TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 9, 2023

TransAct Technologies Incorporated beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.22, expectations were $0.11.

John Dillon: Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining today. Last time, I had a chance to present to you all, I was only about a month into the job as CEO for TransAct. And now 127 days, I counted them up and I've had at least a little bit more of an opportunity to roll up my sleeves and dig into some of the work in earnest. So I'm happy with the progress we've made and I'm going to share some of that with you today. At a high level, the results came in as expected and discussed on the last call. Net sales came in at $19.9 million. Year-over-year, the increase was approximately 58% but it was a sequential decline of approximately 11% from the first quarter as we expected. And we've all tried to work hard setting the stage for success in the back half of the year and more importantly, on into '24 and beyond.

Last quarter, I talked about the fundamental goodness I found here at TransAct and as well as some of the parts of the business that were going to require some action to allow us to take advantage of the opportunities up ahead in the market. I can say that we're always done revamping the parts of the business where that needed to be done. And we've added some new internal process where there was none before. We have moved some personnel around. We've let a few go. We've added a few. I like the progress we've made and I feel that we're fully ready to add some much-needed momentum for the business. The reality is that our sales teams, processes and go-to-market GTM strategies really required a pretty significant overhaul. And I'm really happy to say that the first phase of that is largely complete.

I also feel confident that we now have the right people in the right places and we can now turn our attention to the other parts of the equation, predominantly focusing on execution. While change takes time and shifting behaviors and habits in any business can be a long game, I'm pretty confident that we're now moving all in the right direction. Let me go over some of the results from our 2 markets. First, on our food service technology or FST market, FST revenue was $3.9 million, up about 14% year-over-year. This was led primarily by higher shipments of our AccuDate 9700 product and increased label sales. We also added 743 net new BOHA! Terminals in the quarter, bringing the total number of our online terminals in the market up to 13,476 as of the end of the quarter, June 30, 2023.

So that's up from 10,941 in the prior period a year ago. And honestly, I know we can improve on these numbers and that's one of the focuses that's pretty key for me. Our FST sales team is rebuilt and is refocused on the #1 priority, which is selling as many of these new units as possible in the marketplace. We have implemented the personnel changes I mentioned where needed, and we're out there every day pitching both the new and existing clients on this freshly launched BOHA! Terminal 2. We've also made some excellent progress revamping the sales motions and GTM strategy. And while this is an iterative process that will continue to take time, we've already been seeing beginning promises of momentum and some preorders of the new terminal from some of our existing customers.

As I mentioned, after digging in a bit, I frankly found a lot of room for improvement in this GTM and its execution. While they were far from optimal, the good news is that these things are relatively all easily fixable. It's not rocket science. We just have to do it and that's why it took moving around a few people and creating a little bit of focus where one many. However, given the long sales cycle, it still is going to take time for the good work to manifest the results. Further, as I discussed last quarter, we are very happy with the BOHA! Terminal 2. The product turned out bigger, faster, brighter, more capable and frankly, just a lot playing better than the original. And we're happy as well with the positive reception we've gotten from those customers and clients who have trialed it so far.

We believe that there's a large opportunity within the existing installed customer base who are looking to upgrade from our older AccuDate 9700 product and to some extent, our earlier original BOHA! Terminal as well. As a reminder, the BOHA! sales cycle is long, I've already said that, and it's complex, but it pays dividends. And when the headquarters grants us a green light to engage with their franchisees, this typically is the case with most of the established franchises. And so once they say, yes, it's okay, we've authorized it, we've approved it, then that gives us an opportunity to go out to the individual franchisees and introduce them to the unit and basically hope for upsell and uptake. And that is really key and we're well on the way to getting some of those approvals at some of our key accounts.

