes, barley, rapeseed, and soybean. In 2021, the agriculture sector of Germany generated a net revenue of approximately €43.7 billion which was an improvement from the previous year at €40.97 billion. Germany’s largest food export partner is the Netherlands, which receives about 14% of Germany's annual exports.

14. Canada

Total Grain Production in 2021: 46.73 million metric tons

Agriculture is a significant part of Canada’s economy. The country has more than 180,000 farms which cover 62.2 million hectares (6.2%) of the country’s total land. Some of the crops produced in Canada include barley, corn, oats, rapeseed, and soybean. In 2021, the agriculture and agri-food system of Canada generated $134.9 billion, amounting to 6.8% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). China is the leading market for Canadian crops, followed by Japan and the United States.

13. Vietnam

Total Grain Production in 2021: 48.30 million metric tons

Agriculture is an essential part of the Vietnamese economy. It accounts for more than 12% of the country’s GDP. Rice has the highest yield among all other major crops in Vietnam, with an approximate yield of 43.9 million metric tonnes in 2021. Other major food crops of the country include cassava, sugarcane, corn, nuts, and sweet potatoes. The top export destinations for Vietnam comprise China, the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.

12. Australia

Total Grain Production in 2021: 51.07 million metric tons

Australia is expected to have its third straight record grain harvest in the marketing year 2022/23. The country is estimated to produce 37 million metric tons of wheat and 13.5 million metric tons of barley in the marketing year 2022/23. Some major crops that are produced in Australia include sugar cane, barley, sorghum, and oats. The major export destinations for Australian agricultural products include China, ASEAN countries, Japan, and the United States.

11. Pakistan

Total Grain Production in 2021: 52.41 million metric tons

Pakistan is an agrarian nation where the agriculture sector is among the key drivers of the country’s economy and the biggest employers of the country’s labor face. Agriculture accounts for approximately 23% of the country’s GDP. The total land area of Pakistan is 796,095 square kilometres (79.6 million hectares), out of which 30.93 million hectares of land is arable. The primary crops grown in Pakistan include wheat, rice, sugarcane, and cotton.

10. Bangladesh

Total Grain Production in 2021: 62.16 million metric tons

The agriculture sector employs approximately half of the population of Bangladesh. The country has a total land area of 14.85 million hectares, with arable territory accounting for more than 60% of the total land. The country produces various agricultural products, including rice, corn, wheat, legumes, etc. In 2021, the agriculture sector contributed to 11.6% of the country’s GDP. Bangladesh’s top export destinations include the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

9. France

Total Grain Production in 2021: 66.88 million metric tons

France has a total land area of 55.17 million hectares, out of which approximately 33% is arable territory. The major agricultural crops of France include wheat, sugar beet, maize, barley, and potatoes. The country’s major trade partners are the European Union, the United States, and China.

8. Indonesia

Total Grain Production in 2021: 74.42 million metric tons

Agriculture contributes around 14% of Indonesia's GDP and employs around 38% of the country's workforce. The country’s principal crops include rice, cassava, corn, peanuts, and soybeans. Asian countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea are major trading partners of Indonesia.

7. Ukraine

Total Grain Production in 2021: 85.33 million metric tons

Ukraine has a total land size of 60.35 million hectares, more than half of which is arable territory. The country is one of the World’s major exporters of corn, barley, and wheat. The top export destinations for the country’s agricultural products include China, European Union, and Turkey. In 2021, the agricultural sector contributed 10.63% to the GDP of the country.

6. Argentina

Total Grain Production in 2021: 87.69 million metric tons

As of 2020, Argentina had over 32 million hectares of arable land which is approximately 12% of the country’s total land area. The country is among the major global exporters of oilseeds and grains, contributing significantly to the World's food supply. The country’s top trade partners include Brazil, China, the United States, and India. In 2021, the agricultural sector accounted for 7.1% of the country’s GDP.

