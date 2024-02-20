Advertisement
Capital One to acquire Discover in $35 billion deal

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Capital One (COF) is set to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) in a deal valued at approximately $35.3 billion. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details of this acquisition and Capital One's aim to standout among credit card competitors, noting Warren Buffett's stake in the bank.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

