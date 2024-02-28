Bitcoin tops $59,000, Apple reportedly cancels car plans: Yahoo Finance Live

Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) rally continues this morning with the cryptocurrency hitting a fresh two-year high, topping $59 thousand. The latest surge adds to bitcoin's recent gains, with the asset up over 40% year-to-date. In the tech sector, Apple (AAPL) has reportedly abandoned its plans to get into the electric car business. The tech giant has been in the process of developing a self-driving, electric vehicle, but abandoned those plans and will move many of the employees involved in the project to their AI division, according to Bloomberg. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Beyond Meat (BYND), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), and Baidu (BIDU).

Key guests include:

9:40 a.m. ET - Scott Chronert, Citi U.S. Equity Strategist & Managing Director

10:15 a.m. ET - Neil Blumenthal, Warby Parker Co-Founder and Co-CEO and Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker Co-Founder and Co-CEO

10:30 a.m. ET - Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General

10:40 a.m ET - Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade CEO

11 a.m. ET - Yung-Yu Ma, BMO Wealth Management U.S. Chief Investment Officer