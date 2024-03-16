In this article, we will be looking at the top 25 richest women in the world in 2024. To skip our detailed analysis, head directly to see the Top 5 Richest Women in the World in 2024.

Wealth of Women: An Analysis

Most of the billionaire women in the world in 2023 have retained their position as the richest women in the world in 2024. Among the wealthiest individuals in the world, women are emerging seeing high growth compared to last decade. According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024, women represent around 11% of global Ultra-High-Net-Worth-Individuals (UHNWIs). While it is not a large share, this shows a rapid growth from just 8% less than a decade ago. Almost 71% of UHNWIs around the world expect growth in their wealth in 2024, while high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) see a more conservative growth rate of 65%. Young groups are more enthusiastic about wealth growth in 2024 compared to older groups. Only 52% of HNWI boomers anticipate their wealth to grow in 2024 compared to 75% of Gen Z-ers, with 43% of young HNWIs expecting ‘significant growth’. Male millennials are more passionate about their wealth growth, with 75% anticipating their wealth to increase, compared with 64% of women millennials. These expectations are a bit different for rich Gen Z women. Around 81% of women from the Gen Z group expect growth in 2024, with half of them expecting ‘significant growth’. The share of global wealth held by old HNWIs is expected to be surpassed by Gen X and Millennials by 2030, as per RBC Wealth Management.

In high-income OECD countries, the female-to-male wealth ratio ranged from around 65% to 80% before the pandemic, as per the 2018 Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report. Data for the rest of the regions is limited but reflects a wide-ranging ratio, with a minimum female-to-male wealth ratio of 25% in some countries. Women hold more non-financial assets compared to men and they have a smaller portfolio of financial assets with higher risk such as corporate shares. According to the 2023 Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report, the female-to-male wealth ratio changed little in 2020 and fell in 2021 considering the varying performance of different assets since 2019. However, the drop in the value of financial assets potentially recovered in 2022, restoring the female-to-male wealth ratio close to the pre-pandemic level.

Story continues

As we mentioned in our article about the 25 richest women in the world, there were almost 2,640 billionaires in 2023 compared to 2,668 in 2022. In 2023, there were almost 337 women billionaires around the world compared to 327 in 2022. This shows that the number of female billionaires increased in 2023 compared to the overall drop in the number of billionaires.

Businesses of the Richest Women

L'Oreal S.A. (EPA:OR) and Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (NSE:JINDALSTEL) are two of the renowned companies owned and operated by the richest women in the world.

L'Oreal S.A. (EPA:OR) is one of the leading personal care companies in the world owned by Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family. On February 9, L'Oreal S.A. (EPA:OR) announced that it has signed a long-term license agreement with Prada S.p.A. (HKG:1913) to create, develop, and distribute the Miu Miu brand. With a successful collaboration with Prada S.p.A. (HKG:1913), Miu Miu is now part of L'Oreal S.A.’s (EPA:OR) Luxe division starting a new beauty chapter. Following this agreement, the first fragrances under L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) are expected to be launched in 2025.

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (NSE:JINDALSTEL) is India’s top steel company which is part of the Jindal Group. Savitri Jindal took the business to new heights as she is now the chairperson emerita of the Jindal Group. On January 19, Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (NSE:JINDALSTEL) announced the commencement of its State-of-the-art Hot Strip Mill (HSM) complex at its Angul plant. The HSM complex produced its first coils on January 10, 2024, and the first order was dispatched on January 15. Here is what the Executive Director Angul Plant said:

"Commissioning of HSM at Angul is an important milestone for Jindal to become a serious player in the flat products market. That it has been done in a record time adds to the growing list of firsts in the steel industry in India and globally”

With this context, let’s take a look at the top 25 richest women in the world in 2024.

Top 25 Richest Women in the World in 2024

Top 25 Richest Women in the World in 2024

Our Methodology

To compile the list of richest women in the world in 2024, we gathered data from the Forbes Real-time Billionaire List. We shortlisted the 25 richest women in the world with the highest net worth, as of March 13. We also cross-checked the list with the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The list is ranked in ascending order of the net worth of each woman.

Top 25 Richest Women in the World in 2024

25. Judy Love

Net Worth: $10.1 Billion

Judy Love owns the truck stop and convenience store chain Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Along with her husband Tom Love, Judy founded the business in 1964. Judy operates the company with her sons Greg and Frank. With a net worth of $10.1 billion, Judy Love ranks among the top 25 richest women in the world in 2024.

24. Antonia Ax:son Johnson

Net Worth: $10.2 Billion

Antonia Ax:son Johnson is a new entrant in our list of the top 25 richest women in the world. Antonia owns her family conglomerate Axel Johnson Incorporation. The company holds a 50% stake in Axfood AB (STO:AXFO), one of the largest food companies in Scandinavia. Antonia Ax:son Johnson has a net worth of around $10.2 billion.

23. Nancy Walton Laurie

Net Worth: $10.3 Billion

Nancy Walton Laurie is also a new entrant in our list of the top 25 richest women in the world. Nancy inherited a stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) from her father Bud Walton. Nancy Walton Laurie has a net worth of $10.3 billion.

