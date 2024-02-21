In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 wheat producing countries in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the Top 5 Wheat Producing Countries in the World.

Thorvald: One of the Best Robots on the Field

Traditional means of agriculture are no longer enough to meet the needs of the global population. While large companies continue to enhance operations, startups are taking the lead in implementing new technologies. One such startup is Saga Technologies. Saga Robotics is based in Norway and was founded in 2016. It also has operations in the United Kingdom and the United States. Thorvald, a multi-functional robot, is one of the products of this leading agri-tech startup. Thorvald possesses the ability to control powdery mildew using UV-C treatment. The robot is trained to protect plants from mildew by integrating a thorough process. The robot first transfers real-time data via 4G/5G backed cloud storage to the central software control system. The central software control system then schedules a treatment session tailored to the issue at hand. The robot, Thorvald, is also capable of performing autonomous tasks in several environments, including greenhouses, tunnels, open fields, and vineyards. It can also pick fruits and vegetables autonomously, phenotype, engage in in-field transportation, cut grass, spray, and collect data for crop prediction. The robot is adaptable, reliable, and functional on all kinds of terrain.

On January 29, Saga Robotics reported that it secured $11.5 million in funding to fuel its expansion in the United States and the United Kingdom with its next-generation robot, Thorvald 3. The growth capital was processed via an equity transaction. The robots developed by the company promote sustainable food production and lower carbon dioxide emissions. The robots have managed to reduce pesticides by 60-90%. The funding will primarily be used to fuel growth in American Vineyards and enhance its presence in British strawberry farms. Thorvald 3 can function in larger areas and is able to enhance standard farming production and operations. It comes with cameras and high-intensity UV-C light. The company is already testing Thorvald 3 for its data collection capabilities in the United Kingdom. Thorvald 3 also performs miscellaneous tasks such as cutting runners and spreading predatory mites in strawberry production. To exhibit growth in the United Kingdom, the company has secured several partnerships and contracts with giants in the strawberry production industry.

Leading Farm Tech and Machinery Producers

Some of the companies developing cutting edge farm machinery include Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), and CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the countries with the highest wheat consumption.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), referred to as John Deere, is a leading agriculture machinery producer in the United States. The company is consistent with its efforts to integrate technology into its operations. On January 16, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced its agreement with SpaceX. Farmers will be able to overcome rural connectivity issues using the Starlink Network. Customers of John Deere will leverage SpaceX's technology to enhance productivity, increase profits, and produce more sustainable outcomes. The SATCOM solution by John Deere will enable cross-machinery connectivity using satellite internet service and satellite terminals. Such will enable real-time data sharing, remote diagnostics, and machine-to-machine communication. It will be available for use in the United States and Brazil by the start of the second half of 2024.

On February 15, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $6.23, beating estimates by $0.98. The company also reported revenue worth $10.49 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $151.52 million.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is a prominent name in the agriculture machinery industry. The company is committed to consistently enhancing its products and services. On February 13, AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) launched the MF-3 Series Speciality tractor for the North American market. The tractor is specialized to operate in vineyards and orchards. The powerful solution is not only more efficient, but it also comes with a significantly reduced carbon footprint. The tractor series includes 75, 95, and 115 HP cab models for the Speciality (SP) version of vineyard and orchard applications and the 75, 95, and 105 HP models for narrow Ground Effect (GE) versions of tunnels and orchards. Lastly, it also offers a single 95 HP model of the Vineyard (VI) version, which is the narrowest model, suitable for conventional vineyards.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is a multinational corporation specializing in agricultural machinery. The company is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company owns a range of brands including Case IH, New Holland Agriculture, New Holland Construction, and CASE Construction Equipment. The company strongly believes in appropriate tech-based education and training. On February 16, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) announced a new partnership with Tocal College. Tocal College is a leading agricultural training provider that offers students the latest in precision agriculture technology. The company will leverage Tocal College's training capabilities to assist the next generation of farmers in Australia. The company will use Tocal College's facilities to train the staff and its customers.

Wall Street is positive on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI). On February 15, Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained an Outperform rating on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) and raised his price target from $15 to $16. Over the past 3 months, 7 Wall Street analysts have given a buy rating on CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI). CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has an average price target of $15.93 and a high forecast of $26.92.

With this context, let's take a look at the top 15 wheat producing countries in the world. You can also read our piece on the top agribusiness companies in the world by revenue.

Top 15 Wheat Producing Countries in the World

Our Methodology

We sourced annual wheat production in tonnes from FAOSTAT to come up with the top 15 wheat producing countries in the world. Our list of the 15 wheat producing countries in the world is in ascending order of the annual wheat production in tonnes in 2022.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15. Poland

Production in Tonnes (2022): 13.20 Million

With total wheat production of 13.2 million tonnes in 2022, Poland ranks as the 15th largest wheat producer in the world. The total yield for wheat in Poland amounted to 52,394 (100 g/ha) in 2022.

14. United Kingdom

Production in Tonnes (2022): 15.54 Million

The United Kingdom ranks 14th on our list of the top wheat producing countries in the world. The total area harvested for wheat in the United Kingdom was 1.81 million ha in 2022.

13. Kazakhstan

Production in Tonnes (2022): 16.40 Million

With total wheat production of 16.40 million tonnes in 2022, Kazakhstan ranks as one of the top wheat producing countries in the world. The total area harvested for wheat in Kazakhstan was 12.89 million ha in 2022.

12. Turkiye

Production in Tonnes (2022): 19.75 Million

Turkiye ranks as the 12th biggest wheat producer in the world. The total yield for wheat in 2022 was 29,916 (100 g/ha). The total production of wheat in Turkiye amounted to 19.75 million tonnes in 2022.

11. Ukraine

Production in Tonnes (2022): 20.73 Million

Ukraine is one of the largest wheat producers in the world. The total wheat production in Ukraine amounted to 20.73 million tonnes in 2022.

10. Argentina

Production in Tonnes (2022): 22.15 Million

Argentina is the 10th largest wheat producer in the world. The total area harvested for wheat in Argentina was 6.55 million ha in 2022.

9. Germany

Production in Tonnes (2022): 22.59 Million

With total wheat production of 22.59 million tonnes in 2022, Germany ranks ninth on our list of the top wheat producing countries in the world.

8. Pakistan

Production in Tonnes (2022): 26.21 Million

Pakistan is the eighth largest wheat producer in the world. The total yield of wheat in 2022 was 29,196 (100 g/ha). The total wheat production in Pakistan amounted to 26.21 million tonnes in 2022.

7. Canada

Production in Tonnes (2022): 34.33 Million

With total wheat production of 34.33 million tonnes in 2022, Canada is the seventh largest wheat producing country in the world.

6. France

Production in Tonnes (2022): 34.62 Million

France ranks sixth on our list of the top 15 wheat producing countries in the world. The total area harvested for wheat in France was 4.95 million ha in 2022.

