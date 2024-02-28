Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,073.50
    -16.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,895.00
    -121.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,947.50
    -73.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,044.00
    -15.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    -0.81 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.20
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.21 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.78
    +0.35 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2644
    -0.0042 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6350
    +0.1550 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    59,376.79
    +2,245.79 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,626.27
    -56.75 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,208.03
    -31.49 (-0.08%)
     

Bitcoin tops $59,000, Apple reportedly cancels car plans: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) rally continues this morning with the cryptocurrency hitting a fresh two-year high, topping $59 thousand. The latest surge adds to bitcoin's recent gains, with the asset up over 40% year-to-date. In the tech sector, Apple (AAPL) has reportedly abandoned its plans to get into the electric car business. The tech giant has been in the process of developing a self-driving, electric vehicle, but abandoned those plans and will move many of the employees involved in the project to their AI division, according to Bloomberg. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Beyond Meat (BYND), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), and Baidu (BIDU).

Key guests include:
9:40 a.m. ET - Scott Chronert, Citi U.S. Equity Strategist & Managing Director
10:15 a.m. ET - Neil Blumenthal, Warby Parker Co-Founder and Co-CEO and Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker Co-Founder and Co-CEO
10:30 a.m. ET - Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General
10:40 a.m ET - Daniel Schreiber, Lemonade CEO
11 a.m. ET - Yung-Yu Ma, BMO Wealth Management U.S. Chief Investment Officer

