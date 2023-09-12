In this article, we look at the top 20 most popular sandwiches in America. You can skip our detailed analysis on sandwich-selling companies that are on course to become powerhouses in industry and head over directly to the Top 5 Most Popular Sandwiches in America.

Sandwiches are one of the most popular go-to-snacks in America, that are often had during breakfast, lunch or supper meals, and are also commonly packed and taken to work, picnics, or school. Globally, the sandwich market size was estimated to be around $20.21 billion in 2021 as noted by the Allied Market Research. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to touch $39.16 billion by 2031. Experts say the upward trajectory is due to the demand for sandwiches returning to pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, the expansion of marketing activities in the food industry has also been a significant trend over the last few years.

Restaurant chains have also been widening their offerings, whether by adding more variety in their sandwiches, coming up with a value-enhancing menu, lowering the customer entry point, or upgrading the digital experience for customers to order food online. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) is one company that did that and is reaping the rewards.

The fast food chain, famous for its sandwiches and milkshakes, was on the verge of closing 100 corporate units in 2020 after store sales had dropped by 70%. Things were looking downhill for the company well before the pandemic struck. Sales dip 3% across 2019 and went down each quarter from Q1 2017 to Q4 2019. The management started offering combos and bundles, and reduced priced items from 55 to 18, but that still did not help in driving sales. Customer feedbacks often noted that they were not deriving value for what they were paying, and that the prices were too high.

The situation began to improve after new CEO Bob Wright assumed charge in the summer of 2020. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) revamped its app and website to enhance digital presence, rebuilt its loyalty program, and made menu changes. A smaller-sized ‘skinny’ sandwich was added to the menu in 2021 to allow customers to create pick-and-pair options at affordable rates. Since these changes, revenues have skyrocketed. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) generated $452 million in sales in 2022, up by 19% compared to the previous year. The company has been making positive gains for the last seven successive quarters now.

Immersion Investment Partners made the following comment about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

“A stock we started purchasing in December 2022, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) was first introduced at our 2023 Annual Investor Meeting. The best way to describe the Potbelly opportunity is that of “low-hanging fruit”. We believe that the Potbelly brand is fundamentally strong but prior management proved subpar. The entire board and c-suite has been turned over in the last two years and the new team, led by Bob Wright (former Wendy’s COO), has embarked on a mission to realign the culture and basic operating practices of the organization with a medium-term goal of right-sizing unit economics and long-term goal of growing company-owned and franchised unit count. These efforts are paying off. As of the latest business update provided in June, annualized revenue per location is tracking to $1.35mm vs. pre-COVID levels of $950,000 and restaurant-level profit margins are rebounding very quickly to ~14% (vs. 15% pre-COVID). Over the last twelve months the company has announced the signing of 96 new locations and the sale of 20 company-operated locations to new and existing franchisees. Regardless of the progress made in the business and share price appreciation, the stock continues to trade at less than 10x EBITDA vs. 15x for Potbelly’s small-cap restaurant peers.”

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)’s hot breakfast sandwiches sales have jumped by 49% after launching ‘Toastwich’ in 2021, an item that is a key part of the breakfast menu makeover at the convenience store chain. The folded sandwich, loaded with bacon, egg, cheese, and sausages is wrapped up in dough, and offers a unique taste for the customers. Net income at Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) rose 66% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Pre-packaged sandwiches are also growing in popularity. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has announced plans to build a R&D facility to support the company’s Uncrustables brand that produces pre-made and packaged seal crusted sandwiches – the most popular of which are the frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The brand has seen consistent growth over the last few years, and The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) expects it to become a one-billion-dollar brand over the next five years. More than three million frozen sandwiches are made each day, generating a revenue of more than $500 million per annum.

Mark Smucker, the CEO of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) made the following remarks in the company's earnings call for Q4 2023:

"In our Consumer Foods business, net sales grew 14% driven by net sales gains for Smucker’s Uncrustables frozen sandwiches, Smucker’s fruit spreads, and Jif peanut butter. The Uncrustables brand continued to deliver exceptional growth, with net sales increasing 43%, driven by 30% volume/mix growth and higher net price realization. Total Company net sales for Uncrustables, including the Away From Home business, were $185 million this quarter, and for the full fiscal year, the brand grew 34%. Uncrustables is now the #1 brand in the frozen snacks and sandwiches category. In peanut butter, Jif returned to net sales growth. After being temporarily unavailable last year, the brand has returned to #1 in the category with 39 points of dollar share in the quarter. With increased marketing and other demand driving activities, we anticipate strong double-digit net sales growth in fiscal 2024. In addition to the strong performance for our U.S. Retail businesses, momentum continued in our Away From Home business as comparable net sales increased 25%, driven by higher net price realization and double- digit volume/mix growth."

Top 20 Most Popular Sandwiches in America

Let’s now head over to the list of the most popular sandwiches in America.

Methodology

We have ranked the top 20 most popular sandwiches in America using consensus methodology, using three sources: YouGov's 2019 survey that had a sample size of over 1,200 respondents telling about their favorite sandwich; Taste Atlas' 2023 list of 50 Most Popular American sandwiches that is based on audience ratings; and lastly we also referred to Reddit to see what Americans prefer to get a sense of their choice of sandwich. Scores were assigned to sandwiches based on how they ranked on each source, after which their scores were aggregated to get an overall score. Popular sandwiches are listed in ascending order of high scores in our article.

20. Meatball Sub

Score: 1.23

The meatball sub is an Italian-American invention, which is believed to have been first introduced in the United States at the turn of the 20th century. It is one of the most popular sandwiches in America, which a number of restaurant chains sell or have ventured into selling in recent times owing to its popularity. Subway in 2019 entered into a partnership with Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) for the launch of its Meatball Marinara sub. Sales to Subway make up for nearly half of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)'s overall revenue, according to a report.

