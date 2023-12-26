Cathie Wood: We hope SpaceX, Anthropic, Databricks go public

This year saw several IPO debuts with Arm (ARM), Instacart (CART), Cava (CAVA), and Birkenstock (BIRK) all hitting the public market. As 2023 wraps up, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what the company is looking to invest in next year for its Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK).

"We're diversifying once again. We're adding back... some stocks that we sold," Wood says. "We're looking forward to the IPO window opening again," Wood notes, "especially in the AI space, but in other innovation spaces as well."

"We're looking for IPOs and we'll be eager investors." Some of the companies Wood is hoping will go public are SpaceX, Anthropic, Databricks, and Discord. "I hope they do go public because that's the best way to scale and to reward talent... with a public stock," Wood adds.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.