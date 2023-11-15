Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,502.99
    +7.29 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.95
    +129.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,099.00
    +4.62 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.83
    +6.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    -1.01 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.90
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.40 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5430
    +0.1020 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2416
    -0.0079 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2360
    +0.8050 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,963.96
    +1,042.32 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    767.76
    +25.24 (+3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.91
    +46.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,519.70
    +823.77 (+2.52%)
     

Could employer subsidies aid the childcare crisis?

Akiko Fujita and Eyek Ntekim

Childcare providers are under pressure as US lawmakers push to renew federal stabilization grants that have expired.

Bright Horizons (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the childcare crisis and why more childcare providers should consider employer subsidies.

Kramer says employer subsidies are “the secret sauce” for the company and have played a role in keeping it in business. Kramer notes a “sunsetting” of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and suggests that alternative funding should be explored.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement