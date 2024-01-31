UPS downgraded, Stryker upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Roth MKM upgraded Plug Power (PLUG) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $9, up from $4.50. The firm cited the recent visit to the Georgia green hydrogen plant providing confidence that the facility is ramping smoothly and that all major technical issues are handled, addressing the firm's prior concerns about backlog and margin visibility.

UBS upgraded TechTarget (TTGT) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $45, up from $31. After doing a deep dive into TechTarget's proposed transaction with Informa Tech, the firm thinks the deal has the potential to create substantial value for TechTarget shareholders.

KeyBanc upgraded Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $109 price target. The company reported solid fiscal Q3 results, driven by stronger than expected subscription renewals, maintenance, and Metallic, the firm tells investors in a research note.

William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) to Outperform from Market Perform without a price target. The firm says the stock "can reach an inflection point in 2024 and has a significant valuation gap relative to competitors" such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) .

Canaccord upgraded Stryker (SYK) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $360, up from $315, after the company delivered "a strong Q4 in the face of a tough Q4/22 comp."

Top 5 Downgrades:

Argus downgraded UPS (UPS) to Hold from Buy after its Q4 results and below-consensus guidance. The company appears well positioned to benefit from a number of positive trends, including the continued growth of e-commerce, but recent results have disappointed at both the top and bottom lines, and the outlook for earnings and dividend growth over the next few quarters is "tepid at best," the firm argues.

Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications (VZ) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $44. Verizon is on a much better operational trajectory than has been the case over the last couple of years, but upside to numbers and valuation may be more limited from present levels, the firm believes.

Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $325. The firm sees "irrational exuberance" for VX-548. Maxim also downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Hold from Buy and removed the firm's prior price target on the shares as it now expresses less confidence in VX-548's blockbuster opportunity based on the Phase 3 outcomes.

Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $6.50, down from $7. The company's "new medium-term targets are now out in the open, but may be optimistic," the firm says.