Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023

Operator: Welcome to Vector Group Ltd.'s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded and simultaneously webcast. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website located at www.vectorgroupltd.com. During this call, the terms adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and tobacco adjusted operating income will be used. These terms are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for other measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations and adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and tobacco adjusted operating income are contained in the company's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before the call begins, I would like to read a Safe Harbor statement. The statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks are described in more detail in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission's filings. Now, I would like to turn the call over to President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group, Howard Lorber. Please go ahead, sir.

A truck loaded with cigarettes parked in front of a tobacco warehouse.

Howard Lorber: Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Vector Group's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Richard Lampen, our Chief Operating Officer; Bryant Kirkland, our Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Anson, President and Chief Operating Officer of Liggett Vector Brands. I'll begin with an update on our balance sheet and then review Vector's consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Then I will ask Nick to summarize the performance of our tobacco business. I will close with final comments and open the call for questions. We will begin by discussing Vector's consolidated balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains strong. As of September 30, 2023, we maintained significant liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $437 million, including cash of $208 million at Liggett.

Story continues

We also held investment securities and long-term investments with a fair value of approximately $174 million. Turning to Vector Group's consolidated results for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Vector's revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $364.1 million compared to $378 million in the corresponding 2022 period. Net income increased to $52.7 million or $0.33 per diluted common share, up from $38.9 million or $0.25 per diluted common share in the 2022 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $94.9 million up from $87.3 million in the 2022 period. Adjusted net income increased to $52 million or $0.33 per diluted share, up from $37.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the 2022 period. Turning to Vector Group's consolidated results from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Vector's revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $1.06 billion compared to $1.08 billion in the corresponding 2022 period. Net income increased to $125.5 million or $0.80 per diluted common share, up from $110.6 million or $0.70 per diluted common share in the 2022 period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $267.1 million, up from $259.5 million in the 2022 period. Adjusted net income increased to $136.8 million or $0.87 per diluted share up from $104.4 million or $0.66 per diluted share in the 2022 period. I'll now turn it over to Nick to discuss our tobacco operations. Nick?

See also Ken Fisher’s 12 New Stock Picks and 20 Best Fitness Apps in 2023.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.