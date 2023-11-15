Circuit City revived as an 'AI-driven platform' for retailers

Electronics retailer Circuit City is back from the grave, but don't expect that big red logo to appear on the side of brick buildings anytime soon. The company announced a Series A funding round and plans for strategic partnerships with other companies to integrate into already establish stores and platforms. Circuit City CEO Ronny Shmoel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the revival, the new business model, and how AI will be one of the main drivers behind how the business operates going forward.

Shmoel explains the company's new platform: "It's pretty much an AI-driven platform... and in our product database we have over a million products, and each specific retailer has a different demographic, different price points, even by geography, so... I think it's revolutionary to the market."