And we're optimistic that the approvals will begin to yield results towards the back end of 2020 -- the year -- this year and on into 2024. Next, on the casino and gaming side. We saw total casino and gaming revenue of $12.2 million, up 87% year-over-year but down 23% sequentially from the all-time high we saw in the first quarter. There are 2 main reasons for that, the sequential decline: first, we had predicted -- as we predicted on our last call, we did see the first signs of our major competitor reentering the market and they did make some deliveries of their product in the last quarter, not a lot, but some. Second, the order rate and backlog additions to our books are certainly slowing, which we believe is a result of the slot OEMs having built a large inventory position of printers in the first half of 2023.

And as supply chain tensions eased, combined with the fact that some OEMs had over ordered printers just in case supply chain problems continued, we are no longer seeing manufacturers placing orders 6 to 9 months out as we had previously. So we were certainly at the right place at the right time with the ability to capitalize on this influx of pent-up demand during the market recovery. And we believe this benefit -- will benefit us beyond the short-term spike in sales and profitability that was created earlier this year. We're not resting on our laurels, as you say. We have increased our casino and gaming sales staff and are actively going out to our new customers in an effort to retain as much of the market share gain as possible. A portion of those new customers will certainly become long-term buyers for our printers.

However, we also expect to reduce pricing a little bit on these products in order to make sure that we stay competitive in the marketplace as much as possible. The prize here is a new baseline sales level as a result of the permanent increase in market share. We believe we are well positioned to capture that demand going forward. And at this stage, we would estimate that our go-forward net sales run rate in the market should be about 15% to 20% higher than our pre-COVID historical average. And we would expect this new run rate to be fully reflected in the fourth quarter of this year and on into 2024. Further, we hope to see some benefit from our newest casino and gaming printer to call the EPIC 888, which we believe will help us retain some of these new customers.

We expect to launch this at the end of -- towards the end of the year. That launch, et cetera, will happen publicly at some point, but it's a really nice looking unit and we expect it to be a nice boost to some of the gaming and casino customers. Finally, I wanted to discuss our outlook for the rest of 2023 and provide some color on how we are seeing the business progress. As I discussed, we are, in fact, seeing the downward trajectory of casino and gaming that we did expect and spoke about last quarter, while we're taking strong action to retain as much of that business as possible. The reality is the return of our competitors as well as price reductions that we're talking about will continue to impact both our net sales and profitability on adjusted EBITDA.

As such, we have decided the most prudent approach to our guidance is to maintain our current net sales guidance of $71.5 million to $73.5 million and raised our adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $8 million to $8.5 million for the full year 2023. These ranges take into account all of the points I have mentioned today. There's still work to be done here at TransAct, but I'm pleased with our results for the quarter and believe the company is now moving in the right direction as a whole. I believe the pieces are in place across the company from a personnel perspective but again, the impact does take time. Our rebuilt FST, food service technology sales team and newly reinforced casino and gaming sales teams are now in the best position to capitalize on opportunities in front of us.

And our sales cycles, particularly for FST take time, but the feedback we're getting early on is very encouraging for preorders on the BOHA! Terminal 2. While as predicted, our competitive environment in casino and gaming began to normalize in the quarter, the printer sales began to decelerate with OEMs no longer stockpiling. We are hard at work to nurture these new customer relationships to retain as much of that share as possible. So that's pretty much it. And now I'd like to turn the call over to Steve for a more detailed review of the numbers. Steve?

Steven DeMartino: Thanks, John. Thanks, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. Let's turn to our second quarter '23 results in more detail. As John mentioned, total net sales for the second quarter were $19.9 million, which was up 58% compared to the $12.6 million we reported a year ago. Sales from our food service technology market or FST, for the second quarter were $3.9 million, which was up 13% sequentially and also up 14% compared to $3.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was largely due to higher shipments of labels in our AccuDate 9700 product as well as record high BOHA! software subscription revenue. As John mentioned, we added 743 terminals in the second quarter, which gave us 13,476 in the market at the end of the quarter.

