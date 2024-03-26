Consumer confidence falls short of March estimates

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index reading for March missed analyst expectations, coming in at 104.7, lower than the Street's forecast of 107. Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Madison Mills break down the numbers and analyze how the broader market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC, ^RUT) is digesting this data.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith