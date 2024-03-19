Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 10 Stocks with Rising Price Targets

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks whose price targets were recently raised by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, go directly to Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 5 Stocks with Rising Price Targets.

The resurgence in US stocks, buoyed by what's been labeled the "most-crowded trade," underscores the market's resilience. Led by a surge in tech megacaps, often referred to as the "Magnificent Seven," equities bounced back, mitigating earlier losses. This trend, characterized by Bank of America Corp., highlights the dominance of a select group of technology giants driving market gains. Notably, Nvidia Corp. experienced a notable uptick, fueled by optimism surrounding its latest chip technology, which is anticipated to catalyze further growth, already evidenced by a staggering $1 trillion increase in the company's market value this year. Simultaneously, the bond market stabilized following a recent downturn, during which traders adjusted their expectations for future policy easing. As Wall Street anticipates the Federal Reserve's decision, scheduled for Wednesday, investors are closely monitoring signals regarding potential adjustments to the rate-cut outlook. Amid these developments, Bank of Japan's Ueda commented on the confirmation of a positive feedback loop between wages and prices, contributing to the broader economic landscape. The collective sentiment among traders underscores the intricate interplay between market dynamics and central bank policies, shaping investment strategies and market movements. As the landscape evolves, market participants remain vigilant, analyzing emerging trends and developments for potential opportunities and risks.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has made a significant policy shift by abandoning its negative rates and unconventional easing measures, reported CNBC. This move, following robust wage negotiations and signals of sustainable price increases, marks a departure from its long-standing ultra-loose monetary policy. The decision triggered a sharp decline in the Japanese yen, reflecting market reactions to the BOJ's shift towards normalizing monetary policy. Going forward, the BOJ will focus on utilizing short-term interest rates as its primary policy tool, aiming to maintain accommodative financial conditions while gradually scaling back its asset purchases. However, the central bank remains cautious about the pace of rate hikes, considering the fragile economic outlook. While the immediate global impact of the BOJ's decision is expected to be limited, concerns persist about potential volatility stemming from the unwinding of carry trades and capital repatriation to Japan. Nevertheless, the BOJ's gradual approach to policy normalization suggests a measured response to evolving economic conditions. Looking ahead, market analysts anticipate continued adjustments in bond yields and monetary policy as the BOJ navigates the complexities of achieving sustained economic growth. The broader implications of these policy shifts are yet to unfold, with market participants closely monitoring developments and their potential impact on global financial markets.

On the stock market front, analysts are bullish on stocks such as Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) among many others. Check out the complete article to see the details of these upward revisions in price targets.

Wall Street Analysts See Upside Potential for 10 Stocks with Rising Price Targets

10. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Upside Potential: N/A

On March 18, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares from $141.00 to $144.00 while maintaining an "equal weight" rating for the stock. This adjustment signifies the bank's updated assessment of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) valuation and outlook within the technology sector. The move by Wells Fargo & Company reflects their analysis of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) performance and potential future growth opportunities. By increasing the price target, they indicate their belief that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is poised for appreciation, although the specific upside potential is not provided. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), operating in the technology industry, is renowned for its diverse portfolio of products and services, including its dominant search engine, advertising platform, and cloud computing solutions. The company's continued innovation and expansion efforts contribute to its appeal among investors. The decision to maintain an "equal weight" rating suggests a balanced view of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock, neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic. Investors may interpret the revised price target as a signal of confidence in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) long-term prospects. It provides guidance for investors evaluating their positions in Alphabet, offering insights into the potential trajectory of the stock price.

09. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Upside Potential: 0.60%

On March 18, Wells Fargo analyst Jeffrey Donnelly affirmed his Equal-Weight rating for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) while increasing the price target from $234 to $250. This adjustment reflects Wells Fargo's updated assessment of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) valuation and prospects within the hospitality industry. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) operates in the hospitality sector and is renowned for its global portfolio of hotels and resorts spanning various brands and segments. The company's performance is influenced by factors such as travel trends, economic conditions, and competition within the industry. By raising the price target, Wells Fargo indicates a modest upside potential of 0.60% for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) stock compared to its current market price of $248.52. This suggests that while Wells Fargo remains relatively neutral on Marriott's prospects, they still see some room for appreciation in the stock. Maintaining an Equal-Weight rating suggests that Wells Fargo believes Marriott's stock is fairly valued relative to its peers and market conditions.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is a company that we have owned several times in the past. The company is an asset-light global lodging franchisor and operator that benefits from strong network effects. Approximately 99% of Marriott’s global rooms are managed or franchised which enables the company to generate high returns on capital. Marriott has an extensive portfolio of brands ranging from luxury brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, to premium brands such as Westin Hotels & Resorts, to select brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott. The company is doing an excellent job converting independent hotels into the Marriott system through its soft brands including the Luxury Collection, the Autograph Collection, and the Tribute Portfolio. This conversion opportunity should benefit Marriott’s net unit growth in a period when new hotel development could be challenging in North American and Europe. The company generates robust free cash flow through its long-term, contracted franchise fee and management fee revenue streams. Its competitive advantages include brand strength, operational scale, direct booking systems, and loyalty programs. We sold Marriott in the first quarter of 2020 because of our concerns about the company’s debt structure. Since then, Marriott has restructured its debt and improved its balance sheet. Additionally, average daily rates (ADR) on corporate travel have returned to pre-Covid levels.”

08. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Upside Potential: 6%

On March 18, Piper Sandler updated its outlook on Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), a leading company in the consulting and professional services industry. They raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) from $335 to $394 while maintaining a Neutral rating on the stock. This adjustment reflects Piper Sandler's assessment of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) performance and prospects within the competitive landscape of consulting and professional services. Accenture operates in an industry characterized by providing a wide range of services to businesses worldwide, including strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. With the increase in price target, Piper Sandler indicates a potential upside of 6% for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stock compared to its current market price of $372.67. This suggests that while Piper Sandler sees some room for appreciation, they remain relatively neutral on Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) outlook.

