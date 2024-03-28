Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,249.63
    +1.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,755.62
    -4.46 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,371.64
    -27.88 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,126.38
    +12.04 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.79
    +1.44 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,239.80
    +27.10 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.17 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2000
    +0.0040 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3550
    +0.1090 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,630.70
    +1,478.45 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,168.07
    -594.66 (-1.46%)
     
Breaking News:

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison over FTX collapse

White House's Brainard says corporate profits remain elevated

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard said on Thursday corporate profits remain elevated, after U.S. consumer sentiment rose unexpectedly in March to the highest in nearly three years on hopes inflation will keep softening.

Brainard said the Biden administration still has work to do to lower costs - a high priority as President Joe Biden grapples with voter attitudes about stubbornly high prices and mounting housing costs.

"We have more work to do to lower costs for American families ... with corporate profits still elevated, President Biden will continue to call on companies to pass their savings on to consumers," she said.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Advertisement