While we're encouraged by the sequential increase in our FST sales, our sales initiatives will take time to implement and then flow through to our bottom line results. So we believe this number may continue to be lumpy for a while. Our recurring FST sales, which includes software and service subscriptions as well as consumable label sales for the second quarter were $2.5 million, which was up 14% compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. Our ARPU for the second quarter of '23 was $782, which was down 9% compared to $861 in the second quarter of last year, but up sequentially by 3% compared to $761 in the first quarter. As a reminder, we're currently selling some BOHA! Terminals with no recurring revenue attached to them to start. While this presents an opportunity to sell recurring elements in the future, for now, they represent a drag on our ARPU.

Our casino and gaming sales were $12.2 million, which was up 87% from the second quarter of '22, but down sequentially 23% from the first quarter record high at $15.8 million. As John mentioned, this is due to a combination of the gradual reentry of our major competitor into the market as well as OEMs working down high levels of printer inventory they stockpiled during the supply crisis that's now eased. Despite these factors, we continue to see strength in our domestic sales, which were up 141% year-over-year. POS automation sales for the second quarter increased by 63% from the prior year $1.9 million -- to $1.9 million. This was the result of higher Ithaca 9000 sales as compared to this time last year when sales were limited due to supply chain issues that restricted our product availability.

We expect sales in this market to return to more normalized levels as competitors begin ramping production and we lower prices to remain competitive. Moving to TransAct Services Group or TSG, sales. For the second quarter, TSG sales were up 30% year-over-year to $1.9 million. This increase was largely due to higher sales of spare parts and service for our legacy lottery printers. Though we had a strong second quarter, sales of legacy lottery printer spare parts can be sporadic, difficult to predict and can vary significantly from quarter-to-quarter. Moving down the income statement. Our second quarter gross margin was 54.5%, down slightly from a record high of 55% in the prior year quarter, but up from 43% in the prior year period. This comes as a result of higher overall sales volume, improved mix of higher margin in casino and gaming printer sales and the effect of 2 rounds of price increases we instituted during '22 to account for increased production and shipping cost at the time.

However, as John mentioned, we expect to see some modest deleveraging of our gross margin due to expected price reductions across certain products, particularly in casino and gaming. As a result, looking forward to the second half of '23, we expect our gross margin to return to a level closer to our historical pre-COVID average. Our total operating expenses for the second quarter increased 15% to $9.6 million. Excluding a severance charge, which I'll talk about in a bit, our operating expenses decreased 3%. Breaking this down a bit, our engineering and R&D expenses for the second quarter increased 15% to $2.5 million. The increase was largely due to higher incentive compensation as well as additional software quality resources and increased outside testing fees.

Our selling and marketing expenses decreased 19% to $2.7 million for the second quarter on a year-over-year basis, largely due to reduced trade show expenses and BOHA! market studies conducted in the first half of '22 that we did not repeat in '23. Lastly, our G&A expenses increased 52% to $4.4 million for the second quarter. The increase was largely due to a onetime severance charge of $1.5 million related to the resignation of our former CEO in April. Excluding this charge, G&A expenses would have been relatively flat at approximately $3 million, up only 2% year-over-year. We generated operating income of $1.2 million in the second quarter '23 compared to an operating loss of $3 million in the prior year period. Our results last year were negatively impacted by lower sales volume associated with the COVID-related supply chain issues.

On the bottom line, we recorded net income of $765,000 or $0.08 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.4 million or $0.24 loss per diluted share in the year ago period. Excluding the $1.5 million severance charge I just discussed, our EPS would have been $0.22 for the current quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter improved to $3.2 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter last year. As John mentioned, for '23, we now expect to generate total adjusted EBITDA of between $8 million and $8.5 million. And lastly, on the balance sheet, we finished the quarter with $10.8 million in cash and $2.25 million of debt outstanding on our credit facility with Siena Lending. And with that, operator, I think we'd like to open up the call for questions.