The Neutral rating implies that Piper Sandler believes Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stock is fairly valued relative to its peers and market conditions. This rating takes into consideration various factors, including Accenture's financial performance, competitive position, and growth prospects in the consulting and professional services sector. Piper Sandler expects Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) second-quarter results to meet expectations, with revenue likely to be in-line amid muted market expectations. However, they anticipate the company may adjust the top end of its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance range of 2%-5% due to a potentially slower path to second-half acceleration. Particularly, the consensus for third-quarter growth of +7.4% quarter-over-quarter appears ambitious, according to Piper Sandler. The analysis also highlights historical trends, noting that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has not experienced a similar level of improvement between the second and third quarters since 2017. Additionally, Piper Sandler underscores the importance of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) commentary on the macroeconomic environment, as industry peers have differing views on the timing of enterprise spend acceleration. This commentary will likely be closely monitored by investors for insights into Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) future performance and industry trends.

ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy stated the following regarding Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Another welcome change has been the recognition of generative artificial intelligence (AI) opportunities for companies outside the U.S. While our IT holdings trailed their mega cap U.S. counterparts for most of the year, semiconductor equipment makers ASML and Tokyo Electron, which we consider enablers of AI, as well as enterprise software maker SAP and IT consultant Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN), which we see as facilitators of AI adoption in new product lines and/or enhanced business models, rose strongly in the quarter. These companies are rolling out new, AI-enhanced products at higher prices which should positively impact earnings in the near term.”

07. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Upside Potential: 10%

On March 18, BofA Securities provided an updated assessment of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), a prominent player in the electrical equipment industry. Analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and revised the price target upwards from $320 to $325. This adjustment reflects BofA Securities' analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) performance and outlook within the competitive landscape of the electrical equipment sector. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) operates in an industry characterized by providing a diverse range of electrical products and services to various sectors, including industrial, commercial, and residential markets. With the increase in the price target, BofA Securities suggests a potential upside of 10% for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock compared to its current market price of $298.75. This indicates BofA Securities' optimism about the company's growth prospects and market positioning. The Buy rating signifies BofA Securities' belief that Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) stock offers attractive investment opportunities relative to its peers and market conditions. The increased price target reflects BofA Securities' confidence in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) ability to deliver strong performance and create value for shareholders. By maintaining a Buy rating and raising the price target, BofA Securities reaffirms their positive outlook on Eaton Corp and encourages investors to consider the stock as a potential investment opportunity. This endorsement underscores BofA Securities' confidence in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) ability to generate sustained growth and shareholder returns in the dynamic landscape of the electrical equipment sector.

ClearBridge Sustainability Leaders Strategy made the following comment about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“While renewable stocks have come under pressure of late, energy efficiency and decarbonization remain strong drivers for our industrials holdings, where Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Trane Technologies (TT) were strong contributors. Eaton, whose electrical equipment enables the electrification of the power grid and electrical vehicle charging infrastructure, is benefiting from tax incentives supporting clean energy, growth in reshoring and expanding manufacturing in North America and the need for grid resiliency amid broad demand for electrification.”

Upside Potential: 13%

On March 18, Loop Capital provided an updated analysis of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), a leading player in the streaming entertainment industry. Analyst Alan Gould reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock and adjusted the price target upward from $585 to $700. This update reflects Loop Capital's assessment of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) performance and outlook within the highly competitive streaming entertainment sector. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) operates in an industry characterized by providing digital streaming services for a wide range of entertainment content, including movies, TV shows, and original productions. The company's performance is influenced by factors such as subscriber growth, content acquisition, and competition from other streaming platforms. With the increase in the price target, Loop Capital suggests a potential upside of 13% for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock compared to its current market price of $618.39. This indicates Loop Capital's confidence in the company's growth prospects and market position.

The Buy rating signifies Loop Capital's belief that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock presents attractive investment opportunities relative to its peers and market conditions. By maintaining a Buy rating and raising the price target, Loop Capital reiterates their positive outlook on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and encourages investors to consider the stock as a potential investment opportunity. This endorsement underscores Loop Capital's confidence in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) ability to innovate and capture market share in the evolving landscape of streaming entertainment.

Artisan Value Fund stated the following regarding Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Meta Platforms—both categorized in the communication services sector—rounded out our top five contributors in Q4 as well as for 2023. Both stocks suffered sharp declines in 2022, each losing more than 50% of their market capitalizations. In 2022, we purchased Netflix and added to our position in Meta on weakness as both stocks were selling significantly below our estimates of fair value. Netflix and other media stocks were out of favor due to questions about the long-term economics of streaming, slowing subscriber growth and increasing competition. Meta’s challenges were more self-inflicted as a ramp-up in spending caused free cash flow to plummet. We saw Netflix’s slowing subscriber growth as a normal feature of a maturing streaming market. Despite growth having slowed, Netflix’s position as the largest streaming service with currently close to 250 million subscribers is a key strategic advantage. Streaming is a scale and intellectual property business model that will result in a few large winners. Netflix remains far ahead of all streaming peers in subscribers, revenue, content spend and cash flow generation. Importantly, Netflix has also evolved its business model over the past year, becoming more efficient with its content spending, cracking down on password sharing and introducing a lower cost advertising-supported tier (lowering subscriber churn). These changes have led to robust earnings and free cash flow growth. We did trim our positions in Meta and Netflix to put capital to work in names having greater discounts.”

