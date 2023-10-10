Akero Therapeutics, Palantir, Hyatt Hotels: Trending tickers

Stocks are higher in early trading as on dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) shares jump as the company will be replacing National Instruments (NATI) on the S&P MidCap 400, starting on Thursday, October 12. The change is being made after Emerson Electric (EMR) acquired National Instruments for $8.2 billion.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) shares are up in early trading after the company won a three-year, $250 million Army contract.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) shares plunge as the company reported mixed results for its trial of a drug that treats fatty liver disease.

