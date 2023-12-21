Consumer staples expected to hurt customers' wallets in 2024

Volatility and economic headwinds have affected all aspects of the economy, including consumer staples. Some categories, like candy and sugar, have been hit with price increases, while others, like eggs, were able to recover. What will 2024 hold for these categories? Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to give insight into how consumer staples will shape out next year for another installment of Yahoo Finance's Investor Guide 2024.

