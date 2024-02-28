Kroger, Albertsons competition is 'a good thing': Nevada AG

The Federal Trade Commission, alongside a coalition of state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit seeking to block Kroger's (KR) proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons (ACI). Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, one of the attorneys suing, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his concerns about the merger.

Ford says the deal heightened worries around "power pricing for groceries," "employee wages and benefits", and potential store closures that could reduce competition in local markets. He notes the current price competition between Kroger and Albertsons is "a good thing" that would disappear in a merger.

In Nevada specifically, Ford adds, some consumers already drive long distances for groceries. Store closures from the deal could create "food deserts" in rural areas. He also references surveys showing shoppers worry prices would rise if the chains combined.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith