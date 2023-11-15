Could employer subsidies aid the childcare crisis?

Childcare providers are under pressure as US lawmakers push to renew federal stabilization grants that have expired.

Bright Horizons (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the childcare crisis and why more childcare providers should consider employer subsidies.

Kramer says employer subsidies are “the secret sauce” for the company and have played a role in keeping it in business. Kramer notes a “sunsetting” of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and suggests that alternative funding should be explored.

