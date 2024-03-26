Amazon Pharmacy expands same-day delivery to NYC and LA

Amazon Pharmacy (AMZN) is expanding its same-day delivery services to New York City and Los Angeles. Amazon says the service will cut the time it takes consumers to access medications to manage common conditions such as flu and diabetes. The company plans to expand the service to more than a dozen US cities by the end of the year.

