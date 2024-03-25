Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Fell with Energy Prices

Scout Investments, Inc, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market advance dominated by large-cap tech stocks broadened out, so mid-and small-cap companies outperformed their large-cap counterparts. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund featured stocks like Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. On March 22, 2024, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) stock closed at $5.97 per share. One-month return of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was 25.68%, and its shares lost 3.71% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion.

"Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), a leader in deepwater offshore drilling rigs, was next among the losers in a generally weak energy group. Oil fell from recent highs, partially driven by Mideast tensions, and this hurt sentiment in the energy sector despite little change in offshore rig day-rate pricing or long-term fundamentals."

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) was held by 45 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 47 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

