Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,740.56
    +21.37 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,306.02
    +0.86 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,904.81
    +90.89 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.42
    -2.71 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +1.21 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    2,040.40
    +4.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0927
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9540
    +0.0260 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2650
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9100
    +0.7690 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,425.29
    +528.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.01
    -1.76 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.48
    +38.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,758.98
    -211.57 (-0.64%)
     

Apple pauses US watch sales, VF Corp data breach: Top Stocks

Josh Lipton and Eyek Ntekim

Apple (AAPL) has paused the US sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 products over a patent dispute with med-tech firm Masimo (MASI). VF Corp. (VFC) — the parent company of brands like Vans and North Face — shares tumble following an announcement that a recent cyber attack could harm the holiday sales.

Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down these headlines.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement