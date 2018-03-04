Trump is wrong about video games and violence

President Donald Trump has suggested that video games cause violence like mass shootings, and said he will meet with industry representatives to discuss the issue.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak with members of the video game industry this week to discuss the medium’s relationship to the kind of violence that occurred when Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

But such a meeting is likely nothing more than a politically motivated waste of time, according to psychologists.

Violent games and violent behavior

“There is very clearly no evidence to suggest that violent video games or violent movies or violent television contribute to violent crime,” said Stetson University psychology professor and expert on video game violence Chris Ferguson. “That seems to be, at this point, the consensus view among a majority of scholars.”

Trump’s suggestion that violent video games need to be looked at came up during a conversation about the Parkland shooting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later stated that Trump will meet with representatives from the video game industry to discuss the topic.

But Dan Hewitt, vice president of communication for the Entertainment Software Association, the trade group that represents the gaming industry, said no ESA members have been contacted by the Trump administration.

The ESA has a ratings arm called the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, or ESRB, which provides content ratings for games that are clearly displayed. Ratings run from “Everyone,” “Everyone 10+” and “Teen” to “Mature” and “Adults Only.” Rating labels also include content descriptions such as “comic mischief,” “mild language” or “intense violence.”

“This is absolutely a dead end and I think it’s a pretty blatant political move to try to bring it up,” Ferguson said.

The idea that violent video games leads to or influences individuals to commit violent acts has been circulating for at least as far back as the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 when Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris killed 13 people before committing suicide. At that point, the discussion revolved around whether the perpetrators were influenced by the game “Doom.”

Nearly 19 years later, the topic is still being discussed. But much has changed in terms of research since then, with experts arguing that no link exists between violent video games and societal violence like school shootings.

“The Media Psychology and Technology Division of the American Psychological Association released a statement last year [2017] asking news media and politicians to stop making those types of claims, very specifically,” Ferguson added.

Violence versus aggression

The American Psychological Association’s official stance on video game and media violence as it relates to real-world violence is that playing video games can lead to increased aggression, but that there is insufficient evidence to form a link between gaming and violence.

While Ferguson believes that even that issue is up for debate, Patrick Markey, a psychology professor at Villanova University says he believes such a link between playing violent games and increased aggression exists, but that it doesn’t equate to the kind of violence that occurred in Parkland.

