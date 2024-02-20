Capital One to acquire Discover in $35 billion deal

Capital One (COF) is set to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) in a deal valued at approximately $35.3 billion. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details of this acquisition and Capital One's aim to standout among credit card competitors, noting Warren Buffett's stake in the bank.

