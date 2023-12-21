Carnival, Blackberry, Carmax: Trending tickers

Cruise operator Carnival Corporation (CCL) shares are trading higher Thursday after posting a narrower-than-forecast fourth-quarter loss alongside better-than-expected revenue totals. The stock has surged around 140% year-to-date in 2023.

BlackBerry (BB) shares plunged Thursday afternoon after the company provided light fourth-quarter revenue guidance. This capped a tumultuous year which saw executive and strategy shifts for the former mobile phone maker now focused on cybersecurity, leading to eight analyst hold ratings presently.

Used vehicle retailer CarMax (KMX) reported mixed results after beating third-quarter EPS estimates but missing consensus revenue forecasts.

