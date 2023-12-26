Bristol Myers,RayzeBio deal, AstraZeneca buying Gracell

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has agreed to acquire clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapeutics company RayzeBio (RYZB) in a deal valued at $4.1 billion. RayzeBio shares surged over 99% on news of the acquisition. Last week, Bristol Myers announced it was acquiring Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) in a $14 billion deal.

AstraZeneca (AZN) is acquiring China's Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) for around $1.2 billion. The deal supports AstraZeneca's focus on developing cell therapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Jared Blikre break down the details of these trending tickers.