22. Melinda French Gates

Net Worth: $11.1 Billion

Melinda French Gates is one of the leading women philanthropists in the world. Melinda is co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. After the divorce from Bill Gates, Melinda received around $5 billion worth of stock in various public companies owned by Bill. With a net worth of $11.1 billion, Melinda French Gates ranks among the top 25 richest women in the world in 2024.

21. Trudy Cathy White

Net Worth: $11.2 Billion

Trudy Cathy White inherits business ownership in the fried chicken chain Chick-fil-A which was founded by her father Truett Cathy. Trudy serves as an ambassador at Chick-fil-A. Trudy Cathy White has a net worth of $11.2 billion and is one of the richest women in the world in 2024.

20. Kwong Siu-hing

Net Worth: $12.2 Billion

Kwong Siu-hing holds the largest stake in Sun Hung Kai Properties, co-founded by her husband Kwok Tak-seng. Kwong was chairman of Sun Hung Kai Properties from 2008 to 2011. With a net worth of $12.2 billion, Kwong Siu-hing ranks among the top richest women in the world in 2024.

19. Laurene Powell Jobs

Net Worth: $12.9 Billion

Laurene Powell Jobs has a stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and inherits the fortune in the company from her late husband Steven Jobs. Powell Jobs is the owner of The Atlantic and has invested in various media outlets such as Axios, ProPublica, and The Athletic. Laurene Powell Jobs has a net worth of $12.9 billion.

18. Christy Walton

Net Worth: $13.8 Billion

Christy Walton married John Walton who was one of the family owners of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Christy inherited over one-sixth of her husband’s property following his death in 2005. Christy Walton has a net worth of around $13.8 billion.

17. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken

Net Worth: $14 Billion

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is one of the richest women in the world in 2024, thanks to her 24% stake in beer giant Heineken. Carvalho-Heineken inherited a stake in the beer company from her father Freddy Heineken. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is also part of Heineken’s board.

16. Beate Heister

Net Worth: $15.9 Billion

Beate Heister owns a fortune in her family business of Aldi retail. Beate Heister has a net worth of $15.9 billion and ranks among the top 25 richest women in the world in 2024.

15. Renata Kellnerova

Net Worth: $17.9 Billion

Renata Kellnerova chairs The Kellner Family Foundation. Kellnerova was married to billionaire Petr Kellner who died in March 2021. Renata Kellnerova along with her children controls the PFF Group, the business that offers financial, media, and real estate services. Renata Kellnerova ranks 15th among the top richest women in the world in 2024.

14. Vicky Safra

Net Worth: $20.6 Billion

Vicky Safra owns a fortune in the Safra banking empire, which was founded by her husband Joseph Safra. With a net worth of $20.6 billion, Vicky Safra ranks among the richest women in the world.

13. Diane Hendricks

Net Worth: $20.9 Billion

Diane Hendricks along with her late husband, Ken Hendricks, co-founded ABC Supply. Diane has expanded the business successfully and has a net worth of $20.9 billion. Diane Hendricks ranks 13th among the top richest women in the world in 2024.

12. Iris Fontbona

Net Worth: $26.5 Billion

Iris Fontbona controls Antofagasta Plc (LON:ANTO), which owns copper mines in Chile. Fontbona also has a majority stake in Quiñenco, which specializes in banking, beer, and manufacturing. Iris Fontbona has a net worth of around $26.5 billion.

11. Susanne Klatten

Net Worth: $26.7 Billion

Susanne Klatten has around 19% stake in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW). In addition, Klatten is the sole owner of Altana AG, which has more than $2.5 billion in annual sales. Susanne Klatten has a net worth of $26.7 billion and ranks among the richest women in the world in 2024.

10. Abigail Johnson

Net Worth: $29 Billion

Abigail Johnson owns an estimated 28.5% stake in Fidelity Investments. Johnson has served the company as CEO since 2014. With a net worth of around $29 billion, Abigail Johnson ranks 10th among the top richest women in the world in 2024.

9. Savitri Jindal

Net Worth: $30.5 Billion

Savitri Jindal has a net worth of around $30.5 billion, thanks to her stake in the Jindal Group. Savitri inherited the company from her husband Om Prakash Jindal. Savitri Jindal makes it to the list of the top richest women in the world in 2024.

8. Gina Rinehart

Net Worth: $30.7 Billion

Gina Rinehart is the richest person in Australia with a net worth of approximately $30.7 billion. Rinehart has investments in the rare earth minerals and gas sector. With a diversified portfolio, Gina Rinehart is one of the richest women in the world.

7. Miriam Adelson

Net Worth: $32.5 Billion

Miriam Adelson owns some of the biggest casinos in Singapore and Macau. Miriam is the widow of the former CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Miriam Adelson has a net worth of around $32.5 billion.

6. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Net Worth: $33.1 Billion

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant ranks sixth among the top richest women in 2024. Aponte-Diamant has a 40% stake in the world's largest shipping line, the Mediterranean Shipping Company. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant oversees the company’s decoration operations and her husband, Gianluigi is the executive chairman of the company.

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 Richest Women in the World in 2024. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 25 Richest Women in the World in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.