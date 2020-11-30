Zoom’s Q3 2021 earnings will focus on growth and the future
Zoom is set to announce its fiscal Q3 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Monday. The video chat company has been the quintessential work-from-home stock pick, with the firm’s growth skyrocketing as cities around the world shuttered everything from schools to office buildings to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But investors and analysts will certainly be concerned over the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months, and how those vaccines could affect Zoom’s (ZM) business model as more people venture from their homes.
Here’s what analysts are expecting from the report versus how Zoom performed in the same quarter last year.
Revenue: $693.4 million expected versus $167 million in the same quarter last year.
Earnings per share: $0.75 expected versus $0.09 in the same quarter last year.
At the start of the year, Zoom’s stock price sat at $71.90. But with the wild growth the company has seen amid the pandemic, the stock was trading midday Monday at $468.73. That’s a 552% increase in stock price in just shy of a year.
But there have been signs of trouble. When Pfizer and BioNTech announced that the coronavirus vaccine the companies had been working on proved 90% effective in testing on Nov. 9, Zoom’s stock price plummeted. The company went from trading at $500.11 on Nov. 6 to $376.01 on Nov. 10. The price has modestly recovered since, but is still shy of its Oct. 11 closing price of $559.
The earnings report also follows Zoom’s settlement with the FTC following accusations that the company lied about its security capabilities including saying that it offered end-to-end encryption when it never did.
The settlement requires Zoom to boost its security capabilities, something the company was already doing following public backlash over vulnerabilities in its default app settings. The firm also announced it began rolling out end-to-end encryption as a technical preview in October.
Despite security concerns, Zoom has seen its user numbers soar. The company doesn’t break out individual users, but instead counts customers with more than 10 employees and those that pay more than $100,000 per year. In Q3 2020, Zoom had 74,100 customers with more than 10 employees using the platform and 546 customers paying more than $100,000 per year.
In Q2 2021, the company had 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees and 988 customers that pay more than $100,000 per year. Those are huge growth numbers.
And while there are questions as to Zoom’s long-term growth, Mizuho Securities' Siti Panigrahi wrote in a recent analyst note that the firm is well positioned for the future.
“We continue to see Zoom as benefiting even in a post-COVID-19 scenario, as its video conferencing solution has become a critical component of how companies communicate during COVID-19, while the pandemic has also increased the recognition of its long-term importance in the new normal, post-pandemic workplace that will emerge over the coming years,” he wrote.
If that scenario plays out, Zoom could be the go-to video chat platform for some time.