19. Egg Salad Sandwich

Score: 1.24

From Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Subway, a number of food chains sell the egg salad sandwich, which is a popular breakfast item on their menu. This is one of the simplest and oldest forms of sandwiches, and includes eggs and salad, especially lettuce, wrapped between slices of bread. Eggs can be in any form – boiled, fried, or omelet.

18. Hot Chicken Sandwich

Score: 1.35

Next on our list of the most popular sandwiches in the US is the hot chicken sandwich. This is one of the most popular sandwiches in America and a signature dish of Nashville. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)'s Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is one of the most selling products of the fast food giant. This year, the company decided to rebrand the sandwich as McCrispy, a name which it already had in some other global markets. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)'s sales soared by 12.6% in the first quarter of 2023 after making the change, showing the impact that rebranding can have on overall revenue.

17. Lobster Roll

Score: 1.36

This sandwich is native to New England. Lobster roll is made of chilled lobster pieces served on a grilled hotdog bun. It is often seasoned with lemon, mayonnaise, mustard, chives, salt, and pepper. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has offered the lobster roll on-and-off in states like Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, catering to the local tastes.

16. Pastrami on Rye

Score: 1.40

This is New York’s signature sandwich and was first introduced by Jewish delis way back in the 19th century. This sandwich is made using rye bread placed on both sides of pastrami slices loaded with pickles and sauces. Langer's Delicatessen and Brent's Deli in Los Angeles, and Katz's Delicatessen in New York City have been rated as one of the best restaurants where the pastrami on rye sandwich is sold.

15. French Dip

Score: 1.53

The French Dip sandwich is made using baguette. Slices of roasted beef, pepper, and mustard are placed on a long French baguette (or white bread) and served with pan juices to dip your sandwich in. Phillippe The Original in Los Angeles is considered to be the home of the original French Dip sandwich.

14. Po’boy

Score: 1.54

Po’Boy is one of the most popular sandwiches in America. It is a unique sandwich originating from Louisiana. It is made using French bread that is filled with a variety of meat and seafood, often featuring fried shrimps, oyster, roasted beef, and ham, and enriched with onions, tomatoes, and cheese.

13. Ham Sandwich

Score: 1.55

Ham sandwiches are one of the most popular sandwiches in America and are served on slices of toast or bun. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) sells an estimated 12 million hamburgers daily worldwide, which sums up to 4.5 billion hamburgers per annum. The sandwich can also be made at home and is usually enriched with cheese, mayo, sour cream, onions, and tomatoes.

12. Tuna Sandwich

Score: 1.61

The tuna sandwich is loved by people of all age groups in the United States. It is usually made with canned tuna between two slices of bread, enriched with mayonnaise, olives, pickles, cucumbers, or even eggs. The tuna sandwich comes in two types. The second version is served in a hot dog bun. Including tuna in your meal offer several benefits, as it prevents vision problems, supports weight loss, and reduces the risk of cancer.

11. Cheesesteak Sandwich

Score: 1.69

A popular sandwich with roots in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the cheesesteak sandwich is made from sliced beefsteak topped with melted cheese and onions, and served in a hotdog style long bread. Philadelphia cheesesteak or Philly cheesesteak are common alternative names for this sandwich. According to Taste Wise, the cheesesteak sandwich is a menu item in nearly 15% of the restaurants across the United States.

10. Reuben

Score: 1.77

Reuben is one of the most popular sandwiches in America, prepared with corned beef seasoned with Swiss cheese, raw cabbage, and Russian dressings, and served on rye bread. It is believed that the sandwich was first introduced in 1914 by a man named Arnold Reuben, and the original version of the sandwich was made with ham and turkey instead of corned beef. Reuben sandwiches are great to have in any meal and pair well with deviled eggs, potato salad, coleslaw, or French fries.

9. Turkey Sandwich

Score: 1.78

The Turkey sandwich is a common snack Americans have after Thanksgiving, with left-over roasted Turkey. The meat is topped with onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, and is dressed with mayo, and sometimes even cranberry sauce. Turkey sandwich is good for health as well, in that it is low in fat and calories compared to a lot of other meats, and provides Vitamin-B.

8. Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Score: 1.86

The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is widely associated with J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)'s Uncrustables brand. It is one of the most favorite sandwiches among kids in the United States. It is also very affordable and quick to make at home, with one side of the bread layered with peanut butter, and jelly or jam being spread on the other slice. The peanut butter and jelly sandwich was a staple food for American troops during World War II and they popularized the sandwich at home after they returned. It is the one of the most popular sandwiches in the United States.

7. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Score: 1.89

9.4% of the restaurants offer grilled chicken sandwich on their menus, including Subway and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). It is also widely available for sale on convenience stores such as Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The grilled chicken sandwich is another one of those snacks that is easy to prepare as well. Place marinated grilled chicken on bread and top it up with your favorite sauces and vegetables. A lot of people also prefer adding cheese and bacon to it too. The grilled chicken sandwich is one of the most popular sandwiches in America.

6. Cuban Sandwich

Score: 1.99

This sandwich was introduced by Cuban immigrants to the United States. The Cuban sandwich is marinated pork and ham loaded with cheese, mustard and pickles on an airy Cuban bread, which is similar to how Italian and French breads are. In order to cater to the Latino market, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) introduced Cuban items including the Cuban sandwich in its menu in Miami starting 2018. Last year, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) also brought back the sandwich in its menu after much popular demand.

