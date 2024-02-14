USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2024

Operator: Good morning. Welcome to USA Compression Partners' Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. During today's call, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. At the conclusion of management's prepared remarks, the call will be opened for Q&A. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded today, February 13, 2024. I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Porter, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Chris Porter: Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This morning we released our operational and financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023. You can find a copy of our earnings release as well as a recording of this call in the Investor Relations section of our website at usacompression.com. During this call, our management will reference certain non-GAAP measures. You will find definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in our earnings release. As a reminder, our conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and include projections and expectations regarding our future performance and other forward-looking matters.

Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Please review the risk factors included in this morning's earnings release and in other public filings. Please note that information provided on this call speaks only to management's views as of today, February 13, 2024, and may no longer be accurate at the time of a replay. I will now turn the call over to Eric Long, President and CEO of USA Compression.

Eric Long: Thank you, Chris. Good morning everyone, and thanks for joining our call. I'm joined on the call today by Eric Scheller, our COO. This morning we released our fourth quarter and year end 2023 results. We are extremely pleased that we were able to deliver another quarter and full year of outstanding results. We continue to increase distribution coverage and decrease leverage. Our results reflect our continued and incremental movement towards our previously mentioned leverage ratio goal of 4.0 times, providing us increased financial flexibility and positioning us well for when our senior notes mature, which is not until Q2 of 2026 and Q3 2027. Of note, for both the full-year and quarterly results, we achieved many record results including revenues, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow coverage, average revenue generating horsepower and average revenue generating horsepower.

We also reduced our leverage ratio to 4.1 times, and saw common unit prices over $26 during the fourth quarter, nearing all-time highs. Finally, we were added to the VettaFi Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index, the AMZI, resulting in approximately 8.8 million common units added to index funds. I feel comfortable saying we had a great year. As we look forward, we are continuing to position USAC as a resilient player in the natural gas compression service industry as we have always done. 2024 will be a year that we focus on improving internal operational efficiency, the continuation of converting idle units to active status, continuing price improvements, and maximizing returns on growth capital through opportunistic purchasing of equipment that enables USAC to capture margins in line with our fourth quarter results.

