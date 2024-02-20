Advertisement
Capital One-Discover deal: Will US regulators play spoiler?

Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

Capital One Financial (COF) has announced a $35 billion all-stock deal to acquire Discover Financial Services (DFS) while keeping the Discover brand. There have been calls for US regulators to step in, most notably by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Yahoo Finance Reporters David Hollerith and Alexis Keenan join the Live show to break down how US regulators could get in the way of the Capital One-Discover merger.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

